Flaming Pig BBQ
FOOD
Sandwiches
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.95
Served on a toasted brioche bun and sauced to order.
- Smoked Chicken Sandwich$8.95
Served on a toasted brioche bun and sauced to order.
- Chopped Brisket Sandwich$13.25
Served on a toasted brioche bun and sauced to order.
- Sausage on a bun$10.99
Locally made smoked sausage tucked inside a stadium roll with your choice of housemade BBQ sauce.
Mac-wiches
- Pulled Pork Mac-wich$12.75
A generous portion of our Mac piled high with pulled pork and sandwiched between 2 thick slices of Texas toast. Delicious!
- Smoked Chicken Mac-wich$12.95
A generous portion of our Mac piled high with shredded chicken and sandwiched between 2 thick slices of Texas toast!
- Brisket Mac-wich$17.50
Moist brisket piled high over smokey mac 'n cheese between 2 slices of thick Texas toast
- Smoked Sausage Mac-wich$13.95
Locally made sliced smoked sausage on top of smokey mac 'n cheese between 2 thick slices of Texas toast!
Specialty Sandwiches
- The PIG$12.50
Hoagie roll piled with Pulled Pork, topped with coleslaw and finished with mild banana peppers! Sauced to order
- Lil' Piglet$14.75
Soft split bun stacked with pulled pork, smokey Mac N Cheese & Smoked Sausage!
- THE Pig Kahuna$18.50
Open hoagie stacked with Pulled Pork, Smokey Mac, Meaty Beans, Smoked Sausage, Queso AND Coleslaw!
- BBQ Po' Boy$16.50
Hoagie roll filled with Brisket, Pulled Pork, Coleslaw and finished with Jalapenos and BBQ Sauce!
Make it a COMBO
Smokey Mac Stacks
- Pulled Pork Mac Stack$12.95
Huge Pile of Smokey Mac topped with delicious Pulled Pork
- Smoked Chicken Mac Stack$13.25
Huge Pile of Smokey Mac topped with delicate pulled chicken
- Smoked Sausage Mac Stack$13.25
Huge Pile of Smokey Mac topped with locally made Polish Sausage
- Chopped Brisket Mac Stack$16.25
Huge Pile of Smokey Mac topped with our incredible Brisket
Nachos
- Pulled Pork Nachos$13.25
Housemade chips and nacho cheese sauce topped with Pulled Pork
- Smoked Chicken Nachos$13.95
Housemade chips and nacho cheese sauce topped with smoked chicken
- Chopped Brisket Nachos$16.50
Housemade chips and cheese sauce topped with tender chopped brisket
- Chips and Cheese$8.95
Classic nachos, chips and nacho cheese only.
BBQ Potatoes
- Pulled Pork Potato$13.75
Split baker with butter, cheddar cheese, and....
- Chicken Potato$14.25
Split baker with butter, cheddar cheese, and....
- Chopped Brisket Potato$17.75
Split baker with butter, cheddar cheese, and....
- L'il Piglet Potato$17.75
Split baker with butter, cheddar cheese, and....
- Pig Kahuna Potato$19.95
Split baker with butter, cheddar cheese, and....
- Vegetarian Potato$9.50
Split baker with butter, cheddar cheese, and....
- Po Boy Baked Potato$17.75
BBQ Plates
Babyback Ribs
- 1/4 Rack (3 Bones)$8.75
House rub, slow smoked, tender and juicy
- 1/2 Rack (6 Bones)$17.00
House rub, slow smoked, tender and juicy
- FULL Rack (12 Bones)$33.00
House rub, slow smoked, tender and juicy
- Rib Plate$24.95
1/2 Rack, 2 sides and bread
- Rib Combo$23.95
1/4 Rack plus 1 meat, 2 sides and bread
- Rib Pack$41.95
(1-4 People) Full rack (12 ribs) of our perfectly smoked babybacks, 2 medium sides of your choice, plus 2 dinner rolls or Texas toast
Wraps
Sides
- Lemon-Dill Coleslaw$3.95
Fresh shredded cabbage and carrots tossed with a housemade lemon-dill dressing (GF)
- Red Potato Salad$3.95
Red potatoes, red onion and dill pickles with housemade dressing (GF)
- Meaty Baked Beans$3.95
Our own MEATY trio of beans with pulled pork and bacon! (GF)
- Smokey Mac 'N Cheese$3.95
Our 4-cheese blend, finished in the smoked and fabulous!
- Garlic Green Beans$3.95
Fresh green beans with sauteed onions and garlic! (GF)
- Cheesy Party Potatoes$3.95
Cheesy goodness! Our housemade version of Au Gratin potatoes.
- Natural Cut Fries$4.25
Long skin-on potatoes seasoned just right!
