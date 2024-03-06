Fireproof New 1026 North High Street
Starters
Vegetable
- Htipiti Stuffed Peppers$12.00
bulgarian feta, piquillo peppers, arugula pesto
- Mexican Elote$11.00
corn off the cob, tajin mayo, cotija cheese
- Patatas Bravas$11.00
crispy redskin potatoes, toasted garlic aioli, bravas sauce
- Szechuan Fried Rice$13.00
sugar snap peas, radicchio, pickled shallot
- Vegan Roasted Cauliflower$11.00
piquillo peppers, green onion, yellow coconut curry
Meat
- Carnitas Tostada$15.00
- Delmonico$52.00
- Filet Medallions$38.00
- Pork Belly$15.00
gochujang glaze
- Single Wagyu Hot Dog$8.00Out of stock
- Wagyu Bone Marrow$14.00
- Wagyu Dumplings$16.00
local ohio sakura farms wagyu beef, scallions, ginger, ponzu dipping sauce
- Wagyu Fried Rice$22.00
- Wagyu Skirt Steak$32.00
- Wagyu Strip$68.00Out of stock
- Wagyu & Lamb Meatballs$16.00
Seafood
- Chorizo Mussels$18.00
dry spanish chorizo, calabrese chili, white wine broth
- Grilled Shrimp$22.00
caramelized fennel polenta, arugula pesto black garlic gastrique
- Seared Scallops$27.00
(2) U10 scallops, mushroom risotto, romesco
- Ceviche$17.00
marinated white fish in citrus, tomato, onion, cucumber, cilantro, salsa verde
Fireproof New 1026 North High Street Location and Ordering Hours
(614) 362-5331
Closed