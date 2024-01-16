Flamingos Mexican Restaurant and Bar 25342 McIntyre St
Starters
Sopas y Ensaladas
- Albondigas$7.00
House specialty! Fresh meatball and vegetable soup.
- Caldo de Camarones$17.00
Fresh vegetable and shrimp soup accompanied with rice and tortillas (Truly delicious!). A compleate meal itself.
- Caldo de Pollo$8.00+
Fresh chicken and vegetable soup. Served with rice and tortillas.
- Grilled Fiesta Salad$15.00
A big bed of greens,tomatoes , avocado slices and cheese topped with seasoned charbroiled chicken breast.
- Gringo Torta$12.00
Grilled torta bread layered with beans, lettuce, tomato, onions, jalapenos, sour cream and guacamole. Choice of charbroiled chicken breast, carne asada or carnitas.
- Menudo$8.00+
Beef tripe. Great for hangovers! (Hominy on request) Served with tortillas.
- Mexican Tortas$13.00
We have two types of tortas here. Mexican and gringo.Both are served with either french fries or a garden salad
- Tortilla Soup$8.00+
A combination of blended vegetables, tortilla strips, avocado chuncks and shredded cheese.
- Tossed Green Salad$8.00
Mixed greens with tomatoes, avocado slices and cheese topped
- Tostadas$15.00
Made with edible shells, either a crisp flour tortilla fan or a crunchy corn totilla, with refried beans, lots of lettuce, jack and cheddar cheese, fresh tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Choice of seasoned shredded chicken, chile verde, chile colorado, or grilled veggies.
Entrees
Fajitas
- Steak Fajitas$20.00
Our house specialty! Your choice of chicken, steack or shrimp, all grilled with red and green bell peppers and onions, srved sizzling in the skilled accompanied with refried beans or frijoles de la olla, mexican rice, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas. Chicken or Steack (or a combination)
- Shrimp Fajitas$22.00
- Chicken Fajitas$20.00
- Combo Fajitas$20.00
- Trio Fajitas$34.00
Mariscos
- Shrimp Enchiladas$19.00
Sauteed Shrimp cooked eithed Rachera or Diabla style, then rolled into enchiladas and garnished with avocado. Served with rice and beans or grilled veggies.
- Shrimp Tacos$19.00
Grilled or beer battered shrimp in soft corn tortillas topped with cabbage mix and our special baja sauce.(2) per order. Served with rice and beans or grilled veggies.
- Cancun Enchiladas$17.00
Two corn tortillas stuffed with imitation crab and smothered in our delicious ranchera sauce, topped with cheese and sour cream. Served with mexican rice and either refried beans or frijoles de la olla.
- Camarones al Mojo de Ajo$21.00
Large shrimp grilled in a garlic butter sauce, seved with mexican rice and either refried beans or frijoles de la olla
- Camarones Rancheros$21.00
Large shrimp sauteed in a fresh onion, tomato and green pepper sauce. Served with mexican rice and either refried beans or frijoles de la olla. ( We all think that this are the best).
- Camarones a la Diabla$21.00
Large shrimp sauteed in a very hot and spicy sauce and served with mexican rice and either refried beans or frijoles de la olla (spicy and delicious!).
- Camarones Empanizados$21.00
Breaded shrimp served with mexican rice and either refried beans or frijoles de la olla.
- Coctel de Camarones$17.00
We prepare this cocktail using cucumbers, onions, cilantro, a dash of ketchup, lemon and of course shrimp. Magnifico!
- Tacos de Pescado$17.00
Grilled or battered Tilapia, cabbage mix and our special baja sauce wrapped in soft corn tortillas and served with mexican rice and beans or grilled veggies.
Especialidades De la Casa
Burritos y Huevos
Burritos
- Acapulco Chimi$15.00
This is a special kind of burrito. We take a large flour tortilla and stuff it with your choice of seasoned shredded chicken, chile verde or chile colorado, refried beans and cheese, then fry it to a golden tan. Served with sour cream and guacamole
- Burrito Al Pastor$15.00
Mexican style BBQ pork, onions, cilantro,spicy tomatillo salsa, beans and cheese. Rolled in a large flour tortilla and topped with enchilada sauce and cheese; guacamole on the side
- Burrito Colorado$14.00
large flour tortilla filled with our tasty beef simmered in a spicy sauce, refried beans and cheese, topped with even more colorado sauce and a little more cheese.
- Burrito De Camaron$17.00
- Burrito de Carne Asada$15.00
Grilled marinated steak, refried beans, onion, cilantro, and salsa. Topped with a red enchilada sauce and cheese. Guacamole is served on the side.
- Burrito de Carnitas$15.00
Large flour tortilla filled with chunks of seasoned pork, refried beans , onion, cilantro, and our fresh salsa. Topped with our verde sauce and cheese. Guacamole served on the side.
- Burrito de Frijoles con Queso$10.00
A basic bean and cheese burrito. Served enchilada stile style or dry.
