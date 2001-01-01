Firenza Pizza Webster Groves, MO
DOG TREATS
SIGNATURE PIES
10" Signature Pies
- 10" BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch$8.49
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, drizzled with ranch and BBQ sauce
- 10" Big Kahuna$8.49
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon, pineapple, red onions, jalapeños
- 10" Buffalo Chicken$8.49
Mozzarella, buffalo chicken, red onions, cheddar cheese, finished with buffalo sauce and ranch or bleu cheese drizzle
- 10" Carne$8.49
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, sausage, minced garlic
- 10" Chipotle Chicken$8.49
Chipotle sauce, mozzarella, chicken, topped with crema, chipotle dressing, and pico de gallo
- 10" Corleone$8.49
Pesto, mozzarella, chicken, feta, tomatoes, ricotta cheese, banana peppers
- 10" Firenza$8.49
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage crumbles, artichoke hearts, red onions, mixed peppers, and minced garlic
- 10" Margherita$6.99
Crushed tomato sauce, sea salt, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil
- 10" Monterey$8.49
Firenza roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, tomatoes, Parmesan, drizzled with ranch
- 10" Primavera Fresca$8.49
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, spinach, minced garlic, red onions, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, black olives, Parmesan
- 10" Veggie$8.49
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, green bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives
- 10" All American$8.99
14" Signature Pies
- 14" BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.49
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, drizzled with ranch and BBQ sauce
- 14" Big Kahuna$16.49
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon, pineapple, red onions, jalapeños
- 14" Buffalo Chicken$16.49
Mozzarella, buffalo chicken, red onions, cheddar cheese, finished with buffalo sauce and ranch or bleu cheese drizzle
- 14" Carne$16.49
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, sausage, minced garlic
- 14" Chipotle Chicken$16.49
Chipotle sauce, mozzarella, chicken, topped with crema, chipotle dressing, and pico de gallo
- 14" Corleone$16.49
Pesto, mozzarella, chicken, feta, tomatoes, ricotta cheese, banana peppers
- 14" Firenza$16.49
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage crumbles, artichoke hearts, red onions, mixed peppers, minced garlic
- 14" Margherita$11.99
Crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil
- 14" Monterey$16.49
Firenza roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, tomatoes, Parmesan, drizzled with ranch
- 14" Primavera Fresca$16.49
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, spinach, minced garlic, red onions, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, black olives, Parmesan
- 14" Veggie$16.49
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, green bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives
- 14" All American$16.49
Traditional Artisan Dough covered with our Mozzarella and Provolone blend, Ground Beef,Bacon, Tomatoes, Red onions, Finished with Melted Cheddar, Sriracha Mustard, Ketchup Drizzle and Dill Pickle Relish.
CREATE YOUR OWN MASTERPIE
10" Masterpie
- 10" Masterpie$6.49
Comes with shredded mozzarella unless specified. Choose your sauce. Toppings, gluten-free crust are extra.
- 10" 4 Topping Masterpie$8.49
Our Masterpies come with traditional shredded mozzarella unless specified. Choose from a variety of sauces. 4 Toppings plus the cheese are included. Premium toppings, gluten-free dough, additional toppings are extra.
- 10" Unlimited Topping Masterpie$9.49
Our Masterpies come with traditional shredded mozzarella unless specified. Choose from a variety of sauces and unlimited toppings. Gluten-free dough, premium toppings are extra.
14" Masterpie
- 14" Masterpie$11.49
Our Masterpies come with traditional shredded mozzarella unless specified. Choose from a variety of sauces. Toppings, gluten-free dough are extra.
- 14" Masterpie 4 Topping Pizza$16.49
Our Masterpies come with traditional shredded mozzarella unless specified. Choose from a variety of sauces. 4 Toppings plus the cheese are included. Premium toppings, gluten-free dough, additional toppings are extra.
SIGNATURE SALADS
- Create-Your-Own Salad$7.99
Create-your-own salad with a choice of greens, unlimited veggies, 1 protein and 1 cheese. Additional proteins and cheeses are extra.
