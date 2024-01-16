Online ordering now available through Toast!
Fireside
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
Salad
entrée
- Country Natural Beef Burger
Jack cheese, heirloom tomato, grren leaf, roasted shishito pepper aioli pomme frites$25.00
- Country Natural Beef Flat Iron
Roasted butterball potatoes, roasted rainbow carrots, lobster mushroom, demi-glace$42.00
- Jidori Chicken$37.00
- Neah Bay Halibut
Quinoa pilaf, Sauteed collard greens, beurre blanc$44.00
- Oregon Rock Fish$29.00
- Double R Ranch Teres Major$35.00
Dessert Menu
Dessert
- Crème Brulee
Vanilla custard, sugar crust, seasonal berries$10.00
- Sorbet
served with seasonal berries$10.00
- Elevated Ice Cream$10.00
- Turtle Pie
Praline ice cream, Oreo crust, caramel sauce$11.00
- Apple Tart Tatin
Caramel, D'Anjou pear, crispy puff pastry$11.00
- Decadence
Theo'd chocolate, berry coulis, toasted hazelnuts, seasonal beries$12.00
Bar Menu
Vodka
Rum
Tequila/Mezcal
Canadien/American Whiskey
Scotch/Irish Whiskey
Liqueurs/Cordials/Cognac
- Lillet$7.00
- Drambuie$10.00
- Yukon Jack$9.00
- Southern Comfort$9.00
- Absente$10.00
- Amaro Montenegro$10.00
- Aperol$11.00
- Bailey's$10.00
- Campari$9.00
- Chartreuse Green$12.00
- Blue Curacao$7.00
- Cointreau$13.00
- Crème de Casis$7.00
- Crème de Menthe$7.00
- Cynar 70$7.00
- Amaretto$10.00
- Fernet Branca$7.00
- Frangelico$7.00
- Galliano$8.00
- Crème de Cacao$7.00
- Dorda Dark Chocolate$12.00
- Grand Marnier$12.00
- Kahlua$9.00
- Luxardo$11.00
- Midori$7.00
- Peach Schnapps$7.00
- Peppermint Schnapps$7.00
- Rumplemintz$9.00
- Sambuca$9.00
- Sloe Gin$7.00
- Sour Apple$7.00
- St Germain$8.00
- Tia Maria$11.00
- Tuaca$11.00
Cocktails
- Aperol Spritz$11.00
- Baileys Coffee$9.00
- Black Russian$12.00
- Bloody Caesar$10.00
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Coffee Nudge$15.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Daiquiri$12.00
- French 75$14.00
- Gimlet$11.00
- Gin Rickey$10.00
- Italian Coffee$10.00
- Kahlua Coffee$10.00
- Kamikaze$12.00
- Kir Royal$14.00
- Lemon Drop$12.00
- Long Island$14.00
- Mai Tai$16.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- Margarita$12.00
- Martini$12.00
- Martini Vodka$12.00
- Mimosa$8.00
- Mojito$12.00
- Moscow Mule$14.00
- Negroni$16.00
- Old Fasioned$12.00
- Rob Roy$12.00
- Rusty Nail$14.00
- Sea Breeze$8.00
- Sidecar$12.00
- Spanish Coffee$10.00
- Tequila Sunrise$8.00
- Tom Collins$7.00
- Vesper$14.00
- White Russian$12.00
- Anatolia Coffee$14.00
- Aviation$14.00
- Boulevadier$13.00
- Caramel Apple Mule$11.00
- Dark & Stormy$10.00
- Fernet Sour$16.00
- Irish Coffee$10.00
- Port Ludlow Old Fasioned$14.00
- The Harvest$15.00
Beer
NA Beverages
- Pepsi$4.25
- Diet Pepsi$4.25
- Starry$4.25
- Rootbeer$4.25
- Dr Pepper$5.00
- Reeds Ginger Beer$6.00
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Roy Rogers$4.00
- Sparkling Mineral Water$6.00
- Soda$4.00
- Tonic$4.00
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Lemonade$4.50
- Limeade$4.50
- Chi Chi Rodriguez$4.50
- Arnold Palmer$4.50
- Orange Juice$5.00
- Cranberry Juice$5.00
- Grapefruit Juice$5.00
- Apple Juice$5.00
- Tomato Juice$5.00
- Milk$5.00
- Virgin Mary$5.00
- Coffee$4.50
- Hot Tea$4.50
- Espresso$5.00
- Cafe Latte$6.50
- Cappuccino$6.50
- Cafe Mocha$7.00
Glass Pour Wine
- Moscato$9.00
- Moscato BTL$40.00
- Prosecco$9.00
- Prosecco BTL$40.00
- PNW House White$9.00
- PNW White BTL$27.00
- Lone Birch Pinot Gris$9.00
- Lone Birch Gris BTL$27.00
- L'Ecole Semillon$11.00
- L'Ecole Semillon BTL$33.00
- Two Mountains Riesling$10.00
- Two Mountains Riesling BTL$30.00
- Lucuis Albarino$14.00
- Lucius Albarino BTL$42.00
- Cor Cellars Chardonnay$16.00
- Cor Cellars Chardonnay BTL$48.00
- VanArnam Rose'$12.00
- VanArnam Rose' BTL$36.00
- PNW House Red$9.00
- PNW Red BTL$27.00
- Scenic Valley Pinot Noir$16.00
