Add Ons

Add 6 Shrimp

$4.99

Add Bacon

$1.25

Add Beer Cheese

$0.75

Add cheddar

$0.75

Add Chili

$1.00

Add Fried Egg

$2.00

Add jalapenos

$0.75

Add Large Bowl of Beer Cheese

$3.50

Add Mozzarella

$0.75

Add Mushrooms

$0.75

Add Onion

$0.50

Add Salsa

$1.50

Add Shredded Cheese

$0.75

Add Slaw

$1.00

Add Small Beer Cheese

$2.00

Add Sour Cream

$0.50

Appetizers

Chips 'N Cheese

$6.50

Queso cheese dip and tortilla chips

Pimento Cheese

$7.99

Pimento cheese dip baked and served with your choice of grilled flatbread, pork rinds, or tortilla chips

Potato Skins

$6.00

Two baked potato skins deep-fried, with cheddar jack cheese and bacon, served with sour cream

Fried Mushroom Basket

$7.00

Fried mushroom basket breaded mushroom pieces served with horsey sauce or choice of dressing

Fried Jalapeño Chips

$7.00

Fried jalapeño chips breaded and deep-fried served with choice of dressing

2 Pieces Chicken Tender Basket

$8.99

Chicken tender basket hand-cut chicken breast tenderloins, grilled or fried served with side and choice of dressing

3 Pieces Chicken Tender Basket

$9.99

Chicken tender basket hand-cut chicken breast tenderloins, grilled or fried served with side and choice of dressing

4 Pieces Chicken Tender Basket

$10.99

Chicken tender basket hand-cut chicken breast tenderloins, grilled or fried served with side and choice of dressing

Cheese Curd Bites

$7.99

Wisconsin white cheddar lightly breaded and served with marinara on the side

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.00

Fried pickle chips breaded and deep-fried and served with your choice of dressing

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

Mozzarella sticks breaded and fried served with marinara sauce

Soft Pretzel Stix

$7.99

3 pretzel stix served with a choice of beer cheese, pimiento cheese, queso, or garlic sauce on the side

Pork Rinds

$5.00

Pork rinds deep-fried and served plain or tossed in your choice of Cajun spices, bacon salt, salt and vinegar, or franks buffalo seasoning

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.25

Crinkle fries topped with Cheddar Jack and chili

Chili Cheese Tots

$7.25

Crinkle tots topped with Cheddar Jack and chili

2 Item Basket Super Sampler Basket

$8.99

Cheese curds (3) wings tossed in the sauce of your choice, onion rings, (1) potato skin, fried pickle chips, tater tots, fries, sidewinders, fried mushrooms, (2) chicken tenders, fried jalapeño chips, 2 cheese sticks, (1) pretzel stick. * Item cannot be du

3 Item Basket Super Sampler Basket

$10.99

Cheese curds (3) wings tossed in the sauce of your choice, onion rings, (1) potato skin, fried pickle chips, tater tots, fries, sidewinders, fried mushrooms, (2) chicken tenders, fried jalapeño chips, 2 cheese sticks, (1) pretzel stick. * Item cannot be du

5 Pieces Buffalo Wings

$8.99

Fried tossed in a sauce of your choice served with celery sticks and choice of dressing

10 Pieces Buffalo Wings

$12.99

Fried tossed in a sauce of your choice served with celery sticks and choice of dressing

15 Pieces Buffalo Wings

$17.99

Fried tossed in a sauce of your choice served with celery sticks and choice of dressing

20 Pieces Buffalo Wings

$22.99

Fried tossed in a sauce of your choice served with celery sticks and choice of dressing

25 Pieces Buffalo Wings

$27.99

Fried tossed in a sauce of your choice served with celery sticks and choice of dressing

50 Pieces Buffalo Wings

$51.99

Fried tossed in a sauce of your choice served with celery sticks and choice of dressing

Burgers/Dogs

All American Burger

$10.99

Pound certified angus beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion on a brioche bun

Texas Burger

$12.99

½ pound certified Angus beef, glazed with honey BBQ sauce, topped with American cheese, egg cooked to order, and onion rings, served on Texas toast

