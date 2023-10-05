Fish In a Bottle Sushi & Grill2 10205 Valley View St
Happy Hour (Available Now)
Drinks
Bud Light
Bluemoon
Asahi (L)
Kirin Light (L)
Kirin(L)
Sho Chiku Bai Nigori 12.5oz
Fruity aromas and flavors of ripe banana, vanilla, melon, strawberry and creamy sweet rice custard.
Yuki White Peach Nigori 12.5oz
Bright tropical aroma from sweet essence of white peach.
Kikusui Junmai Ginjo 300ml
Gentle, smooth, dry finish.
Appetizers
Edamame
With Sea Salt
Spicy Garlic Edamame
With Garlic Chili Oil
Pork Gyoza
Fried Dumplings served with Gyoza Sauce
Beef Gyoza
Salmon Pops
Crab Meat, Cucumber, Salmon with Soy Mustard, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, topped with Masago
Albacore Pops
Spicy Crab Meat, Cucumber, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Karashi, Crispy Onions
Bluefin Pops
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, with Soy Mustard, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, topped with Masago.
Takoyaki
Jalapeno Popper
Tempura Jalapeno with Cream Cheese, Spicy Tuna, Eel Sauce and Spicy Mayo
Togarashi Fries
Fries tossed in Togarashi Spice. Served with Wasabi Tartar Sauce and Ketchup
Calamari Fritti
Fried Calamari Rings with Parmesan Cheese. Served with Wasabi Tartar Sauce and Cocktail Sauce
Shrimp Tempura
Mixed Tempura
Veggie Tempura
Veggie only Tempura served with Tempura Sauce.
Sushi & Sashimi
Trust 6 Sushi Plate
6pc Nigiri selected from 3 of our freshest and finest ingredients.
Trust 6 Sashimi Plate
6pc Sashimi selected from 3 of our freshest and finest ingredients.
Scottish Salmon (Sa-ke) Nigiri
Albacore (Shiro Maguro) Nigiri
Yellowtail (Hamachi) Nigiri
Black Cod Miso Nigiri
Bluefin Tuna (Hon-Maguru) Nigiri
Aburi Bluefin Nigiri
Amberjack (Kanpachi) Nigiri
Truffle Salmon Nigiri
Halibut (Hirame) Nigiri
Premium Rolls
Albacore Devil
Baked Spicy Albacore
Inside: Crab and Avocado Out: Baked Scallop with Garlic Aioli, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Sriracha
Crazy Boy
Inside: Crab and Avocado roll fried Out: Tempura Crunch, Eel Sauce and Spicy Mayo
Crispy Spicy Tuna
Inside: Spicy Tuna and Avocado roll fried Out: Tempura Crunch, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo and Sriracha
Crunch Crunch
Inside: Crab, Shrimp Tempura and Avocado Out: Tempura Crunch, Eel Sauce and Spicy Mayo
Crunch Dragon
Inside: Crab, Shrimp Tempura and Avocado Outside: Spicy Tuna, Tempura Crunch, Eel Sauce and Spicy Mayo
Fire Cracker
Inside: Spicy Tuna and Cucumber Out: Tuna, Avocado and Spicy Mayo
Kiss on the Beach
Inside: Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura, and Cucumber Out: Salmon, Tuna, Albacore, Shrimp, Avocado and Spicy Mayo
Philadelphia Roll
Inside: Cream Cheese, Avocado, and Salmon
Rainbow
Inside: Crab and Avocado Out: Salmon, Tuna, Albacore, Shrimp and Avocado
Sakura
Inside: Crab and Avocado Out: Seared Bluefin and Feta Cheese topped with Garlic & Ponzu Sauce
Salmon Lover
Inside: Crab and Avocado Out: Salmon, Scallions and Ponzu
Spicy Umami Albacore
Inside: Spicy Tuna, Cucumber Out: Albacore with Spicy Crunchy Garlic and House Karashi Sauce
Tiger
Inside: Crab, Shrimp Tempura and Avocado Out: Shrimp and Spicy Mayo
Truffle Salmon Roll
In: Real Crab and Avocado Out: Salmon, Pink Salt, Grilled Red Onions, drizzled with Premium Shoyu and Truffle Oil
Twin Dragon
Inside: Spicy Crab, Shrimp Tempura and Cucumber Out: Salmon, Tuna, Avocado, Masago, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo and Sriracha
Vegas
Inside: Crispy Salmon, Crab and Avocado Out: Crispy Onions and Eel Sauce
Cut & Hand Roll
Current Specials
Zesty Jumbo Scallop
In: Spicy Tuna and Cucumber Out: Hokkaido Jumbo Scallop with House Ponzu, Himalayan Salt and Fresh Lime Zest
Toro Uni Hand Roll (Limited)
Spain Toro Tartare, Santa Barbara AA Uni Topped with Ikura on Rice with Premium Arikake Seaweed.