- Scenic Valley Pinot BTL$48.00
- Cavatappi Sangiovese$10.00
- Cavatappi Sangiovese BTL$30.00
- Hyatt Vineyards Merlot$10.00
- Hyatt Merlot BTL$30.00
- Isenhower Malbec$12.00
- Isenhower Malbec BTL$36.00
- Valdemar Cabernet Sauvignon$19.00
- Valdemar Cab Sauv BTL$57.00
- Idilico Tempranillo$14.00
- Idilico Tempranillo BTL$42.00
- Corkage Fee$20.00
House Specials
- No Dye Mai Tai$17.00
- Red Dye #5$10.00
- Jalisco sunset$17.00
- PT Old Fashioned$14.00
- Tipperary$15.00
- Aviation$14.00
- Fireside$12.00
- Verde Maria$10.00
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Bloody Caesar$10.00
- Bloody Flight$15.00
- Mimosa$8.00
- Mimosa Italiano$12.00
- Black Blue Mimosa$10.00
- Peach Bellini$10.00
- Mimosa Flight$17.00
- Carafe Mimosa$35.00
- Hot Nutty Irishman$13.00
- Cafe Mexicana$12.00
- Coffee Nudge$15.00
- Anatolia Coffee$14.00
- Fernet Sour$16.00
Wine Btl
- * Finnriver 2018 Solace Apple wine (dry still cider), Washington$50.00
- B25 Harbinger 2018 Chardonnay, Yakima Valley$52.00
- B22 Marrowstone Vineyards 2022 Chardonnay, Yakima Valley$45.00
- B9 Marrowstone Vineyards 2022 Dry Riesling, Yakima Valley$45.00
- Marrowstone Vineyards 2022 Mourvèdre / Cinsault, Yakima Valley$45.00
- Brook & Bull 2020 Columbia Valley$65.00
- B18 Abeja 2020 Columbia Valley$95.00
- B19 Dunham Cellars 2020 'Shirley Mays', Columbia Valley$45.00
- B17 Jaine 2021 Evergreen Vineyard, Ancient Lakes of Columia Valley$32.00
- B19 Januik 2017 Cold Creek Vineyard, Columbia Valley$60.00
- B22 Marrowstone Vineyards 2022 Yakima Valley$45.00
- B5 Mercer Bros 2021 Horse Heaven Hills$30.00
- B16 Long Shadows 2018 'Dance', Columbia Valley$110.00
- B16 Valdemar Estates 2019 Columbia Valley$85.00
- B20 Wautoma Springs 2019 Columbia Valley$48.00
- B21 Succession 2020 Connor Lee Vineyard, Royal Slope$70.00
- B7 Eroica 2010 by Chateau-Ste-Michelle and Dr. Loosen, Columbia Valley$70.00
- B21 Eroica 2014 by Chateau-Ste-Michelle and Dr. Loosen, Columbia Valley$60.00
- B3 Eroica 2015 by Chateau-Ste-Michelle and Dr. Loosen, Columbia Valley$55.00
- B24 Long Shadows Vintners 2015 'Poet’s Leap', Columbia Valley$60.00
- B2 Long Shadows Vintners 2016 'Poet’s Leap', Columbia Valley$55.00
- B4 Long Shadows Vintners 2019 'Poet's Leap', Columbia Valley$45.00
- B9 Marrowstone Vineyards 2022 Dry, Yakima Valley$45.00
- B2 Sparkman 2016 'Birdie', Columbia Valley$40.00
- B7 L'Ecole 2017 Columbia Valley$35.00
- B23 L'Ecole 2021 Columbia Valley$40.00
- B5 Cor Cellars 2021 Ago, Columbia Gorge$48.00
- B21 Alleromb 2012 La Reyna Blanca Vineyard, Columbia Valley$75.00
- B12 Efeste 2018 Feral (wild ferment), Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley$45.00
- B22 Jaine 2021 Evergreen Vineyard, Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley$32.00
- B14 Fidélitas 2017 'Optu', Red Mountain (Sauvignon Blanc, Sémillon)$55.00
- B26 Auclair 2021 Artz Vineyard, Red Mountain$45.00
- Harbinger 2018 Two Coyote Vineyard, Rattlesnake Hills$55.00
- B28 Liminal 2019 High Canyon Series, WeatherEye Vineyard, Red Mountain$90.00
- B21 Hedges Family Estates 2018 Le Blanc, Red Mountain (Marsanne, Viognier)$50.00
- B$ Idiot's Grace 2014 Columbia Gorge$45.00
- B7 * Finnriver 2018 Solace Apple wine (dry still cider), Washington 50$50.00
- B25 Harbinger 2018 Chardonnay, Yakima Valley 52$52.00
- B22 Marrowstone Vineyards 2022 Chardonnay, Yakima Valley 45$45.00
- B9 Marrowstone Vineyards 2022 Dry Riesling, Yakima Valley 45$45.00
- 2135 Avennia 2019 Gravura, Columbia Valley$90.00
- 3282 Bookwalter 2013 Protagonist, Columbia Valley$100.00
- 2115 Disruption 2018 Columbia Valley$35.00
- 1095 Dunham Cellars 2019 Trutina, Columbia Valley$60.00
- 2162 Eagle Harbor 2018 Reserve, Columbia Valley$100.00
- 3152 Fidélitas 2021 M100$45.00
- 3034 Guardian Cellars 2019 Gun Metal, Connor Lee Vineyard, Columbia Valley$120.00
- 2015 Januik 2015 Columbia Valley 1.5L Magnum$125.00
- 3022 Januik 2019 Columbia Valley$60.00
