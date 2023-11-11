Fish Camp
FOOD
Appetizers
Entrees
- 10 Wings$12.99
- 2 Hot Dog with chips$6.95
- BLT with chips$8.50
- Brisket Sandwich$15.00
- Bulk Oysters 100$100.00
- Bulk Oysters 50$55.00
- Catfish Basket with side$12.95
- Chili with cornbread$9.95
- Double Down Burger$17.95
- Extra sauce$0.50
- Frog Legs w/ fries$15.95Out of stock
- Gator Tail w/ Fries$16.00
- Grilled Cheese with chips$7.00
- Grilled Cheese with fries$8.50
- Grilled fish Sandwhich$12.95
- Hamburger$12.95
- Mullet Dinner with Fries$14.95
- Oysters$24.00
- Peel and Eat Shrimp$9.95+
- Philly$15.00
- Pulled Pork Nachos$15.00Out of stock
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.95
- Shrimp Basket with Fries$13.00
- Shrimp Nachos$15.00
- Shrimp Po Boy$15.00
- Smoked Mullet Dip$9.95Out of stock
- Smoked Sausage$8.95Out of stock
Alcoholic Beverages
Beer
- Ace Cider$5.00
- Amberbock$5.00
- Angry Orchard$6.00
- Blue Moon$6.00
- Bud Light$5.00
- Busch$3.00
- Busch Light$3.00
- Chimay$8.00
- Coors banquet$5.00
- Coors Light$5.00
- Corona$6.00
- Corona Light$6.00
- Duvel$9.00
- Jai Alai$5.00
- Mich Ultra$6.00
- Mike's Hard Lemonade$6.00
- Miller Light$5.00
- Modelo$6.00
- Natural Light$3.00
- Oyster city apalach$6.00
- Oyster city hoot brn$6.00
- Oyster City Legacy Lager$6.00
- Oyster City Mangrove$6.00
- Oyster City Mill Pond Dirty Blonde$6.00
- Oyster City Tate's Helles$6.00
- Proof 850$5.00
- Proof Mango Wit$5.00
- Stella$5.00
- Twisted Tea$5.00
- Yuengling$6.00
- Blue Ribbon$5.00
Bottle of Wine
Buckets
Shots
Wednesday Wine Bogo
Wine
Wine base drinks
- Bar Mix Charge$3.00
- Bloody Mary$7.00
- Cosmopolitan$7.00
- Long Island Ice Tea$7.00
- Margarita$7.00
- Mimosa$7.00
- Mint Julep$7.00
- Mojito$7.00
- Moscow Mole$7.00
- Screw driver$7.00
- Swamp Juice$8.50
- Vodka Soda$7.00
- Vodka Tonic$7.00
- Tequila Sunrise$7.00
- Lemon Drop$7.00
- Premium margarita$6.00
- Summer Jam Juice$7.00
- Cosmo For The Cause$7.00
Apparrell
Cooler fee
Reel Fish Shirts
- Foot Joy Black Fish Camp 2XL$45.00
- Foot Joy Black Fish Camp Lg$45.00
- Foot Joy Black Fish Camp Med$45.00
- Foot Joy Black Fish Camp Sm$45.00
- Foot Joy Black Fish Camp XL$45.00
- Foot Joy Patriot Shirt 2XL$45.00Out of stock
- Foot Joy Patriot Shirt Lg$45.00Out of stock
- Foot Joy Patriot Shirt Med$45.00Out of stock
- Foot Joy Patriot Shirt Sm$45.00Out of stock
- Foot Joy Patriot Shirt XL$45.00
- Reel Fish Bass Shirt$40.00
- Reel Fish Camo Gator$15.00
- Reel Fish Camo Lg$40.00Out of stock
- Reel Fish Camo Med$40.00Out of stock
- Reel Fish Camo XL$40.00Out of stock
- Reel Fish White Gator$15.00
- Shirt and Gator$50.00
T Shirts
Misc
Cover
Signs
Stickers
Talquin Hurricane Catering
Valentine's Day Dinner
Fish Camp Location and Ordering Hours
(850) 228-7115
Open now • Closes at 12AM