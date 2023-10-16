Fisher's 1858 Street Road
Food
Appetizers
- Mozzarella Wedges$11.00
served with marinara sauce
- Bada Bing Shrimp$12.00
Shrimp in a sweet, spicy cream sauce
- Boneless Wings$13.00
Mild or Hot, served with sticks of celery or carrots
- Bone-In Wings$14.00
Mild or Hot, served with sticks of celery or carrots
- Stuffed Mushrooms$14.00
Stuffed with lump crabmeat & baked to perfection (complete)
- Gulf Shrimp Cocktails$13.00
served over ice with home-made cocktail sauce (complete)
- Maple Bourbon Scallops$15.00
Driver scallops with smoked applewood bacon, bourbon maple glaze
Salads
Entree (Beef)
Entree (Fish)
- Crab Cakes$22.00
Choice of Sauteed or Fried
- Shrimp Scampi over Pasta$25.00
Lemon, white wine & garlic sauce (Complete)
- Pan Seared Salmon$24.00
Sauteed with garlic, capers, tomatoes & spinach in a lemon butter sauce
- Fried Seafood Combination$29.00
Flounder, Petite crab cakes, scallops & shrimp
- Blackened Diver Scallops$30.00
Lightly seasoned with a lobster cream sauce
- Broiled Seafood Combination$25.00
Flounder, salmon, chilean sea bass, scallops, & lump crab stuffed shrimp
- Lobster Tails$30.00
Two 4.0 oz. tails served with potatos and vegetables & a drawn butter
- Lobster Tails Stuffed$35.00
Two 4.0 oz tails stuffed with lumb crabmeat, served with potatos and vegetables with drawn butter
Entree (Pasta)
- Vodka Rigatoni$23.00
Fresh basil, sun-dried tomatoes in a marinara, cream & vodka sauce with grilled chicken (Complete)
- Linguine Pasta$18.00
with meatballs, chicken or sausage (Complete)
- Penne Pasta$18.00
with meatballs, chicken or sausage (Complete)
- Rigatoni Pasta$18.00
with meatballs, chicken or sausage (Complete)
- Pappardelle Ala Pescareccia$26.00
Sauteed with shrimp in a delicate tomato sauce (complete)
- Penne Vodka$22.00
with chicken (complete)
- Fettechini Alfredo$22.00
with chicken (complete)
- Fettechini Alfredo$28.00
with shrimp (complete)
Entree (Chicken)
Entree (Veal)
Desserts
- Carrot Cake$7.00
slice of fresh carrot cake with cream cheese icing
- Chocolate Cake$7.00
slice of choclate layered cake with choclate icing
- Apple Pie Filling$7.00
served hot with vanilla ice cream
- Cinnamon Bun$7.00
Hot Cinnamon Bun with Scoops of Vanilla ice cream drizzeled with choclate sauce and topped with whip cream