Ippa Pizza Napoletana
Pizzas
Base Pizzas
- Rita$13.00
It's the GREATEST of cheese pizzas! Our homage to the Queen of ALL Pizzas...The Margherita. UNIQUE to this version is our dough, specifically the selection and combination of flours, and the process of naturally fermenting them using 2 different 'sourdough' starters. This creates a complexity that is both flavorful and delicate. Add the IN HOUSE hand stretched fresh mozzarella cheese (called MOOTZARELL) and Her Highness would be proud!! Devour the Rita 'as is' or 'Build Your Own' version, adding any toppings or drizzles you wish! This is a FANTASTIC base on which to start your pizza build! Milled Tomato * Hand Stretched MOOTZARELL * Basil * EVOO * Pecorino
- Bianca$14.00
MIND-BLOWING White Pizza! Panna (House Italian Cream Sauce) * Hand Stretched MOOTZARELL * Basil * Ricotta Fina (added post-bake) * Pecorino * Fresh Milled Black Pepper
- IPPA$14.00
This one is UNFORGETTABLE! 3 Sauces (Red, White, and Green-like the Italian Flag!). OUR SIGNATURE Pizza! Milled Tomato * Hand Stretched MOOTZARELL * Basil * Panna (House Italian Cream Sauce) * House Pine Nut Basil Pesto * Pecorino
- Mary(v)$11.00
Another Neapolitan classic! NOTE: the Mary has no cheese and is vegan... HOWEVER, you may add cheese if you like... Milled Tomato * Slivered Garlic * EVOO * Oregano
Specialty Pizzas
- Peppi Squared$16.00
The Peppi Squared pizza is the ULTIMATE PEPPERONI PIZZA!! It Includes garlic and provolone and HIGHLIGHTS we have 4 different Pepperoni's at any one time on our menu... You get to choose 2 for your pizza!!!...this choice gives you 10 possible combinations of pepperoni at any one time!! Math and pizza...who would've guessed!? What's your favorite combo!? TRY THEM ALL! **See below for the math breakdown Milled Tomato * Slivered Garlic * Provolone * Choose 2 Pepperonis (we have 4) * Pecorino * Oregano THE MATH: There are 10 combinations of 4 objects (ABCD) taken two at a time. The combinations are: AB, AC, AD, BC, BD, CD, AA, BB, CC, DD
- Garlic Smasher$15.00
SO incredibly UNIQUE and FLAVORFUL. This specialty pizza contains garlic in 4 different forms: fresh slivered, roasted, and oil braised, and infused oil... Milled Tomato * Oil Smashed Garlic * Slivered Garlic * Whole Roasted Garlic Cloves * Hand Stretched MOOTZARELL * Cheddar * Garlic Oil * Parmesan * Fresh Milled Black Pepper.
- Bourbon Street Chicken$16.00Out of stock
So popular...we had to add it to the list of pizza shop specialties! Consider getting 2... You won't be sorry! Roasted Chicken * House Bourbon Sauce * Hand Stretched MOOTZARELL * Cheddar * Gouda * Green Onion
- Cheesy Garlic Bread$13.00
WOW... This is a PARADIGM SHIFT in Garlic Bread. Just happens to be the FAVORITE of 'little kids' visiting ippa Pizza--INCLUDING MINE! This is the perfect ADDITION to any pizza order OR you also have the option to treat it exactly like a pizza... and add toppings!! BOOM! Garlic Butter * Hand Stretched MOOTZARELL * Cheddar * Provolone * Salt * Parsley * Paprika * Cup of milled tomato sauce.
Limited Time Features
- CBR - Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.00Out of stock
Chicken...Bacon...Ranch... What else you wanna know?? Try it once... You will crave it FOREVER! Provolone * Roasted Chicken * Hand Stretched MOOTZARELL * THICK Cut Slab Bacon * Ranch * Parsley * Parmesan
- HOT Louie$16.00Out of stock
Our Neapolitan version of the St. Louis classic! Milled Tomato * Provel * Hand Stretched MOOTZARELL * Hot Pepper Cheese * HOT Oil * Pecorino * Crushed Red Pepper
- GPS - Ground Pepperoni Stromboli$13.00Out of stock
Shop Specialty!! *Get it while you can! Ground mixed pepperoni smothered in cheeses, garlic, and butter... Rolled up and baked over HOT coals in our wood fired oven... Served with a large cup of milled tomatoes for dipping. C'Mon!!! Do It!!!
Sides/Cups
Dipping Cups
- Ranch Cup$1.00+
- Hot Oil Cup$1.50+
DIP THAT CRUST! Mixed pepper infused oil, made in house... over a LONG time!!
- Garlic Oil Cup$1.50+
Garlic infused oil, made in house
- Basil Pesto Cup$1.50+
Fresh basil, mixed nuts, made daily, basil sourced directly from local farmers when seasonally available!
- HOT Honey Cup$1.50
- Panna Cup$1.50+
*THIS IS SIMPLY THE BEST DIPPING SAUCE FOR YOUR THICK NEAPOLITAN CRUST... PERIOD!!! *A MUST TRY * JUST DO IT ONCE!! Italian white cream sauce... HOMEMADE
- Milled Tomato Cup$1.00+
Simple... SPECTACULAR! Milled plum tomatoes, Sicilian sea salt... When you just gotta have more.