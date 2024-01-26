2x points now for loyalty members
FISH DISTRICT Express South Coast
UTENSILS or NAPKINS?
🌊 In an effort to be ocean-friendly, we will only provide utensils and napkins when requested.
SMALL BITES
🏁 What would you like to begin your journey with?
- POKE & CHIPS$12.50
(raw) Choice of ahi or salmon and poke sauce, scallion, tortilla chips
- CALAMARI FRITTI$11.00
Fried squid, parsley, house-sriracha sauce
- SHRIMP CEVICHE$12.00
(gf) (spicy) Shrimp marinated in lime juice, tomato, red onion, cilantro, serrano peppers, tortilla chips
- CHOWDER BACON FRIES$9.50
Battered fries, clam chowder, bacon, parsley
- POKE CRISPY RICE CAKE$13.00
(raw) Choice of poké, spicy sauce, crispy rice patty, cucumber, sesame seeds
- PORTOBELLO "FRIES"$12.50
Fried portobello mushroom, parsley, basil aioli
- POKE TACO SHELLS$13.00
(raw) Avocado, traditional poke sauce, tortilla shells, wasabi-aioli drizzle
SOUPS
🍜 Warm yourself up with some of our soups made from scratch!
CLASSICS
⚡️Good old classics.
BOWLS
🍲 Let us know if you'd like us to expand on the poke bowl offerings!
SUSHI
KIDS
👶 12 and under. Served with one side (kids drink available).
SIDES
🍟
SIDE SAUCES