- 1042 Long Shadows 2019 Feather, Columbia Valley$150.00
- 2053 Quilceda Creek 2020 Columbia Valley$400.00
- 2156 Wautoma Springs 2017 The Professor, Columbia Valley$60.00
- 1071 Mercer Bros 2018 Horse Heaven Hills$35.00
- 2101 Harbinger 2014 Dionysus Vineyard, White Bluffs$70.00
- 2123 Tamarack Cellars 2008 Sagemoor Reserve, White Bluffs$140.00
- 3015 Cadence 2012 Camerata, Cara Mia Vineyard, Red Mountain$150.00
- 1112 Col Solare 2017 Red Mountain$175.00
- 3192 JB Neufeld 2018 Ciel du Cheval Vineyard, Red Mountain 120$120.00
- 2038 JB Neufeld 2019 Ciel du Cheval Vineyard, Red Mountain 95$95.00
- 2111 JB Neufeld 2020 Ciel du Cheval Vineyard, Red Mountain 110$110.00
- 1014 Quilceda Creek 2015 Galitzine Vineyard, Red Mountain 350$350.00
- 3163 Sparkman 2014 Kingpin, Red Mountain 120$120.00
- 2078 Tamarack 2008 Ciel du Cheval, Red Mountain 150$150.00
- 3303 Bledsoe Family Winery 2020 Walla Walla Valley 75$75.00
- 1084 Brook & Bull 2019 Walla Walla Valley 90$90.00
- 3182 Doubleback 2019 Walla Walla Valley 250$250.00
- 2166 Eagle Harbor 2017 Walla Walla Valley 60$60.00
- 3121 Leonetti Cellars 2015 Walla Walla Valley 290$290.00
- 2167 Leonetti Cellars 2020 Walla Walla Valley 250$250.00
- 1072 Leonetti Cellars 2008 Reserve, Walla Walla Valley350$350.00
- 2013 Leonetti Cellars 2009 Reserve, Walla Walla Valley350$350.00
- 1015 Leonetti Cellars 2010 Reserve, Walla Walla Valley 300$300.00
- 1114 Leonetti Cellars 2011 Reserve, Walla Walla Valley280$280.00
- 2018 Leonetti Cellars 2012 Reserve, Walla Walla Valley 280$280.00
- 2074 Leonetti Cellars 2013 Reserve, Walla Walla Valley 280$280.00
- 2157 Pepper Bridge 2016 Walla Walla Valley 150$150.00
- 1101 Walla Walla Vintners 2020 Walla Walla Valley 60$60.00
- 1122 JB Neufeld 2019 Red, Yakima Valley (Cabernet blend) 50$50.00
- JB Neufeld 2020 Red, Yakima Valley (Cabernet blend) 45$45.00
- 1104 Fidélitas 2008 Red, Boushey Vineyard, Yakima Valley (Cabernet blend) 120$120.00
- 2134 Fidélitas 2019 Red Mountain 95$95.00
- 1021 Marrowstone Vineyards 2021 Yakima Valley 60$60.00
- 2107 Rasa Vineyards 2008 Creative Impulse, DuBrul Vineyard, Yakima Valley 180$180.00
- 1134 Baer 2017 Columbia Valley 45$45.00
- 1152 Brook & Bull 2019 Columbia Valley 60$60.00
- 3094 Esja 2022 Duneen Vineyards, Rattlesnake Hills 70$70.00
- 2118 Idiot's Grace 2018 Columbia Gorge 55$55.00
- 1121 Marrowstone Vineyards 2021 Yakima Valley 60$60.00
- 2023 Pondera 20019 Columbia Valley 75$75.00
- 2105 Tamarack Cellars 2019 Cabernet Franc, Columbia Valley 55$55.00
- 1115 Whidbey Island Winery 2019 Yakima Valley 55$55.00
- 1143 Dunham Cellars 2005 Lewis Vineyard, Columbia Valley 160$160.00
- 1032 Lobo Hills 2019 Right Bank, Columbia Valley (Merlot, Cabernet Franc) 45$45.00
- 3262 Alexandria Nicole 2014 Gravity, Destiny Ridge Vineyard, Horse Heaven Hill 55$55.00
- 3223 Kontos 2009 Alatus, Walla Walla Valley (Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon) 70$70.00
- 2132 Leonetti Cellars 2011 Walla Walla Valley 190$190.00
- 3172 Leonetti Cellars 2012 Walla Walla Valley 150$150.00
- 2153 Leonetti Cellars 2013 Walla Walla Valley 140$140.00
- 2027 Leonetti Cellars 2014 Walla Walla Valley 130$130.00
- 1052 Woodward Canyon 2005 Estate, Walla Walla Valley 130$130.00
- 1103 Fidélitas 2008 Red Mountain 115$115.00
- 1132 Balboa 2017 Columbia Valley 75$75.00
- 1123 Bartholomew Winery 2017 Soljuron, Columbia Valley 35$35.00
- 1022 Brook & Bull 2019 Walla Walla Valley 90$90.00
- 1111 Cougar Crest 2016 Columbia Valley 78$78.00
- 2073 Foundry Vineyards 2013 'Art + Wine', Summit View Vineyard, Walla Walla Valley 60$60.00
- 1131 Marrowstone Vineyards 2020 Yakima Valley 60$60.00
- 2126 Watoma Springs 2017 Inky, Walla Walla Valley 90$90.00
- 2044 Domaine Pouillon 2015 Estate, Columbia Gorge (P) 80$80.00
- 2067 Bergevin Lane 2006 Barrel Select, Columbia Valley 120$120.00
- 3052 Buty 2012 Columbia Rediviva, Phinny Hill Vineyard, Horse Heaven Hills 90$90.00