Negitoro Hand Roll (Limited)
Chopped Bluefin Belly with Scallions & Fresh Wasabi on Premium Ariake Seaweed.
Hokkaido Jumbo Scallop Nigiri (2pc)
Japanese Scallop with Yuzu Kosho (Paste made with Yuzu Peel and Peppers) and Touch of Ponzu
Myung Jak Bok Bun Ja (375ml)
Highly Aromatiluscious & Deep Honey Flavor Wine made with Raspberries that are grown in the Yellow Soil Zone with clean Ocean Breeze.
Beverage & Drinks
NA Beverages
House Brewed Iced Tea
Lemonade
Rasberry Ice Tea
Dr Pepper
Sprite
Coke
Diet Coke
Shirley Temple
Arnold Palmer
Iced Green Tea
Hot Green Tea
Organic Apple Juice Pack
Ingredients: Filtered Water, Organic Apple Juice from Concentrate, Natural Flavors, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Organic Natural Flavors, Citric Acid (Provides Tartness).
Ramune Original
Ramune Straberry
Beer & Cocktails
Sake & Soju
Rei Junmai Daiginjo 300ml
Bold and floral aroma, pairs with rice dishes.
Kurosawa Junmai Kimoto 300ml
Creamy dry-yet-fruity light to medium body with a crisp and clean finish.
Denshin Yuki Junmai Ginjo 300ml
Gentle fragrant and refreshing taste.
Ozeki Karatanba 720ml
A dry, crisp flavor that is full, smooth and rich on the palate.
Shinpaku Junmai 720ml
Fluffy and luscious, creating a sweet rice aroma (Yamandanishiki rice). Rich and dry
Chum Churum Peach 375ml
Chum Churum 375ml
Wine
Appetizers
Kitchen Appetizers
Tempura Sauce
Teriyaki Sauce
House Salad
Spring Mix, Seasonal Vegetables/Herbs, Shoyu Plum Dressing
Baked Green Mussels
with Spicy Mayo and Eel Sauce
Sushi Appetizers
Seaweed Salad
With Micros and House Dressing from Sushi Bar
Side Sashimi Salad
Assorted Sashimi, Spring Mix, Micros and House Dressing from Sushi Bar
Albacore Pops
Spicy Crab Meat, Cucumber, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Karashi, Crispy Onions
Salmon Pops
Crab Meat, Cucumber, Salmon with Soy Mustard, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, topped with Masago
Bluefin Pops
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, with Soy Mustard, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, topped with Masago.
