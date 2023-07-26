Five O'Clock Sports Bar and Grill 7189 Turner Lake Rd NW
Full Menu
Add Ons
Appetizers
Chips 'N Cheese
Queso cheese dip and tortilla chips
Pimento Cheese
Pimento cheese dip baked and served with your choice of grilled flatbread, pork rinds, or tortilla chips
Potato Skins
Two baked potato skins deep-fried, with cheddar jack cheese and bacon, served with sour cream
Fried Mushroom Basket
Fried mushroom basket breaded mushroom pieces served with horsey sauce or choice of dressing
Fried Jalapeño Chips
Fried jalapeño chips breaded and deep-fried served with choice of dressing
2 Pieces Chicken Tender Basket
Chicken tender basket hand-cut chicken breast tenderloins, grilled or fried served with side and choice of dressing
3 Pieces Chicken Tender Basket
Chicken tender basket hand-cut chicken breast tenderloins, grilled or fried served with side and choice of dressing
4 Pieces Chicken Tender Basket
Chicken tender basket hand-cut chicken breast tenderloins, grilled or fried served with side and choice of dressing
Cheese Curd Bites
Wisconsin white cheddar lightly breaded and served with marinara on the side
Fried Pickle Chips
Fried pickle chips breaded and deep-fried and served with your choice of dressing
Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella sticks breaded and fried served with marinara sauce
Soft Pretzel Stix
3 pretzel stix served with a choice of beer cheese, pimiento cheese, queso, or garlic sauce on the side
Pork Rinds
Pork rinds deep-fried and served plain or tossed in your choice of Cajun spices, bacon salt, salt and vinegar, or franks buffalo seasoning
Chili Cheese Fries
Crinkle fries topped with Cheddar Jack and chili
Chili Cheese Tots
Crinkle tots topped with Cheddar Jack and chili
2 Item Basket Super Sampler Basket
Cheese curds (3) wings tossed in the sauce of your choice, onion rings, (1) potato skin, fried pickle chips, tater tots, fries, sidewinders, fried mushrooms, (2) chicken tenders, fried jalapeño chips, 2 cheese sticks, (1) pretzel stick. * Item cannot be du
3 Item Basket Super Sampler Basket
Cheese curds (3) wings tossed in the sauce of your choice, onion rings, (1) potato skin, fried pickle chips, tater tots, fries, sidewinders, fried mushrooms, (2) chicken tenders, fried jalapeño chips, 2 cheese sticks, (1) pretzel stick. * Item cannot be du
5 Pieces Buffalo Wings
Fried tossed in a sauce of your choice served with celery sticks and choice of dressing
10 Pieces Buffalo Wings
Fried tossed in a sauce of your choice served with celery sticks and choice of dressing
15 Pieces Buffalo Wings
Fried tossed in a sauce of your choice served with celery sticks and choice of dressing
20 Pieces Buffalo Wings
Fried tossed in a sauce of your choice served with celery sticks and choice of dressing
25 Pieces Buffalo Wings
Fried tossed in a sauce of your choice served with celery sticks and choice of dressing
50 Pieces Buffalo Wings
Fried tossed in a sauce of your choice served with celery sticks and choice of dressing
Burgers/Dogs
All American Burger
Pound certified angus beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion on a brioche bun
Texas Burger
½ pound certified Angus beef, glazed with honey BBQ sauce, topped with American cheese, egg cooked to order, and onion rings, served on Texas toast
Swiss Mushroom and Onion
½ pound certified Angus beef, swiss cheese, sautéed mushroom, and onions, served on a brioche bun
Firehouse
½ pound certified Angus beef, grilled jalapeños, two slices of pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and a sweet chili pepper sauce
The Carnivore
½ pound certified Angus beef, grilled ham, turkey, bacon, Cheddar, and Swiss cheese
The Black Jack
½ pound certified Angus beef, blackened, Colby jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and house creole mayo
Patty Melt
½ pound certified Angus beef, white American cheese, and grilled onions served on white, wheat, or rye bread
1 Piece Hot Dogs
Char-grilled, all beef hot dogs
2 Pieces Hot Dogs
Char-grilled, all beef hot dogs
1 Piece Corn Dogs
State fair-style corn dog
2 Piece Corn Dogs
State fair-style corn dog
Desserts
Entrées
10 Oz New York Strip
10 oz New York strip grilled to order served with a side salad and your choice of side
2 Pieces Blackened Cod
Blackened cod choice of (1) or (2) Atlantic cod loins blackened with Cajun spices served with coleslaw and choice of side
4 Pieces Blackened Cod
Blackened cod choice of (1) or (2) Atlantic cod loins blackened with Cajun spices served with coleslaw and choice of side
Shrimp Plate
Shrimp plate grilled, blackened, or fried served with cocktail sauce, coleslaw, and choice of side
1 Pieces Catfish Fillet
Breaded and fried 8 oz catfish fillet served with coleslaw and choice of side
2 Pieces Catfish Fillet
Breaded and fried 8 oz catfish fillet served with coleslaw and choice of side
3 Pieces Catfish Fillet
Breaded and fried 8 oz catfish fillet served with coleslaw and choice of side
2 Pieces Beer-Battered Cod
Choice of (2) or (4) pieces of Atlantic cod dipped in housemade beer batter, fried, and served with tartar sauce, slaw, and your choice of side
