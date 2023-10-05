Five Points 1405 Walnut St.
Appetizer
5-Point Cheese and Crackers
House made Cheeseball topped with Bacon Crumbles, Shredded Cheese and Fresh Chives – Served with Grilled South Union Focaccia Bread and Fried Pita Points
Wings
1lb tossed in your choice of house made buffalo, sweet bbq, garlic parmesan, or Mo’Rub Dry Rub
Bison Quesadilla
seasoned ground bison, grilled peppers and onions served in flour tortilla grilled with crispy chihuahua cheese – served with house made salsa and avocado sour cream.
Fried Veggies
Fried Pickles, Portobello Fries and Fried Zucchini Coins with Cajun Remoulade.
Homemade Onion Rings
A large basket of thin sliced yellow onion rings, hand breaded and fried.
Fry Poutine
French fries and cheese curds topped with thin sliced beef and gravy.
Chilli Cheese Fries
French fries piled high with cheese and chili.
Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with pinto beans, shredded cheese, queso Blanco, mild banana peppers, pico de gallo, and Avocado sour cream 10.99$ Add Cheeseburger, Chicken, Philly Beef, Bacon, or Corned Beef +3$
Garlic Cheese Bread
Fresh sliced bread and melted mozzarella chesse served with marinara.
Soup & Salad
Homemade Chili
Homemade Chicken Noodle
Club Salad
Lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, with grilled chicken, bacon, and shredded cheese.
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
Cut Romaine, breaded buffalo chicken strips drizzled with our creamy buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles.
Dinner Salad
Lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, and topped with shredded cheese.
Sandwiches
5-Point Philly
Thin sliced sirloin, flattopped to perfection, with peppers, onions and mushrooms, topped with grilled cheese curds and cheese sauce on a toasted hoagie roll
Breaded Chicken & Bacon Sandwich
Asiago breaded chicken breast served on a fresh roll with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise/honey mustard. Buffalo Toss +1$
Caprese Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken topped with pesto mayo, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & shaved asiago cheese on a toasted ciabatta roll with balsamic glaze.
French Dip
Sliced roast beef topped with mozzarella served on a toasted hoagie with a side of au jus- Add onions or mushrooms +1$
Ruben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing served on rye bread.
Turkey Ruben
Turkey, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing served on rye bread.
Grilled Cheese
Fresh sliced cheddar and Swiss cheese on Texas toast. Add Bacon and Tomato +3$
Turkey Club
Sliced turkey breast, crisp bacon, cheddar and swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo served on Texas toast.
Pepper Bacon BLT
Crisp pepper bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on South Unoin Country Italian.
Breaded Tenderloin
Hand breaded pork tenderloin topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion served on a fresh toasted bun.
Burgers
House Burger
1/3 lb fresh ground beef patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and mayo, served on fresh toasted bun. Add bacon +1
BBQ Bacon Burger
1/3 lb fresh ground beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, crispy onion rings, BBQ sauce.
Chili Cheeseburger
1/3lb fresh ground beef patty topped with homemade chili, cheese sauce, and shredded cheese, served on a fresh toasted bun.
Patty Melt
1/3lb fresh ground beef patty with sauteed onions, swiss, and cheddar cheese on rye bread.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/3lb fresh ground beef patty topped with sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese, served on a fresh toasted bun.
Mac & Cheese Burger
1/3lb fresh ground beef topped with cheese, bacon, mac & cheese, lettuce and tomato, served on Texas Toast.
Veggie Burger
A quarter pound all vegetable patty topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion served on a bun.
Swiss Jalapeno Burger
1/3 lb fresh ground beef patty with jalapeños and Swiss cheese, served on fresh toasted bun.
Entrees
Fish and Chips Basket
Icelandic Cod batter fried, served with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.
Shrimp and Calamari Basket
Shrimp fried golden brown, served with fries, coleslaw, and cocktail sauce.
Chicken Tender Basket
Three chicken strips served on top of Texas Toast, served with fries.
Grilled Chicken
Italian grilled chicken served with choice of two sides. Blacken or Breaded +1
Homemade Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi noodles with house made cheese sauce. Add Bacon +1 Add Chicken +3
Chicken Pasta
Cavatappi noodles with grilled chicken, mushroom, onions, cilantro cream sauce
Sausage Pasta
Cavatappi noodles with local Graziano sausage, tossed in a rich tomato sauce
Vegetarian Pasta
Ask server for daily feature
Sides
Brunch
Brunch
Breakfast Chimichanga
A flour tortilla stuffed full with cheesy eggs, crispy potatoes, chorizo, grilled peppers and onions. Served with our house salsa and avocado sour cream.
Chilaquiles
House tortilla chips, simmered in salsa, topped with 2 eggs, chorizo and smothered with queso blanco and queso fresco – served with a side of pinto beans.
Dallas Mountain
Texas toast covered with two eggs, bacon, breakfast sausage, potatoes or fries, smothered with cheese sauce.
Ham & Cheese Omelet
A three egg omelet with cheddar, Swiss cheese and ham. Served with country potatoes and toast.
House Breakfast
Two eggs cooked to order, choice of meat, country potatoes, and toast.
House Melt
Bacon, egg and cheese on Texas toast served with a side of country potatoes.
Breakfast Sliders
Two biscuits with egg, cheddar cheese, and choice of ham, bacon, or sausage. Served with country potatoes
Biscuits and Country Gravy
Two biscuits halved and topped with homemade country sausage gravy. Served with two eggs.
Breakfast Burger
1/3lb ground burger topped with bacon, egg, cheddar cheese, and homemade country sausage gravy. Served with country potatoes.
Chicken Fried Steak
Topped with our homemade country sausage gravy. Served with two eggs, potatoes and toast.
Corned Beef Hash
Country potatoes and corned beef topped with two eggs and smothered in sausage gravy. Served over Texas toast.
Avocado Toast & Eggs-
Smashed avocado on toast with pickled onions and roast sweet corn served with two eggs and 5-Point fruit salad.