Steak Fajitas

$20.00

Our house specialty! Your choice of chicken, steack or shrimp, all grilled with red and green bell peppers and onions, srved sizzling in the skilled accompanied with refried beans or frijoles de la olla, mexican rice, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas. Chicken or Steack (or a combination)