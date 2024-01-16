Fireside Cafe 33 N Main St
Retail
Drinks
- Coca-Cola$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Strawberry Bubble Tea$4.00
- Mango Bubble Tea$4.00
- Spindrift Raspberry Lime$3.00
- Still Water Bottle$3.00
- Sparkling Water Bottle$3.00
- Kombucha Raspberry$4.00
- Kombucha Ginger Lemon$4.00
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Milk$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Speedwell Coffee Bag$14.00
- aspire mango lemonade$4.50
- tshirt$25.00
Food
Cookie/Whoopie Pie
Croissant
By Slice
General
Sandwich
Fireside Cafe 33 N Main St Location and Ordering Hours
(508) 545-1970
Closed • Opens Sunday at 7AM