Swiss Mushroom and Onion

$12.99

½ pound certified Angus beef, swiss cheese, sautéed mushroom, and onions, served on a brioche bun

Firehouse

$12.99

½ pound certified Angus beef, grilled jalapeños, two slices of pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and a sweet chili pepper sauce

The Carnivore

$13.50

½ pound certified Angus beef, grilled ham, turkey, bacon, Cheddar, and Swiss cheese

The Black Jack

$10.99

½ pound certified Angus beef, blackened, Colby jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and house creole mayo

Patty Melt

$10.25

½ pound certified Angus beef, white American cheese, and grilled onions served on white, wheat, or rye bread

1 Piece Hot Dogs

$5.00

Char-grilled, all beef hot dogs

2 Pieces Hot Dogs

$7.00

Char-grilled, all beef hot dogs

1 Piece Corn Dogs

$5.25

State fair-style corn dog

2 Piece Corn Dogs

$7.25

State fair-style corn dog

Desserts

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.99

Sweet treat tossed in powdered sugar and served with your choice of strawberry, chocolate, or caramel dipping sauce

Fried Cheesecake

$7.99

Deep-fried and served with your choice of strawberry, chocolate, or caramel sauce drizzled across the top

Entrées

10 Oz New York Strip

$17.99

10 oz New York strip grilled to order served with a side salad and your choice of side

2 Pieces Blackened Cod

$10.99

Blackened cod choice of (1) or (2) Atlantic cod loins blackened with Cajun spices served with coleslaw and choice of side

4 Pieces Blackened Cod

$13.99

Blackened cod choice of (1) or (2) Atlantic cod loins blackened with Cajun spices served with coleslaw and choice of side

Shrimp Plate

$11.99

Shrimp plate grilled, blackened, or fried served with cocktail sauce, coleslaw, and choice of side

1 Pieces Catfish Fillet

$10.99

Breaded and fried 8 oz catfish fillet served with coleslaw and choice of side

2 Pieces Catfish Fillet

$12.99

Breaded and fried 8 oz catfish fillet served with coleslaw and choice of side

3 Pieces Catfish Fillet

$14.99

Breaded and fried 8 oz catfish fillet served with coleslaw and choice of side

2 Pieces Beer-Battered Cod

$10.99

Choice of (2) or (4) pieces of Atlantic cod dipped in housemade beer batter, fried, and served with tartar sauce, slaw, and your choice of side

4 Pieces Beer-Battered Cod

$13.99

Choice of (2) or (4) pieces of Atlantic cod dipped in housemade beer batter, fried, and served with tartar sauce, slaw, and your choice of side

Hamburger Steak

$11.99

½ pound certified Angus beef patty grilled to order and served with a side salad and choice of side

Chicken Breast

$9.99

6 oz chicken breast grilled, blackened, fried, or glazed with your favorite sauce, served with a side salad and choice of side

Half Flatbread Pizza

$7.99

Pepperoni, grilled BBQ chicken with grilled onions, or buffalo chicken tossed in buffalo sauce

Whole Flatbread Pizza

$11.99

Pepperoni, grilled BBQ chicken with grilled onions, or buffalo chicken tossed in buffalo sauce

Surf 'N Turf

$20.99

10 oz New York strip, 4 shrimp (fried, grilled or blackened) served with a side salad and choice of side

Extras

Extra Marinara

$0.75

Extra Mayo

$0.50

Extra Mushrooms

$0.75

Extra Olives

$0.75

Extra Onions

$0.50

Extra Pepperoni

$1.50

Extra Pickles

$0.75

Extra Sour Cream

$0.75

Extra Tartar

$0.75

Extra Tomato

$0.50

Extra Tortilla Chips

$1.50

Extra Turkey

$1.50

Extra Wing Sauce

$0.50

Extra bacon

$1.25

Extra celery

$7.50

Extra Chili

$1.00

Extra Cocktail

$0.75

Extra Cucumber

$0.50

Extra Green Pepper

$0.50

Extra ham

$1.50

Extra horseradish

$0.75

Extra horsey sauce

$0.75

Extra Jalapenos

$0.75

Extra 6 Shrimp

$5.99

Extra dressing

$0.75

Extra cheese

$0.75

Extra Chicken Breast

$4.00

Online Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Mt. Dew

$2.50

Orange

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

red bull sugar free

$3.50

red bull

$3.50

Salads

House Salad

$5.99

Crisp iceberg/spring mix blend, topped with diced tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, & shredded Cheddar Jack cheese served with a choice of dressing