- 3101 Devison Vintners 2020 GPR, Columbia Vallee (Syrah, Grenache, Mourvèdre) 52$52.00
- 1093 Entiat 2019 Double D Vineyard, Columbia Valley 45$45.00
- 3043 Mackey 2009 Concordia, Columbia Valley (Syrah, Grenache, Mourvèdre) 60$60.00
- 2124 Robert Ramsay 2012 McKinley Springs, Horse Heaven Hills 55$55.00
- 1105 Saviah Cellars 2011 Stillwater Creek Vineyard, Columbia Valley 50$50.00
- 3111 Sleight of Hand 2010 Levitation, Columbia Valley 90$90.00
- 2106 K Vintners 2017 Wahluke Slope 60$60.00
- 2065 Buty 2009 Rediviva of the Stones, Walla Walla Valley 100$100.00
- 3301 Buty 2012 Rediviva of the Stones, Walla Walla Valley120$120.00
- 3071 Cayuse 2012 Armada, Walla Walla Valley 200$200.00
- 2168 Rasa 2007 QED, Walla Walla Valley 100$100.00
- 3291 Reynvaan 2009 The Unnamed, Walla Walla Valley 120$120.00
- 2094 Reynvaan 2010 The Unnamed, Walla Walla Valley 100$100.00
- 1165 Reynvaan 2009 The Contender, Walla Walla Valley 150$150.00
- 3061 Reynvaan 2013 In the Hills, Walla Walla Valley 150$150.00
- 3232 Trust Cellars 2014 Walla Walla Valley 80$80.00
- 3211 Eagle Harbor 2019 Red Mountain 65$65.00
- 1011 Rasa 2009 Vox Populi, Yakima Valley 100$100.00
- 1055 Sonder 2019 Yakima Valley 55$55.00
- 1063 W.T. Vintners 2016 Boushey Vineyard, Yakima Valley 90$90.00
- 3132 Eagle Harbor 2019 Red Mountain 60$60.00
- 3103 Harbinger 2013 Columbia Valley 60$60.00
- 2113 Long Shadows 2019 Saggi, Columbia Valley 135$135.00
- 2037 Whidbey Island Winery 2019 Columbia Valley 55$55.00
- 1102 Idilico 2014 Reserva, Upland Vineyard, Snipes Mountain 70$70.00
- 1085 Bainbridge Vineyards 2015 Estate, Puget Sound (C) 95$95.00
- 1135 Bainbridge Vineyards 2016 Estate, Puget Sound (C) 85$85.00
- 3041 Bainbridge Vineyards 2017 Estate, Puget Sound (C) 75$75.00
- 2087 Whidbey Island Winery 2017 Cultus Vineyard, Puget Sound 75$75.00
- 2102 Entiat 2021 Lake Chelan 65$65.00
- 1085 * Bainbridge Vineyards 2015 Estate Pinot Noir, Puget Sound (C) 95$95.00
- 1135 * Bainbridge Vineyards 2016 Estate Pinot Noir, Puget Sound (C) 85$85.00
- 3041 * Bainbridge Vineyards 2017 Estate Pinot Noir, Puget Sound (C) 75$75.00
- 2045 * Whidbey Island Winery 2017 Cultus Vineyard Pinot Noir, Puget Sound 75$75.00
- 1115 Whidbey Island Winery 2019 Cabernet Franc, Yakima Valley 55$55.00
- 2037 Whidbey Island Winery 2019 Sangiovese, Columbia Valley 55$55.00
- 1051 * Sailor Vineyard 2017 Estate 'Dog Watch Red' Reserve, Marechal Foch, Puget Sound (P) 65$65.00
- 1125 * Sailor Vineyard 2018 Estate 'Navigator Red' Reserve, Marechal Foch, Puget Sound (P) 60$60.00
- 3055 * Sailor Vineyard 2019 Estate 'Captain's Red', Marechal Foch, Puget Sound (P) 45$45.00
- 3251 Eagle Harbor 2015 Founders, Aria Vineyard, Merlot, Walla Walla Valley 65$65.00
- 3054 Eagle Harbor 2019 'Redtail' Cabernet Sauvignon blend, Columbia Valley 48$48.00
- 2166 Eagle Harbor 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon, Walla Walla Valley 60$60.00
- 2162 Eagle Harbor 2018 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley 100$100.00
- 3132 Eagle Harbor 2019 Sangiovese, Red Mountain 60$60.00
- 3211 Eagle Harbor 2019 Syrah, Red Mountain 65$65.00
- 2101 Harbinger 2014 Dionysus Vineyard, Block 11, Cabernet Sauvignon, White Bluffs 70$70.00
- 1091 Marrowstone Vineyards 2021 Grenache, Yakima Valley 60$60.00
- 1121 Marrowstone Vineyards 2021 Cabernet Franc, Yakima Valley 60$60.00
- 1021 Marrowstone Vineyards 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon, Yakima Valley 60$60.00
- 1131 Marrowstone Vineyards 2020 Malbec, Yakima Valley 60$60.00
- 3092 Wind Rose Cellars 2012 Nebbiolo, Columbia Valley 55$55.00
- B16 Brittan Vineyards 2019 Estate, Eola-Amity Hills 60$60.00
- B14 Crowley 2016 Four Winds, Willamette Valley (P, N) 75$75.00
- B24 Drouhin 2018 Roserock, Eola-Amity Hills 70$70.00
- B7 Evening Land 2019 Seven Springs, Eola-Amity Hills 100$100.00
- B3 Jacob Martin 2019 Tualatin Hills (P, N) 50$50.00
- B28 Lumos 2014 Wren Vineyard, Willamette Valley (C, N) 60$60.00