- Burrito de Pescado$15.00
Grilled or beer battered Tilapia or shrimp, cabbage mix, baja sauce, topped with roasted jalapeno-lime tomatillo salsa and cheese. Guacamole is served on the side.
- Burrito De Pescado$15.00
- Burrito de Pollo$14.00
Large flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, beans and cheese, topped with our ranchera sauce and cheese. Served with sour cream . * Substitute grilled chicken breast add $2.00
- Burrito Verde$14.00
Large flour tortilla filled with our tasty chunk of pork simmered in a tomatillo and green chile sauce, refried beans and a little bit of cheese, covered with the verde sauce and cheese.
- Chorizo & Egg$13.00
- Grilled Veggie Burrito$13.00
Zucchini, carrots, red and green bell pepper, onions and olives with either refried beans or frijoles de la olla and ric; Guacamle served on the side then topped with the sauce of your choice of salsa
- The Big Juan$16.00
Extra large flour tortilla filled with your choice of seasoned shredded chicken,chile verde or chile colorado, beans, mexican rice, jack and cheddaer cheeses, rolled together and covered in with sauce and then topped with even more cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole.
Huevos
- Huevos Rancheros$13.00
Two fried eggss smoothered in ranchera sauce. Served on top of a crispy corn tortilla.
- Choriso ccon Huevos$14.00
Two eggs scrambled with mexican sausage.
- Machaca con Huevos.$14.00
Two eggs scrambled with shredded beef, tomato, bell pepper and onion.
- Jamon con Huevos$13.00
Two eggs scrambles with diced ham.
- Chile con Huevos$14.00
Two eggs topped with our famous chile verde or chile colorado
- Huevos divorciados$13.00
(Divorced Eggs) Two fried eggs on the oposited side of the plate of each other; one covered with verde sauce and the other
- Steak and Eggs$17.00
Carne asada accompanied with two eggs. Cooked any style.
Combinaciones
- #1 Taco and Enchilada$15.00
- #2 Taco and Chimiquito$16.00
- # 3 Taco and Chile Relleno$16.00
- #4 Taco and Tamale$16.00
- #5 Enchilada and Chimiquito$16.00
- #6 Enchilada and Chile Relleno.$16.00
- #7 Enchilada and Tamale$16.00
- #8 Chimiquito and Chile Relleno$16.00
- #9 Chimiquito and Tamale$16.00
- #10 Chile Relleno and Tamale$16.00
- #11 Two Tacos$15.00
- #12 Two Enchiladas$15.00
- #13 Two Chimiquitos$16.00
- #14 Two Chile Rellenos$16.00
- #15 Two Tamales$16.00
- #16 Three Item Combo$18.00
Sides
- Mexican Rice$6.00
- Refried Beans$6.00
- 1/2 Rice 1/2 Beans$6.00
- Frijoles de la olla$6.00
- French Fries$5.00
- Tortillas (3 per order)$2.00
- Guacamole$5.00
- Sliced Avocado$5.00
- Sour Cream$2.00
- Jalapenos$1.00
- Cheese$2.00
- Pico de gallo$2.00
- Serranos$1.00
- Chiles Torreados$3.00
- 1 Egg$3.00
- Side Chicken Breast$9.00
- Side Shredded Beef$8.00
- Side Carne Asada$12.00
- Side Veggies$6.00
- Side Potatoes$5.00
- Side Ground Beef$5.00
- Side Shredded Chicken$8.00
- Side Shrimp$14.00
- Side Fajita Veggies$9.00
- Side Carnitas$11.00
A La Carte
- A La Carte Taco$6.00
A corn tortilla filled with a choice of ground or shredded beef, seasoned shredded chicken, potatoes or beans, topped with lettuce, cheese and a splash of our tasty sauc. Served either crispy or soft.
- A La Carte Chile Relleno$7.00
An anheim pepper stuffed with jack cheese and dipped in an egg white batter and then fried.
- A La Carte Taco de Camaron$7.50
Homemade masa hand rolled in a corn husk stuffed with pork in a mole sauce then steamed.
- A La Carte Tamale$7.00
- A La Carte Enchilada$6.00
- Street Tacos-Gr. Chicken$7.00
- Street Tacos-Asada$7.00
- A La Mini Quesadilla$5.00
- A La Mini Tostada$7.00
BAR
From The Cantina
Margaritas
Classic Cocktails
Dessert Cocktails
Tequila
- 1800 Reposado$11.00
- Califino Blanco$13.00
- Casamigos Reposado$13.00
- Casamigos Silver$12.00
- Cazadores Reposado$11.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$30.00
- Don Julio 1942 Anejo$35.00
- Don Julio Anejo$14.00
- Don Julio Reposado$13.00
- Herradura Silver$11.00
- Herradura Reposado$12.00
- Patron Anejo$13.00
- Patron Reposado$12.00
- Patron Silver$11.00
- Well Tequila$9.00
- Hornitos Reposado$10.00
- Lalo Silver Tequila$13.00
- Siete Leguas Silver$13.00
- Siete Leguas Reposado$14.00
- Sauza Anejo$11.00