Fireside Cafe 33 N Main St
Fireside Cafe 33 N Main St
Delivery
Pickup
33 N Main St, Sherborn, MA 01770
Drinks
Retail
Food
Drinks
Coffee
Dark Roast
$4.00+
Decaf
$4.00+
Light Roast
$4.00+
Espresso
Latte
$6.00+
Shot
$4.00+
Americano
$6.00+
Cappuccino
$6.00+
Tea
Matcha
$5.50+
Chai
$5.50+
Earl Grey
$3.00+
English Breakfast
$3.00+
Blueberry Hibiscus
$3.00+
Green
$3.00+
Iced Tea
$3.00+
Coca-Cola
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Strawberry Bubble Tea
$4.00
Mango Bubble Tea
$4.00
Spindrift Raspberry Lime
$3.00
Still Water Bottle
$3.00
Sparkling Water Bottle
$3.00
Kombucha Raspberry
$4.00
Kombucha Ginger Lemon
$4.00
Apple Juice
$3.00
Milk
$3.00
Orange Juice
$3.00
Speedwell Coffee Bag
$14.00
Food
Nutty Bird
$10.00
Cape Cod Chips
$2.00
Goldfish Crackers
$2.00
Cookie/Whoopie Pie
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.50
Oatmeal Cranberry Cookie
$3.50
Oatmeal Whoopie Pie
$4.50
Chocolate Whoopie Pie
$4.50
Muffin
Blueberry Muffin
$3.50
Seasonal Muffin
$3.50
Scone
Blueberry Scone
$3.50
Seasonal Scone
$3.50
Croissant
Plain Croissant
$4.50
Chocolate Croissant
$5.00
Ham & Cheese Croissant
$8.00
Spinach & Cheese Croissant
$8.00
By Slice
Coffee Cake, Slice
$4.50
Black Forest Cake, Slice
$8.00
Citrus Olive Oil Cake, Slice
$6.00
Linzer Torte, Slice
$8.00
Basque Cheesecake, Slice
$6.00
Lemon Yogurt Pound Cake, slice
$5.00
General
Pain Aux Raisin
$5.00
Seasonal Danish
$5.00
Chocolate Cupcake
$4.00
Cosmic Brownie
$5.00
Seasonal Macaron (2)
$4.00
Rice Crispy
$4.00
Seasonal Cake Roll
$6.00
Key Lime Bar
$4.50
Overnight Oats
$5.50
Yogurt Parfait
$5.00
Apricot Danish
$4.00
Sandwich
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$6.00
Egg, Sausage & Cheese Sandwhich
$6.50
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
$8.00
Ham & Cheese Sandwhich
$8.00
Vegetarian Sandwich
$8.00
Bagel
Plain
$2.00
Everything
$2.00
Cin. Rasin
$2.00
Burrito
Chorizo
$7.00
Egg and Cheese
$6.00
(602) 769-9400
33 N Main St, Sherborn, MA 01770
