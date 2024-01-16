Rita

$13.00

It's the GREATEST of cheese pizzas! Our homage to the Queen of ALL Pizzas...The Margherita. UNIQUE to this version is our dough, specifically the selection and combination of flours, and the process of naturally fermenting them using 2 different 'sourdough' starters. This creates a complexity that is both flavorful and delicate. Add the IN HOUSE hand stretched fresh mozzarella cheese (called MOOTZARELL) and Her Highness would be proud!! Devour the Rita 'as is' or 'Build Your Own' version, adding any toppings or drizzles you wish! This is a FANTASTIC base on which to start your pizza build! Milled Tomato * Hand Stretched MOOTZARELL * Basil * EVOO * Pecorino