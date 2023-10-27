Firehouse Diner NEW
Breakfast
Biscuits
Sides
Breakfast Sandwiches
Potatoes
Platters
Hook & Ladder Breakfast
$13.99
2Eggs, Hashbrowns, 2 Sausage Patties, Bacon, Ham, Biscuits and Gravy
Meat Lovers Platter
$11.99
2 Eggs, Hashbrowns, Toast, 2 Bacon, 1 Sausage Patty, Choice of Ham or Tenderloin
The Scrambler
$10.99
3 Eggs Scrambled with onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and Side of meat your Choice.
Build-a-Platter
$9.99
Platter comes with 2 Eggs, Choice of Potatoes(Hashbrowns, Home fries, Cheddar Rounds, Dave Rounds) Choice of Toast or Biscuit, Choice of Ham, Tenderloin, Sausage, Bacon, Bologna, Chicken
Breakfast Combos
Sausage Biscuit Combo
$4.75
Fried Bologna Biscuit Combo
$4.50
Bacon Biscuit Combo
$5.50
Country Ham Biscuit Combo
$6.00
Tenderloin Biscuit Combo
$6.00
Bacon, Egg, Cheese Biscuit Combo
$6.50
Chicken Biscuit Combo
$6.50
Steak Biscuit Combo
$6.50
Small-Biscuit & Gravy Combo
$5.50
Large-Biscuit & Gravy Combo
$6.75
Fried Bologna W/Egg on Texas Toast
$5.75
Fried Bologna on Texas Toast
$4.75
Egg Sandwich
$4.75
Lunch
Burgers & Sandwiches
Hamburger
$3.24
Cheeseburger
$3.54
BLT
$2.99
Breaded Chicken
$3.99
Hot Dog
$2.00
Foot Long Hot Dog
$4.50
Chili Bun(no wennie)
$1.75
Grilled Cheese
$1.99
Fried Bologna
$1.50
Phili Cheese Steak
$8.00
Kelly Ann Cheese Burger
$5.00
Meatloaf Sandwich
$4.00
Fire Hazard
$6.00
Flashover
$4.89
Pizza Dog
$3.00
Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch
$8.50
Footlong Corn Dog
$5.50
Potatoes
Dinner Plates
Nachos & Extras
Sides
Lunch Combos
Kelly Ann Bacon Cheese Burger Combo
$9.95
Cheeseburger Combo
$7.25
Hamburger Combo
$6.75
Philly Cheesesteak Combo
$11.50
Original Breaded Chicken Combo
$7.25
Footlong Hot Dog Combo
$8.99
BLT Combo
$6.25
Hot Dog Combo
$5.50
Footlong Corndog Combo
$8.00
Fire Hazard
$10.00
Flashover
$7.50
Pizza Dog
$6.25
Meatloaf Sandwich
$7.50
Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch
$12.00
grilled chicken sandwich combo
$8.50
Salads
Hot Zone
Lunch specials(11a-4p)
Monday: Openface Roastbeef Sandwich
$8.99
Tuesday: Sourkraut Weenies, Taters, Soupbeans
$8.99
Wednesday Lunch:10oz Hamburgersteak, Fries, Toast
$9.99
Thursday: Philly cheesesteak(pepp,onion,chz) , buff fries, toast
$9.99
Friday: Countryfried Steak& Gravy, greenbeans, mash, & biscuit
$8.99
chicken bacon ranch
$9.99
pot roast, corn bread, drink
$8.99
spaghetti garlic bread and salad
$11.99
porky chop special
$12.99
sloppy joes with baked beans and slaw and fries
$9.99
bbq ribs
$12.99
Drinks
Can
Coffee
20oz Fountain
32oz Fountain
Dressings/Sauces
Dressing
Ranch With Item
Extra Ranch
$0.50
Classic French With Item
Extra French
$0.50
Thousand Island With Item
Extra Thousand Island
$0.50
Italian With Item
Extra Italian
$0.50
Balsamic Vinaigrette With Item
Extra Balsamic Vinaigrette
$0.50
Honey Mustard With Item
Extra Honey Mustard
$0.50
Marinara With Item
Marinara
$0.50
BBQ With Item
BBQ Extra
$0.50
Bacon Bits
Chow Chow
$0.75
Deserts
Kaylees Cake Pops
Cakes/Pies
Blueberry Cheese Cake
$4.99
Key Lime Pie
$3.29
Peanut Butter Pie
$3.29
Choclate Pie
$3.29
Apple Cake
$3.29
Cocoanut Creme
$3.29
Strawberry Creme
$3.29
Carmel apple pie
$3.29
Butter Pecan cake with cream cheese icing
$3.29
Reeses Pie
$4.50
Red Velvet cake
$3.99
cocoanut cake
$3.99
carrot cake
$3.29
elegance cake
$3.59
pupkin cheese cake
$4.29
strawberry cheese cake
$4.25
plain cheesecake
$3.99
Buffett
Saturday Breakfast
Firehouse Diner NEW Location and Ordering Hours
(423) 350-2669
Closed