- Antipasto$7.99
Mixed greens, salami, ham, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, cucumbers, black olives, red onions, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette
- Greek$7.99
Mixed greens, chicken, tomatoes, feta, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, banana peppers, Greek dressing, croutons
- Insalata Caprese$7.99
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette
- Spinach Firenza$7.99
Spinach, tomatoes, red onions, roasted red peppers, croutons, mozzarella, choice of dressing
- Side Salad$3.99
Mixed Greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, croutons. Choice of dressing.
- Taco Salad$7.99
- Salmon Asian$11.99
- Ceasar Salad$7.99
EXTRA DRESSINGS
OVEN BAKED WINGS
PASTA
OVEN FIRED PASTA
- Bacon Mac N Cheese$7.99
Penne pasta, alfredo sauce, chicken, and bacon topped with parmesan
- Penne Al Forno$7.99
Penne pasta, marinara sauce, meatballs, onions, and ricotta, topped with mozzarella
- Sausage & Peppers$7.99
Penne pasta, marinara sauce, peppers and sausage topped with mozzarella
- Creamy Chicken Alfredo$7.99
Penne pasta, alfredo sauce, chicken, and bacon topped with parmesan
- Primavera Pasta$7.99
Penne pasta, alfredo sauce, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, and onions topped with mozzarella
- Create Your Own Pasta$6.99
DRINKS
- Barq's Root Beer Can$1.50
- Bottled Water$1.99
- Capri Sun Apple$0.99
- Chocolate Milk$0.99
- Coke Can$1.50
- Diet Coke Can$1.50
- Fountain Drink 16 oz$1.99
- Fountain Drink 24 oz$2.29
- IBC Root Beer$1.99
- La Croix Lime$1.99
- Milk$0.99
- Pellegrino Sparkling Water$1.99
- Powerade Fruit Punch$2.50
- Powerade Orange Mountain Berry$2.50
- Red Bull$4.00
- Red Bull Sugar Free$4.00
- Red Bull Yellow$4.00
- Sparkling Ice Black Raspberry$1.99
- Sparkling Ice Kiwi Strawberry$1.99
DESSERT
OVEN BAKED DESSERTS
GELATO & CONCRETE
SUNDAES & SHAKES
- Sm Sundae$3.50
- Md Sundae$4.25
- Lg Sundae$5.00
- Sm Shake$2.99
- Med Shake$3.99
- Lg Shake$4.99
- 2 Scoop Banana Split$5.75
- 3 Scoop Banana Split$6.75
- Cookie Sandwich$5.00
- 1 Scoop Custard$3.00
- 2 Scoop Custard$3.50
- 3 Scoop Custard$4.00
- Sm Turtle Sundae$4.25
- Med Turtle Sundae$5.50
- Lg Turtle Sundae$6.25
- Sm Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
- Sm Chocolate Fudge Brownie Sundae$4.00
- Sm Fruitty Cheesecake Sundae$4.00
- Sm Gooey Butter Sundae$4.00
- Sm Gorlok Sundae$4.00
- Sm Gummy Bear Sundae$4.00
- Sm Seasonal Sundae$4.00Out of stock
- Sm Statesman Sundae$4.00
- Sm Mockarita$4.50
- Md Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.75
- Md Chocolate Fudge Brownie$4.75
- Md Fruity Cheesecake$4.75
- Md Gooey Butter$4.75
- Md Gorlok Sundae$4.75
- Md Gummy Bear$4.75
- Md Seasonal$4.75Out of stock
- Md Statesman Sundae$4.75
- Md Mockarita$5.25
- Banana Split$6.75
- Lg Chocolate Chip Cookie$5.50
- Lg Chocolate Fudge Brownie$5.50
- Lg Fruity Cheesecake$5.50
- Lg Gooey Butter$5.50
- Lg Gorlok Sundae$5.50
- Lg Gummy Bear$5.50
- Lg Seasonal$5.50Out of stock
- Lg Statesman Sundae$5.50
- Lg Mockarita$6.00