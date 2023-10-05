Main Menu

Appetizer

5-Point Cheese and Crackers

$10.99

House made Cheeseball topped with Bacon Crumbles, Shredded Cheese and Fresh Chives – Served with Grilled South Union Focaccia Bread and Fried Pita Points

Wings

$13.99

1lb tossed in your choice of house made buffalo, sweet bbq, garlic parmesan, or Mo’Rub Dry Rub

Bison Quesadilla

$10.99

seasoned ground bison, grilled peppers and onions served in flour tortilla grilled with crispy chihuahua cheese – served with house made salsa and avocado sour cream.

Fried Veggies

$9.99

Fried Pickles, Portobello Fries and Fried Zucchini Coins with Cajun Remoulade.

Homemade Onion Rings

$8.99

A large basket of thin sliced yellow onion rings, hand breaded and fried.

Fry Poutine

$11.99

French fries and cheese curds topped with thin sliced beef and gravy.

Chilli Cheese Fries

$8.99

French fries piled high with cheese and chili.

Nachos

$10.99

Tortilla chips topped with pinto beans, shredded cheese, queso Blanco, mild banana peppers, pico de gallo, and Avocado sour cream 10.99$ Add Cheeseburger, Chicken, Philly Beef, Bacon, or Corned Beef +3$

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.99

Fresh sliced bread and melted mozzarella chesse served with marinara.

Soup & Salad

Homemade Chili

$3.99

Homemade Chicken Noodle

$3.99

Club Salad

$11.99

Lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, with grilled chicken, bacon, and shredded cheese.

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Cut Romaine, breaded buffalo chicken strips drizzled with our creamy buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles.

Dinner Salad

$6.99

Lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, and topped with shredded cheese.

Sandwiches

5-Point Philly

$13.99

Thin sliced sirloin, flattopped to perfection, with peppers, onions and mushrooms, topped with grilled cheese curds and cheese sauce on a toasted hoagie roll

Breaded Chicken & Bacon Sandwich

$11.99

Asiago breaded chicken breast served on a fresh roll with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise/honey mustard. Buffalo Toss +1$

Caprese Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled chicken topped with pesto mayo, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella &amp; shaved asiago cheese on a toasted ciabatta roll with balsamic glaze.

French Dip

$13.99

Sliced roast beef topped with mozzarella served on a toasted hoagie with a side of au jus- Add onions or mushrooms +1$

Ruben

$12.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing served on rye bread.

Turkey Ruben

$12.99

Turkey, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing served on rye bread.

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Fresh sliced cheddar and Swiss cheese on Texas toast. Add Bacon and Tomato +3$

Turkey Club

$12.99

Sliced turkey breast, crisp bacon, cheddar and swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo served on Texas toast.

Pepper Bacon BLT

$11.99

Crisp pepper bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on South Unoin Country Italian.

Breaded Tenderloin

$12.99

Hand breaded pork tenderloin topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion served on a fresh toasted bun.

Burgers

House Burger

$11.99

1/3 lb fresh ground beef patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and mayo, served on fresh toasted bun. Add bacon +1

BBQ Bacon Burger

$12.99

1/3 lb fresh ground beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, crispy onion rings, BBQ sauce.

Chili Cheeseburger

$12.99

1/3lb fresh ground beef patty topped with homemade chili, cheese sauce, and shredded cheese, served on a fresh toasted bun.

Patty Melt

$12.99

1/3lb fresh ground beef patty with sauteed onions, swiss, and cheddar cheese on rye bread.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.99

1/3lb fresh ground beef patty topped with sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese, served on a fresh toasted bun.

Mac & Cheese Burger

$12.99

1/3lb fresh ground beef topped with cheese, bacon, mac & cheese, lettuce and tomato, served on Texas Toast.

Veggie Burger

$11.99

A quarter pound all vegetable patty topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion served on a bun.

Swiss Jalapeno Burger

$12.99

1/3 lb fresh ground beef patty with jalapeños and Swiss cheese, served on fresh toasted bun.

Entrees

Fish and Chips Basket

$16.99

Icelandic Cod batter fried, served with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.

Shrimp and Calamari Basket

$14.99

Shrimp fried golden brown, served with fries, coleslaw, and cocktail sauce.

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.99

Three chicken strips served on top of Texas Toast, served with fries.

Grilled Chicken

$14.99

Italian grilled chicken served with choice of two sides. Blacken or Breaded +1

Homemade Mac & Cheese

$9.99

Cavatappi noodles with house made cheese sauce. Add Bacon +1 Add Chicken +3

Chicken Pasta

$14.99

Cavatappi noodles with grilled chicken, mushroom, onions, cilantro cream sauce

Sausage Pasta

$13.99

Cavatappi noodles with local Graziano sausage, tossed in a rich tomato sauce

Vegetarian Pasta

$13.99

Ask server for daily feature

Sides

French Fries

$2.99

Onion Rings

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Vegetable

$2.99

Cheese Curds

$4.99

Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Fried Pickles

$4.99

Soup

$4.99

Salad

$4.99

Brunch



Breakfast Chimichanga

$11.99

A flour tortilla stuffed full with cheesy eggs, crispy potatoes, chorizo, grilled peppers and onions. Served with our house salsa and avocado sour cream.

Chilaquiles

$11.99

House tortilla chips, simmered in salsa, topped with 2 eggs, chorizo and smothered with queso blanco and queso fresco – served with a side of pinto beans.

Dallas Mountain

$12.99

Texas toast covered with two eggs, bacon, breakfast sausage, potatoes or fries, smothered with cheese sauce.

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$12.99

A three egg omelet with cheddar, Swiss cheese and ham. Served with country potatoes and toast.

House Breakfast

$11.99

Two eggs cooked to order, choice of meat, country potatoes, and toast.

House Melt

$11.99

Bacon, egg and cheese on Texas toast served with a side of country potatoes.

Breakfast Sliders

$11.99

Two biscuits with egg, cheddar cheese, and choice of ham, bacon, or sausage. Served with country potatoes

Biscuits and Country Gravy

$10.99

Two biscuits halved and topped with homemade country sausage gravy. Served with two eggs.

Breakfast Burger

$12.99

1/3lb ground burger topped with bacon, egg, cheddar cheese, and homemade country sausage gravy. Served with country potatoes.

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.99

Topped with our homemade country sausage gravy. Served with two eggs, potatoes and toast.

Corned Beef Hash

$12.99

Country potatoes and corned beef topped with two eggs and smothered in sausage gravy. Served over Texas toast.

Avocado Toast &amp; Eggs-

$14.99

Smashed avocado on toast with pickled onions and roast sweet corn served with two eggs and 5-Point fruit salad.

DIY Brunch

Two Eggs

$3.99

Country Potatoes

$2.99

Bacon 3pc

$3.99

Ham

$3.99

Breakfast Sausage

$3.99

Toast 2pc

$2.99

Biscuit

$1.99

Breakfast Slider

$4.99

5 Point Fruit Salad

$3.99

Avocado Toast 1pc

$3.99

Add Cheese Sauce

$1.99

Add Sausage Gravy

$1.99

Add Avocado

$2.99

Add Tomatoe

$1.99