Chef Salad

$9.50

House salad topped with deli fresh ham and turkey with a dressing of your choice

Fried Chicken Salad

$9.99

Fried chicken chopped and piled atop our house salad served with the dressing of your choice

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Grilled chicken chopped and piled atop our house salad served with the dressing of your choice

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.25

Grilled or fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce served atop our house salad and choice of dressing

Grilled Steak Salad

$10.50

Grilled steak salad char-grilled, sliced steak served atop our house salad with a dressing of your choice

Sandwiches/Wraps

Jumbo Fish Sandwich

$9.25

Lightly breaded, fried catfish topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato served on grilled Texas toast

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.00

Thinly sliced steak smothered with white American cheese, sautéed onions, and green peppers

Chicken Philly

$11.00

Grilled chicken smothered with white American cheese, sautéed onions, and green peppers

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$9.99

Grilled, fried, or blackened chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, Cheddar Jack cheese, ranch, or blue cheese dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Grilled or fried chicken tossed in wing sauce of your choice, ranch or blue cheese, and Cheddar Jack cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla and toasted

Turkey Melt

$8.99

Thinly sliced turkey breast topped with melted Swiss and white American, lettuce tomatoes, and mayo atop a toasted croissant

BLT

$6.99

Smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo served on your choice of white, wheat, or rye toast

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled, fried, or blackened chicken breast topped with white American cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on the choice of bread with mayo on the side

Club Sandwich

$9.99

White or wheat toast with ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and white and yellow American cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Sides

Baked Potato

$3.25

Served with butter, sour cream

Basket Cowboy Chips

$4.99

Basket Crinkle Fries

$4.99

Basket Curly Fries Regular

$4.99

Basket Curly Fries Spicy

$4.99

Basket French Fries

$4.99

Basket Fried Okra

$4.99

Basket Onion Rings

$4.99

Basket Sidewinders

$4.99

Basket Tater Tots

$4.99

Coleslaw 8 Oz Bowl

$3.25

Side Cowboy Chips

$3.25

Side Crinkle Fries

$3.25

Side Curly Fries Regular

$3.25

Side Curly Fries Spicy

$3.25

Side French Fries

$3.25

Side Fried Okra

$3.25

Side Onion Rings

$3.25

Side Salad

$3.25

With a choice of dressing

Side Sidewinders

$3.25

Side Tater Tots

$3.25

Tex-Mex

Half Order Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$7.99

Grilled chicken, shredded Cheddar Jack cheese, sautéed onions, and green peppers on flour tortillas, served with salsa and sour cream

Whole Order Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Grilled chicken, shredded Cheddar Jack cheese, sautéed onions, and green peppers on flour tortillas, served with salsa and sour cream

Half Order Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$7.99

Grilled steak quesadilla grilled steak, shredded Cheddar Jack cheese, sautéed onions, and green peppers on flour tortillas served with salsa and sour cream

Whole Order Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$9.99

Grilled steak quesadilla grilled steak, shredded Cheddar Jack cheese, sautéed onions, and green peppers on flour tortillas served with salsa and sour cream

Half Order Cheese Quesadilla

$3.99

Shredded Cheddar Jack cheese melted between grilled flour tortillas, served with salsa and sour cream

Whole Order Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Shredded Cheddar Jack cheese melted between grilled flour tortillas, served with salsa and sour cream

Nachos

$9.99

Deep-fried tortilla chips, covered with your choice of taco beef, grilled chicken, or chili with queso cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, served with salsa and sour cream on the side

Specials

SMOKED WINGS

$8.99