- B28 Minimus 2016 'Mother', Willamette Valley (P, N) 100$100.00
- B16 Nicolas Jay 2018 Affinités, Willamette Valley 120$120.00
- B1 Nicolas Jay 2019 Affinités, Willamette Valley 100$100.00
- B24 Scenic Valley Farms 2019 Reserve, Eola-Amity Hills 55$55.00
- B5 Harper Voit 2016 Maresh Vineyard Old Vine, Dundee Hills (N) 45$45.00
- B1 On Wine Hill 2017 Loess, Riesling / Gewürtztraminer / Sylvaner (P, N) 45$45.00
- B18 Ovum 2017 Toro y Scorpio, Ribbon Ridge (N) 60$60.00
- B2 Scenic Valley Farms 2021 36$36.00
- B11 Illahe 2017 Estate, Mount Pisgah (P, N) 40$40.00
- B11 Illahe 2017 Estate, Mount Pisgah (P, N) 40$40.00
- B8 Illahe 2017 Estate, Mount Pisgah (P, N) 40$40.00
- 3333 Brandborg 2009 'Ferris Wheel', Umpqua Valley 80$80.00
- 2137 Antiquum Farm 2017 Passiflora, Willamette Valley (P, N) 110$110.00
- 3014 Beaux Frères 2021 Willamette Valley (C) 150$150.00
- 3193 Broadley 2021 Willamette Valley 45$45.00
- 2022 Day Wines 2021 Willamette Valley 60$60.00
- 3283 Nicolas Jay 2019 Own-Rooted, Willamette Valley 190$190.00
- 3301 Nicolas Jay 2021 Own-Rooted, Willamette Valley 180$180.00
- 2068 Reustle Estate 2018 Willamette Valley 75$75.00
- 3202 Row 503 2021 Willamette Valley 38$38.00
- 2071 Native Wines 2017 Lea’s Vineyard, Chehalem Mountains (P, N) 75$75.00
- 3302 McKinlay 2021 Estate, Tualatin Hills (P, N) 100$100.00
- 2058 Beaux Frères 2019 Beaux Frères Vineyard, Ribbon Ridge (B, C) 220$220.00
- 2056 Domaine Drouhin 2016 Dundee Hills 100$100.00
- 2032 Domaine Drouhin 2019 Dundee Hills 90$90.00
- 2081 Kelley Fox 2018 Mirabai, Dundee Hills 85$85.00
- 2112 Sokol Blosser 2019 Estate, Dundee Hills 80$80.00
- 3281 Amity Vineyards 2016 Estate, Eola-Amity Hills 100$100.00
- 3064 Bethel Heights 2021 Estate, Eola-Amity Hills 75$75.00
- 2152 Domaine Drouhin 2015 Roserock, Eola-Amity Hills 70$70.00
- 2093 Domaine Drouhin 2015 Roserock Zepherine, Eola-Amity Hills 150$150.00
- 1075 Domaine Drouhin 2016 Roserock Zepherine, Eola-Amity Hills 140$140.00
- 2012 Domaine Drouhin 2019 Roserock Zepherine, Eola-Amity Hills 140$140.00
- 2078 Holloran Vineyard Wines 2015 La Chenaie Vineyard, Eola-Amity Hills 75$75.00
- 2158 Elk Cov 2021 Five Mountain, Laurelwood District 110$110.00
- 2163 Brittan Vineyards 2019 Estate, McMinnville 60$60.00
- 2061 Kelley Fox 2016 Momtazi Vineyard, McMinnville (B, N) 80$80.00
- 3213 Maysara 2015 Cyrus, Momtazi Vineyard, McMinnville (B) 100$100.00
- 3243 Elk Cove 2021 Mount Richmond, Yamhill-Carlton 90$90.00
- 3045 Omero 2017 Willamette Valley 50$50.00
- B14 Frank Family Wines 2019 Carneros 90$90.00
- B19 Jordan 2018 Russian River Valley 85$85.00
- B6 Newton 2016 Unfiltered Chardonnay, Napa Valley 90$90.00
- B23 Rombauer 2022 Carneros 85$85.00
- B3 Araujo 2010 Eisele Vineyard, Napa Valley (C, B) 95$95.00
- B4 Araujo 2013 Eisele Vineyard, Napa Valley (C, B) 85$85.00
- b8 Frog's Leap 2022 Rutherford, Napa Valley 60$60.00
- B3 Stolpman Vineyards 2016 Estate, Ballard Canyon, 45$45.00
- 1164 Araujo 2007 Eisele Vineyard, Napa Valley (C, B) 400$400.00
- 1054 Araujo 2008 Eisele Vineyard, Napa Valley (C, B) 350$350.00
- 2155 Araujo 2012 Altagracia, Napa Valley 250$250.00
- 3012 Axios 2008 Napa Valley 300$300.00
- 2084 Krupp Brothers 2008 Veraison, Stagecoach Vineyard, Napa Valley 200$200.00
- 3084 Marston Family Vineyard 2006 Spring Mountain, Napa Valley 250$250.00
- 3253 Justin 2017 Isosceles, Paso Robles 95$95.00
- 3144 Blackbird 2009 Arise, Napa Valley 120$120.00
- 3321 Blackbird 2008 Illustration, Napa Valley (Merlot, Cabernet Franc) 150$150.00
- 2033 Duckhorn 2013 Napa Valley 90$90.00
- 1023 Selene 2006 Frediani Vineyard, Napa Valley 90$90.00
- 3053 Robert Mondavi 2013 Maestro 50th Anniversary, Napa Valley 75$75.00
- 3331 Robert Mondavi 2014 Maestro, Napa Valley (Merlot, Cabernet Franc) 60$60.00
- 3011 Ramey 2006 Rodgers Creek Vineyard, Sonoma Coast 90$90.00
- 3222 Araujo 2007 Eisele Vineyard, Napa Valley (C, B) 150$150.00