Fresh Oysters (2pc)
Served with Masago, Chives, Ponzu, Lemon juice, Tabasco
Jalapeno Popper
Tempura Jalapeno with Cream Cheese, Spicy Tuna, Eel Sauce and Spicy Mayo
Tuna A La Tostada
Spicy Tuna on Crispy Rice w/ Jalapeno, Eel Sauce and Spicy Mayo
Poke Tower and Chips
Choice of Bluefin or Salmon, Spicy Tuna, Crabmeat, Avocado, Poke Sauce and Wonton Chips
Salmon Sashimi Californian Style
Flash seared in Olive Oil with Garlic Chips, Red Onions, Ponzu and Soy Mustard
Spicy Umami Albacore Sashimi
Garnished with Spicy Crunchy Garlic and House Karashi Sauce
Yellowtail Carpaccio
7pc thinly sliced Yellowtail with Jalapeno, Yuzu Ponzu and Sriracha
Ahi Tuna Tataki Sashimi
Seared in Garlic Pepper w/ Ponzu and Soy Mustard
Quail Egg Shooter
Bowls & Plates & Bento Boxes
Sides & Salads
Miso Soup Side
White Miso with Tofu and Scallions
White Rice
Fried Rice
Japanese Slaw
Green & Red Cabbage, Carrots, Micros, Shoyu Plum Dressing
House Salad
Spring Mix, Seasonal Vegetables/Herbs, Shoyu Plum Dressing
Side Sashimi Salad
Assorted Sashimi, Spring Mix, Micros and House Dressing from Sushi Bar
Seaweed Salad
With Micros and House Dressing from Sushi Bar
Sauteed Veggies
Bowls & Plates
Chicken Teriyaki for Kids
Grilled Chicken with White Rice and Teriyaki Sauce
Yellowtail Collar
Served w/ Spring Mix, Japanese Slaw and Ponzu
Salmon Collar
Served w/ Spring Mix, Japanese Slaw and Ponzu
Kitsune Udon Noodle Soup
Served with Crispy Tofu, Fish Cake, and Scallions
Steak Bowl
6oz Ribeye Beef Steak cubes, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, White Rice and Teriyaki Sauce
Grilled Chicken Bowl
Grilled Chicken Thigh with Scallions, Sesame Seeds, White Rice and Teriyaki Sauce
Poke Bowl
Assorted Sashimi, Spicy Tuna, Crabmeat, Seaweed Salad, Avocado, Cucumber, Masago, with Soy Mustard
Full Size Miso Bowl
White Miso with Tofu and Scallions
Entrees & Bento Box
Teriyaki Chicken Bento Box
Served with Miso Soup and Salad White Rice or Hibachi-Style Fried Rice (+1.5) 4pc California Roll or 4pc Spicy Tuna Roll Mixed Crispy Appetizers
Hibachi Ribeye Steak (6oz) Bento Box
Served with Miso Soup and Salad White Rice or Hibachi-Style Fried Rice (+1.5) 4pc California Roll or 4pc Spicy Tuna Roll Mixed Crispy Appetizers
Teriyaki Scottish Salmon Bento Box
Served with Miso Soup and Salad White Rice or Hibachi-Style Fried Rice (+1.5) 4pc California Roll or 4pc Spicy Tuna Roll Mixed Crispy Appetizers
Grilled Ribeye Steak
Chef selected Ribeye steak with Scallions and Sesame Seeds. Served with Garlic Butter or Teriyaki sauce
Teriyaki Grilled Chicken 8oz
Chicken Katsu 8oz
Salmon Collar Entree
Yellowtail Collar Entree
Sushi & Sashimi Platters
Sushi Platter
Served with Miso Soup or Salad Includes Tuna, Salmon, Albacore, Shrimp, Yellowtail, Amberjack, Sushi and Choice of California Roll or Spicy Tuna Roll
Sashimi Platter
Sushi & Sashimi Platter
Lunch Sushi Platter
Served with Miso Soup or Salad. Sushi: Tuna, Salmon, Albacore, Shrimp, and Choice of California Roll or Spicy Tuna Roll
Lunch Sashimi Platter
Served with Miso Soup or Salad. Sashimi: Tuna, Salmon, Albacore and Choice of California Roll or Spicy Tuna Roll
Lunch Sushi & Sashimi Platter
Served with Miso Soup or Salad. 4 pc Sushi (Tuna, Salmon, Albacore, Shrimp) 6 pc Sashimi (Tuna, Salmon, Albacore) and Choice of California Roll or Spicy Tuna Roll
Sushi & Sashimi
Nigiri (2pc Sushi)
Hokkaido Jumbo Scallop Nigiri (2pc)