4 Pieces Beer-Battered Cod
Choice of (2) or (4) pieces of Atlantic cod dipped in housemade beer batter, fried, and served with tartar sauce, slaw, and your choice of side
Hamburger Steak
½ pound certified Angus beef patty grilled to order and served with a side salad and choice of side
Chicken Breast
6 oz chicken breast grilled, blackened, fried, or glazed with your favorite sauce, served with a side salad and choice of side
Half Flatbread Pizza
Pepperoni, grilled BBQ chicken with grilled onions, or buffalo chicken tossed in buffalo sauce
Whole Flatbread Pizza
Pepperoni, grilled BBQ chicken with grilled onions, or buffalo chicken tossed in buffalo sauce
Surf 'N Turf
10 oz New York strip, 4 shrimp (fried, grilled or blackened) served with a side salad and choice of side
Extras
Extra Marinara
Extra Mayo
Extra Mushrooms
Extra Olives
Extra Onions
Extra Pepperoni
Extra Pickles
Extra Sour Cream
Extra Tartar
Extra Tomato
Extra Tortilla Chips
Extra Turkey
Extra Wing Sauce
Extra bacon
Extra celery
Extra Chili
Extra Cocktail
Extra Cucumber
Extra Green Pepper
Extra ham
Extra horseradish
Extra horsey sauce
Extra Jalapenos
Extra 6 Shrimp
Extra dressing
Extra cheese
Extra Chicken Breast
Online Drinks
Salads
House Salad
Crisp iceberg/spring mix blend, topped with diced tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, & shredded Cheddar Jack cheese served with a choice of dressing
Chef Salad
House salad topped with deli fresh ham and turkey with a dressing of your choice
Fried Chicken Salad
Fried chicken chopped and piled atop our house salad served with the dressing of your choice
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken chopped and piled atop our house salad served with the dressing of your choice
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Grilled or fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce served atop our house salad and choice of dressing
Grilled Steak Salad
Grilled steak salad char-grilled, sliced steak served atop our house salad with a dressing of your choice
Sandwiches/Wraps
Jumbo Fish Sandwich
Lightly breaded, fried catfish topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato served on grilled Texas toast
Philly Cheese Steak
Thinly sliced steak smothered with white American cheese, sautéed onions, and green peppers
Chicken Philly
Grilled chicken smothered with white American cheese, sautéed onions, and green peppers
Chicken Bacon Wrap
Grilled, fried, or blackened chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, Cheddar Jack cheese, ranch, or blue cheese dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled or fried chicken tossed in wing sauce of your choice, ranch or blue cheese, and Cheddar Jack cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla and toasted
Turkey Melt
Thinly sliced turkey breast topped with melted Swiss and white American, lettuce tomatoes, and mayo atop a toasted croissant
BLT
Smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo served on your choice of white, wheat, or rye toast
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled, fried, or blackened chicken breast topped with white American cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on the choice of bread with mayo on the side
Club Sandwich
White or wheat toast with ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and white and yellow American cheese
Grilled Cheese
Sides
Baked Potato
Served with butter, sour cream
Basket Cowboy Chips
Basket Crinkle Fries
Basket Curly Fries Regular
Basket Curly Fries Spicy
Basket French Fries
Basket Fried Okra
Basket Onion Rings
Basket Sidewinders
Basket Tater Tots
Coleslaw 8 Oz Bowl
Side Cowboy Chips
Side Crinkle Fries
Side Curly Fries Regular
Side Curly Fries Spicy
Side French Fries
Side Fried Okra
Side Onion Rings
Side Salad
With a choice of dressing
Side Sidewinders
Side Tater Tots
Tex-Mex
Half Order Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, shredded Cheddar Jack cheese, sautéed onions, and green peppers on flour tortillas, served with salsa and sour cream
Whole Order Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, shredded Cheddar Jack cheese, sautéed onions, and green peppers on flour tortillas, served with salsa and sour cream
Half Order Grilled Steak Quesadilla
Grilled steak quesadilla grilled steak, shredded Cheddar Jack cheese, sautéed onions, and green peppers on flour tortillas served with salsa and sour cream
Whole Order Grilled Steak Quesadilla
Grilled steak quesadilla grilled steak, shredded Cheddar Jack cheese, sautéed onions, and green peppers on flour tortillas served with salsa and sour cream
Half Order Cheese Quesadilla
Shredded Cheddar Jack cheese melted between grilled flour tortillas, served with salsa and sour cream
Whole Order Cheese Quesadilla
Shredded Cheddar Jack cheese melted between grilled flour tortillas, served with salsa and sour cream
Nachos
Deep-fried tortilla chips, covered with your choice of taco beef, grilled chicken, or chili with queso cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, served with salsa and sour cream on the side