- 3311 Talley Vineyards 2008 Rosemary’s Vineyard, Arroyo Grande Valley 100$100.00
- 3042 Alexander Creek Vineyards 2016 Redemption, Dry Creek Valley 50$50.00
- 3083 Ridge Vineyards 2019 East Bench, Dry Creek Valley 75$75.00
- 2068 Ridge Vineyards 2020 Geyserville, Alexander Valley 100$100.00
- 3035 Rombauer 2019 80$80.00
- 2116 Tortoise Creek 2018 Lodi 40$40.00
- B18 Francine Bachelier 2020 'Réserve du Sanglier', Chablis 75$75.00
- B12 Domaine Billaud-Simon 2021 Chablis 90$90.00
- B9 Daniel-Etienne Defaix 2005 Premier Cru Les Lys, Chablis 120$120.00
- B6 Louis Merle 2019 Premier Cru Vaillon, Chablis 80$80.00
- B21 Louis Michel 2017 Premier Cru Foret, Chablis 95$95.00
- B5 Domaine Marguerite-Carillon 2018 55$55.00
- B4 Pierre Matrot 2014 Meursault 90$90.00
- B24 Thierry et Pascale Matrot 2016 Charmes, Premier Cru, Meursault 150$150.00
- B1 Olivier Geroux 2021 'En Prés Forêt', Clos des Rocs, Mâcon-Loché 55$55.00
- B4 Michel Guignier 2018 Les Amethystes, Mâcon-Villages 45$45.00
- B16 Domaine Renaud 2019 'Aux Bouthières', Pouilly-Fuissé 75$75.00
- B1 La Soufrandière 2017 Pouilly-Vinzelles 80$80.00
- B24 Domaine de la Noblaie 2015 Chinon 45$45.00
- B30 Domaine Huet 2017 Le Haut Lieu Demi-Sec, Vouvray 75$75.00
- B11 Domaine FL 2019 La Croix Picot, Savennières 60$60.00
- B6 Domaine FL 2019 Chamboreau, Savennières 75$75.00
- B4 Domaine des Forges 2017 Le Moulin de Gué, Savennières 50$50.00
- B30 Domaine des Forges 2020 Clos du Papillon, Savennières 65$65.00
- B30 Nicolas Joly 2021 Clos de la Bergerie, Savennières - Roche Aux Moines 150$150.00
- B18 Jousset 2020 Premier Rendezvous, Montlouis-sur-Loire. (P, N) 85$85.00
- B22 Gaspard 2019 Touraine (N) 45$45.00
- B25 Marc Plouzeau 2022 Touraine 35$35.00
- B30 Stéphanie & Arnaud Dezat 2021 'Cellier des Marnes', Pouilly-Fumé 60$60.00
- B20 Cherrier Père et Fils 2021 'La Croix Poignant' Sancerre 70$70.00
- B3 Domaine André Neveu 2022 'Le Manoir' Vieilles Vignes, Sancerre 65$65.00
- B20 André Vatan 2020 'Les Charmes' Sancerre 60$60.00
- B12 Domaine du Haut Bourg 2017 Muscadet, Sur Lie, Côtes de Grandlieu 30$30.00
- B24 Château Simone 2014 Palette, Provence, Clairette blend 90$90.00
- B12 Achillée 2019 42$42.00
- B2 Allimant-Laugner 2014 Grand Cru, Praelatenberg 60$60.00
- 2057 R. Dubois et Fils 2020 Côte d'Or 60$60.00
- 2134 R. Dubois et Fils 2016 Les Monts de Boncourt, Côte de Nuits-Villages 85$85.00
- 1043 R. Dubois et Fils 2017 Les Monts de Boncourt, Côte de Nuits-Villages 75$75.00
- 2133 Domaine Collotte 2019 Cuvée Vieilles Vignes, Marsannay 75$75.00
- 3073 Domaine Collotte 2018 Le Clos de Jeu, Marsannay 80$80.00
- 2043 Domaine Collotte 2019 Le Clos de Jeu, Marsannay 95$95.00
- 2121 Domaine Gallois 2018 Les Goulots, Gevrey-Chambertin 300$300.00
- 2125 Domaine Fabrice Vigot 2019 Aux Etelois, Gevrey-Chambertin 220$220.00
- 3322 Domaine Jean Chauvenet 2014 Les Poulettes Premier Cru, Nuits 150$150.00
- 3223 Domaine Marguerite Carillon 2018 Les Lavières Premier Cru, 90$90.00
- 1154 Catherine & Domenique Derain 2015 Le Ban, Saint-Aubin (B, N) 90$90.00
- 3323 Domaine Dureuil-Janthial 2018 Rully 130$130.00
- 3241 Domaine Dureuil-Janthial 2019 Rully 120$120.00
- 3272 Henri Boillot 2011 Pommard 140$140.00
- 3202 Domaine Les Fines Graves 2016 Moulin-à-Vent 40$40.00
- 3221 Domaine les Gryphées 2019 Julienas 55$55.00
- 3233 Christophe Lapierre 2020 Domaine de Chênepierre, Chénas 30$30.00
- 3183 M. Lapierre 2015 Cuvée Marcel Lapierre, Morgon (C, B, N) 90$90.00
- 1064 Château du Grand Bos 2010 Graves 75$75.00
- 3105 Château La Fleur Haut Carras 2011 Pauillac 95$95.00
- 2154 Château Grand-Puy Ducasse 2017 Pauillac 150$150.00
- 2095 Château Grand-Puy Ducasse 2018 Pauillac 130$130.00
- 2097 Château Villa Bel-Air 2013 Graves 80$80.00
- 3252 Château Gombaude-Guillot 2010 Pomerol (B, N) 150$150.00
- 2141 Château Rouget 2011 Pomerol 120$120.00
- 1031 Clos des Galevesses 2016 Lalande de Pomerol 75$75.00