Japanese Scallop with Yuzu Kosho (Paste made with Yuzu Peel and Peppers) and Touch of Ponzu
Specialty Nigiri (2pc)
Sashimi
toro sashimi
Premium Condiments
Premium Rolls
Trust Rolls
Poppin’ Jalapeno Steak
In: Spicy Tuna, Pickled Radish, Jalapeno, Gobo Out: Seared Beef w/ House Jalapeno-Cucumber Sauce and Micros
Fresh Rolls
Albacore Delight
In: Spicy Albacore and Cucumber Out: Albacore, Micros, Sriracha, Ponzu and Soy Mustard
Cucumber Special
Inside: Salmon, Tuna, Albacore, Crab and Avocado Wrapped With Cucumber Out: Ponzu and Soy Mustard
Ex-Girlfriend
Inside: No Rice, Spicy Tuna, Crab and Cucumber wrapped in Soy Paper Out: Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, Soy Mustard and Ponzu
Garlic Lover
Inside: Crab and Avocado Out: Albacore, Garlic Chips, Ponzu and Soy Mustard
Red Dragon
Inside: Crab and Avocado Out: Tuna
Sashimi
Inside: No Rice, Assorted Fish, Crab, Cream Cheese, Cucumber and Avocado wrapped in Soy Paper Out: Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo and Sriracha
Texas
Inside: Spicy Tuna, Spicy Crab and Cucumber Out: Albacore, Pickled Red Onions, Micros, Ponzu and Soy Mustard
Ultimate Albacore
Inside: Spicy Tuna and Cucumber Out: Albacore, Crispy Onions, Ponzu & Soy Mustard
Ya Ya
Inside: Yellowtail, Cucumber, and Cilantro Out: Albacore, Jalapeño, Sriracha, Ponzu and Soy Mustard
Tempura Rolls
Fiab Crunch
Inside: Crab, Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese and Avocado. Out: Tempura Crunch, Eel Sauce and Spicy Mayo
Finding Nemo
Inside: Spicy Crab, Shrimp Tempura and Cucumber Out: Salmon, Mango, Avocado, Soy Mustard and Sriracha
Volcano
In: Crab, Shrimp Tempura and Avocado Out: Spicy Tuna, Jalapeno Popper, Masago, Tempura Crunch, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo and Sriracha
Baked Rolls
Baked Baby Lobster
Inside: Crab and Avocado Out: Baked Baby Lobster with Garlic Aioli and Eel Sauce
Baked Scallop Roll
Inside: Crab and Avocado Out: Baked Scallop with Garlic Aioli, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Sriracha
Catepillar
Inside: Baked Eel, Crab and Cucumber Out - Avocado and Eel Sauce
Dragon
Inside: Crab and Avocado Out: Baked Eel, Avocado and Eel Sauce
Midnight Sun
Inside: Crab, Cream Cheese and Avocado Out: Baked Salmon with Garlic Aioli, Crispy Onions and Eel Sauce
Cut Roll & Hand Rolls
Cut Roll
Avocado Cut Roll
Cucumber Cut Roll
Vegetable Cut Roll
Salmon Skin Cut Roll
Scottish Salmon Cut Roll
Spicy Scottish Salmon Cut Roll
Yellowtail Cut Roll
Spicy Yellowtail Cut Roll
Bay Scallop Cut Roll
Spicy Bay Scallop Cut Roll
Albacore Cut Roll
Spicy Albacore Cut Roll
Eel & Cucumber Cut Roll
Spicy Tuna Cut Roll
California Cut Roll
Tuna Cut Roll
Hand Roll
Shrimp Tempura H. Roll
Salmon Skin H. Roll
Avocado H. Roll
Cucumber H. Roll
Vegetable H. Roll
Spicy Bay Scallop H. Roll
Eel & Cucumber H. Roll
Spicy Tuna H. Roll
Scottish Salmon H. Roll
Spicy Scottish Salmon H. Roll
Yellowtail H. Roll
Spicy Yellowtail H. Roll
Bay Scallop H. Roll
California H. Roll
Tuna H. Roll
Blue Crab Hand Roll
Desserts
House Desserts
Cheesecake Tempura w/Ice Cream
Tempura fried assorted mini cheese cakes with Ice Cream
Cheesecake Tempura
Tempura fried assorted mini cheese cakes
Banana Split Tempura
Tempura fried banana, served with vanilla ice cream and chocolate, caramel, and strawberry drizzle
Oreo Tempura Ice Cream
Tempura fried Oreo, served with vanilla ice cream and chocolate, caramel, and strawberry drizzle