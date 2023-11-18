Flama Llama
Food
Mains
- Lomo Saltado$19.50
beef flank, fries, onion, tomato
- Pollo Saltado$17.00
chicken thigh, fries, onion, tomato
- Tallarin Saltado$14.50
beef flank, spaghetti, onion, tomato, bell pepper, scallion
- Paella$17.50
shrimp, mussel, calamari, chorizo, bell pepper, garlic, cilantro
- Ropa Vieja$17.50
beef flank, bell pepper, tomato, plaintain
- Mojo Pork$15.50
slow-cooked pork, rice, plantains
- Arroz Chaufa$15.00
chicken thigh, egg, onion, scallion
- Tallarin Verde$15.00
chicken milanesa, spaghetti, pesto, spinach, parmesan
- Cubano$15.00
mojo pork, smoked ham, cheese, pickle, mayo, mustard, fries
- Milanesa Sandwich$14.50
panko-breaded fried chicken, smoked ham, cheese, tomato, mayo, fries
- Chimichurri Beef Sandwich$14.50
beef flank, chimichurri, cheese, tomato, mayo, fries
- Calamari Sandwich$14.50
fried calamari, charred scallion, chimichurri, cheese, mayo, fries
Sides, Dessert
- Peruvian Chopped Salad$10.50
corn, edamame, onion, tomato, olive, mint, feta
- Mojo Pork Fries$13.50
mojo pork, fries, cheese, aji verde, pickled onions, cilantro
- Mojo Pork Tacos$14.50
mojo pork, cheese, onion, cilantro (includes 3)
- Fried Plantains$7.50
- Fried Yucca$7.50
- Thai Tea Flan$7.00
homemade thai tea-infused flan (contains dairy)
- Sopa de Wantan$9.50
chicken broth, cilantro, scallion, shallot, pork and shrimp wonton
- Chili Wontons$11.00
house chili sauce, pork and shrimp wontons
- Fried Calamari$9.50
deep fried calamari served with aji verde + red sauce
- Dulce de Leche Walnut Shrimp$14.50
battered shrimp and candied walnuts coated with dulce de leche
- Churros$8.50
crispy sweet churros served with dulce de leche