- Tater Tots$4.25
- Fried Okra$4.50
- Fried Pickles$7.25
Delicious Pickle Fries Served with ranch
- Fried Avocado Wedges$10.95
Crispy outside, soft avocado inside. Served with ranch
- Fried Cheese Curds$10.95
White cheddar cheese curds coated in a delicious garlic-herb breading. Try them with our Hot-Honey!!!
Dessert
SPECIALS
- BBQ Parfait$13.95
Layers of deliciousness topped with your choice of meat and house BBQ sauce.
- Brisket Chili$6.95+
From scratch, Texas-style but with beans and plenty of hearty chunks of brisket!
- Chili Cheese Fries$13.95
1lb of fries smothered in our homemade brisket chili and nacho cheese
- Flaming Pig Fries$11.95
1lb of fries piled with pulled pork and nacho cheese
- Flaming Cow (Brisket) Fries$14.95
1lb of fries, chopped brisket and nacho cheese
- Frito Pie$12.95
Corn Chips smothered in our housemade brisket chili!
- Totchos$14.95
Like nachos, but with tater tots! Hot Tater Tots drizzled with our house-made nacho cheese sauce and topped with the smoked meat of your choice.
- B.L.A.T.T.$12.95
Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato with house-smoked Turkey and Fried Avocado wedges sandwiched between two thick slices of Texas Toast
- GIANT Pretzel$10.99
- SOUP$4.95+
Large Groups
Bread
Merch
- Sweet BBQ Sauce$11.95
Our own Sweet and Smokey BBQ sauce (12oz bottle)
- Original BOLD BBQ Sauce$11.95
Our original BBQ with a BOLD flavor (12oz bottle)
- Carolina GOLD BBQ Sauce$11.95
A South Carolina inspired, mustard based sauce with a kick!
- Flaming HOT BBQ Sauce$11.95
Like the name says, it's HOT! We heat this one up with a blend of hot sauces and habanero peppers!
- Tank-Top$20.00
- T-Shirt (color)$25.00
- T-Shirt (black and grey)$25.00
- Black Hoodie (front logo)$40.00
- Black Hoodie (back logo)$40.00
- Blue Hoodie (back logo)$40.00
- Baseball Hat$25.00
- Beanie$20.00
- Koozie$3.00
- Coffee Cup$12.00
- Sticker (small 2x2)$2.50
- Sticker (3x3)$3.50
- Pirate Booty Habanero Hot Sauce (5oz)$11.95
Fermented Habanero Hot Sauce
- Pira-cha$11.95
Our very own housemade 'sriracha'!!!
- Rubs$9.00
Housemade rubs for those DYI pitmasters
Meat By The Pound
- 1/4 Lb. Pulled Pork$5.75
Mouth watering, smoked and pulled pork shoulder (butt)'
- 1/2 Lb. Pulled Pork$8.75
- 1 Lb. Pulled Pork$17.00
- 1/4 Lb. Smoked Chicken$6.00
Jumbo chicken thighs brined, rubbed, smoked and pulled apart by hand
- 1/2 Lb. Smoked Chicken$9.00
- 1 Lb. Smoked Chicken$17.50
- 1/3 Lb. (1 link) Smoked Sausage$6.00
Absolutely the best Polish Sausage sourced locally from Johnson's Smokehouse
- 2/3 Lb. (2 links) Smoked Sausage$12.00
- 1 Lb (3 links) Smoked Sausage$18.00
- 1/4 Lb. Smoked Brisket$8.75
Angus brisket with our house rub in the smoker for over 13 hours
- 1/2 Lb. Smoked Brisket$16.00
- 1 Lb. Smoked Brisket$30.00
Kids/Seniors
DRINKS
Drinks (Copy)
CATERING
- Pulled Pork/per pound$17.00
- Smoked Chicken/per pound$17.50
- Smoked Sausage/per pound$18.00
- Smoked Brisket/per pound$30.00
- Lemon-Dill Coleslaw$29.00+
Fresh shredded cabbage and carrots tossed with a housemade lemon-dill dressing (GF)
- Red Potato Salad$29.00+
Red potatoes, red onion and dill pickles with housemade dressing (GF)
- Meaty Baked Beans$29.00+
Our own MEATY trio of beans with pulled pork and bacon! (GF)
- Smokey Mac 'N Cheese$29.00+
Our 4-cheese blend, finished in the smoked and fabulous!
- Cheesy Party Potatoes$29.00+
Cheesy goodness! Our housemade version of Au Gratin potatoes.
- Garlic Green Beans$29.00+
Fresh green beans with sauteed onions and garlic! (GF)
- Family Pack$74.95
(4-6 people) 1lb ea. Pork, Chicken, Brisket plus 2 Lg. sides of your choice. With bread and BBQ sauce!
- Party Pack$139.95
(10-12 people) 1lb ea. Pork, Chicken, Brisket plus 4 Lg. sides of your choice. With bread and BBQ sauce! (Limit 3)
- Canned Soda$1.00