- 3122 Château Paret 2018 Castillon Côtes-de-Bordeaux 30$30.00
- 3124 Château Sissan 2020 Cadillac Côtes-de-Bordeaux 25$25.00
- 3332 Marc Plouzeau 2015 Ante Phylloxera, Clos de Maulevrier, Touraine 120$120.00
- 2161 Château de Haute-Serre 2010 Cuvée Icône 170$170.00
- 3201 Domaine Courbis 2017 L'Aube, Collines Rhodaniennes 75$75.00
- 3063 Domaine les Alexandrins 2014 Crozes-Hermitage 80$80.00
- 3263 Marlène & Nicolas Chevalier 2020 Les Voleyses, Crozes-Hermitage 55$55.00
- 2144 Domaine les Alexandrins 2015 Saint-Joseph 90$90.00
- 3171 J.L. Chave Selection 2020 Offerus, Saint-Joseph 95$95.00
- 2025 Domaine les Pierres Sèches 2018 Saint-Joseph 95$95.00
- 2035 E. Guigal 2012 Vignes d’Hospice, Saint-Joseph 220$220.00
- 3021 Domaine Courbis 2017 La Sabarotte, Cornas 140$140.00
- 3233 Domaine Courbis 2017 Les Eygats, Cornas 120$120.00
- 1153 Domaine Faury 2012 Côtes-Rôtie 120$120.00
- 3242 Gilles Barge 2013 Cuvée du Plessy, Côtes-Rôtie 130$130.00
- 3081 Domaine du Banneret 2019 Châteauneuf-du-Pape 100$100.00
- 1144 Domaine Charvin 2010 Châteauneuf-du-Pape (C) 150$150.00
- 2013 Domaine Charvin 2010 Châteauneuf-du-Pape (C) (1.5L magnum) 350$350.00
- 1082 Domaine des Sénéchaux 2015 Châteauneuf-du-Pape 120$120.00
- 1162 La Ferme du Mont 2007 Côte Capelan, Châteauneuf-du-Pape (C) 125$125.00
- 2052 La Ferme du Mont 2010 Côte Capelan, Châteauneuf-du-Pape (C) 150$150.00
- 2098 Le Clos de Caillou 2018 Les Safres, Châteauneuf-du-Pape 150$150.00
- 2136 Bernard Stehelin 2015 Sablet, Côtes-du-Rhône 50$50.00
- 3121 Notre Dame de Pallières 2020 Sablet, Côtes-du-Rhône 32$32.00
- 2041 Clos de Caveau 2017 Les Bataliers, Côtes-du-Rhône (Grenache, Syrah) (C) 40$40.00
- 1062 La Grange de Piaugier 2019 Côtes du Rhône (Grenache, Syrah, Carignan) 30$30.00
- 2018 Saint-Cosme 2009 Côtes-du-Rhône (1.5L magnum) 100$100.00
- 2072 Le Clos de Caillou 2017 Vieilles Vignes, Côtes-du-Rhône (Grenache, Syrah) 65$65.00
- 2048 Le Clos de Caillou 2018 Vieilles Vignes, Côtes-du-Rhône 60$60.00
- 2146 Domaine Raspail-Ay 2016 Gigondas 110$110.00
- 2127 Domaine Raspail-Ay 2019 Gigondas 95$95.00
- 3231 Moulin de la Gardette 2019 Gigondas 95$95.00
- 3114 Domaine du Clos 2015 Clos de Sixte, Lirac 60$60.00
- 3212 Château de Montfaucon 2016 Lirac 70$70.00
- 2055 Clos de Caveau 2016 Fruit Sauvage, Vacqueyras (C) 50$50.00
- 2091 Clos de Caveau 2014 Carmin Brillant, Vacqueyras (C) 75$75.00
- 3111 Domaine de la Charbonnière 2019 Vacqueyras 55$55.00
- 3292 Domaine Fondrèche 2017 Divergente, Ventoux 90$90.00
- 2103 Château Simone 2013 Palette (Grenache, Syrah, Mourvèdre) (P, N) 90$90.00
- 2063 Domaine Tempier 2015 Bandol (C, B) 95$95.00
- 2015 Lafage 2017 Bastide Miraflors (Grenache, Syrah) 30$30.00
- 3313 Château Maris 2017 La Touge, Minervois (B, N) 45$45.00
- B30 Pojer e Sandri 2013 Faye, Alto Adige (Pinot Bianco, Chardonnay) 60$60.00
- B17 Tabarrini 2017 Adarmando, Umbria 25$25.00
- 1074 Cà Gialla 2021 Langhe 30$30.00
- 2075 Cantina del Pino 2017 Langhe (P) 50$50.00
- 1163 Podere Ruggeri Corsini 2018 Langhe 52$52.00
- 2088 Roccalini 2017 Langhe (P, N) 55$55.00
- 3093 Cantina del Pino 2013 Barbaresco (P) 110$110.00
- 2021 Cantina del Pino 2015 Barbaresco (P) 100$100.00
- 3095 Cantina del Pino 2019 Barbaresco (P) 90$90.00
- 1035 Castello di Neive 2016 Santo Stefano Vineyard, Albesani, Barbaresco 140$140.00
- 1044 Castello di Neive 2017 Santo Stefano Vineyard, Albesani, Barbaresco 100$100.00
- 2051 Roccalini 2013 Riserva, Barbaresco (P, N) 140$140.00
- 2145 Cà Gialla 2018 Barolo 60$60.00
- 3273 Damilano 2016 Cannubi, Barolo 150$150.00
- 2026 GD Vajra 2013 Albe, Barolo 95$95.00
- 3113 Podere Ruggeri Corsini 2013 Bricco San Pietro, Barolo 120$120.00
- 2108 Podere Ruggeri Corsini 2016 Bussia, Barolo 110$110.00
- 2083 Podere Ruggeri Corsini 2018 Bussia, Barolo 100$100.00
- 1073 Schiavenza 2016 Cerretta, Barolo 130$130.00
- 2138 Vietti 2016 Castiglione, Barolo 120$120.00
- 2076 Le Piane 2006 Boca (Nebbiolo, Vespolina) (P, N) 140$140.00
- 2151 Podere Ruggeri Corsini 2020 Superiore 'Armujan', Alba 55$55.00
- 1145 Cantina del Pino 2020 Superiore, Alba 48$48.00
- 3023 Vietti 2018 'Tre Vigne', Asti 35$35.00
- 2104 Enzo Bartoli 2020 32$32.00
- 1134 Cantina del Pino 2016 Alba (P) 35$35.00
- 3074 Ruggeri Corsini 2018 (P) 35$35.00
- 1053 Ruggeri Corsini 2021 (P) 30$30.00
- 2092 Bricco Mondalino 2018 'Gaudio' 55$55.00
- 2046 La Castellada 2001 Collio (Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon) 130$130.00
- 3104 Il Monte Caro 2017 Valpolicella (P,N) 45$45.00
- 2034 Pasqua 2013 'Mai Dire Mai', Montevegro , Valpolicella Superiore 85$85.00
- 2047 Zenato 2006 'Ripassa', Valpolicello Ripasso Superiore 70$70.00
- 1033 Claudio Plessi 2016 (C, N) 60$60.00
- 2148 Bocelli 2009 Alcide (Sangiovese, Cabernet Sauvignon) 150$150.00
- 3154 Carpineto 2019 Chianti Classico DOCG 42$42.00
- 3075 Fèlsina 2020 'Berardenga' Chianti Classico DOCG 60$60.00
- 1133 Fèlsina 2018 Fontalloro 140$140.00
- 2086 Montenidoli 2018 (C, N) 60$60.00
- 3085 Montenidoli 2017 'Il Garrulo', Chianti Colli Senesi (C, N) 45$45.00
- 3025 Badia a Coltibuono 2020 Chianti Classico DOCG 52$52.00
- 3134 Badia a Coltibuono 2017 Chianti Classico DOCG 45$45.00
- 1034 Paterna 2017 Chianti Colli Aretini (P, N) 45$45.00
- 1092 La Gerla 2018 'Birba' Rosso 78$78.00
- 3153 La Gerla 2018 Brunello di Montalcino 160$160.00
- 1015 Pieve Santa Restituta 2018 Brunello di Montalcino 180$180.00
- 3155 Podere Ciona 2007 'Le Diacce' 70$70.00
- 2031 Tabarrini 2008 Colle Grimaldesco 100$100.00
- 3032 Casale del Giglio 2011 40$40.00
- 2165 Cantina Altarocca 2013 Librato (Cabernet Franc, Canaiolo) 40$40.00
- 2114 Pietradolce 2017 Contrado Santo Spirito, Etna 90$90.00
- 1045 Conde Valdemar 2011 Gran Reserva, Rioja 95$95.00
- 3181 Conde Valdemar 2017 Edición Limitada, Rioja 130$130.00
- 2128 Lopez de Heredia 2015 Viña Cubillo, Rioja (P, N) 65$65.00
- 2082 Lopez de Heredia 2013 Viña Cubillo, Rioja (P, N) 75$75.00
- 1065 Lopez de Heredia 2011 Viña Bosconia (P, N) 90$90.00
- 3125 Lopez de Heredia 2007 Viña Tondonia Reserva, Rioja (P, N) 150$150.00
- 2164 Lopez de Heredia 2011 Viña Tondoia Reserva, Rioja (P, N) 120$120.00
- 2026 Cepa 21 2015 Ribera del Duero 65$65.00
- 3102 Pérez Pascuas 2006 El Pedrosal Reserva, Ribera del Duero 90$90.00
- 1124 Resalte 2019 'Origen', Ribera del Duero 48$48.00
- 3293 Joan Giné 2014 Les Nostres Arrels, Priorat 65$65.00
- B21 Marrowstone Vineyards 2022 Mourvèdre / Cinsault, Yakima Valley 45$45.00
- B8 McKinlay 2021 Estate Pinot Noir, Tualatin Hills, Oregon 52$52.00
- B2 Scenic Valley Farms 2022 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon 52$52.00
- B9 Domaine Charvin 2020 Grenache blend, Côtes-du-Rhône (P) 40$40.00
- B11 Domaine Charvin 2022 Grenache blend, Côtes-du-Rhône (P) 45$45.00
- B20 Château de Manissy 2022 'Cuvée de Lys' Grenache blend, Tavel 45$45.00
- B10 Domaine de la Mordorée 2017 Grenache blend, Tavel 30$30.00
- B23 Ruggeri Corsini 2019 Rosin, Nebbiolo, Langhe, Piemonte 35$35.00
- B21 Sage Rat 2022 Ramato of Pinot Gris, Yakima Valley, Washington 50$50.00
- B2 Scenic Valley Farms 2021 Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley, Oregon (P) 36$36.00
- B10 Danielli 2019 Pliocene, Grechetto, Lazio (P, N) 45$45.00
- B18 Occhipinti 2017 Alter Alea, Grechetto, Lazio (P, N) 45$45.00
- B26 Occhipinti & Danielli 2018 Fremito, Grechetto, Lazio (P, N) 45$45.00
- B25 Villa Job 2018 Guastafeste, Pinot Grigio, Venezia Giulia (P, N) 75$75.00
- B25 Villa Job 2018 Piantegrane, Pinot Grigio, Friuli Grave (P, N) 55$55.00
- B26 Succés Vinícola 2017 'Experiència' Parellada, Conca de Barberà (N) 35$35.00
- B26 Kortavebis Marani 2019 'Kiss of Kakhuri Mtsvane', Kakheti (N) 75$75.00
- B32 Analemma 2015 Blanc de Noirs Brut, Columbia Gorge, Washington 90$90.00
- B31 Domaine Chandon NV Brut Étoile, Carneros, California 80$80.00
- B32 Roederer Estate NV Brut, Anderson Valley, California 58$58.00