Flashbird - Pleasure Point 830 41st Avenue
Food
Main Dishes
- Original Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Brined 'n' Fried Original recipe chicken. Served on the famous smoky-toasted potato roll with lettuce and pickles.
- Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Brined 'n' Fried spicy chicken breast. About 5/10 spicy, this recipe has an authentic heat that spicy lovers crave. Served on the famous smoky-toasted potato roll with lettuce and pickles
- Avocado Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.99
Our Original Brined 'n' Fried chicken with a healthy dose of our avocado spread. Served on our famous smoky-toasted potato roll with lettuce and pickles.
- BBQ Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Brined chicken breast grilled + basted with our backyard BBQ sauce. Served on our famous smoky-toasted potato roll with lettuce and pickles.
- Crispy Mushroom Sandwich$14.99
Hen-of-the-Woods Mushrooms, smoked, fried, and dressed with Backyard Bourbon BBQ sauce, pickles and lettuce. It is the yummiest vegetarian entree on our menu!
- Tender Caesar Wrap$14.99
Brined 'n' Fried Original recipe tenders. Served on a delicious crispy Spinach tortilla, with lettuce and asiago cheese. Accompanied with our Special Caesar dressing.
- Tenders$10.49
Sides
- Waffle Fries$6.00
Our criss-cut potato fries are dusted with earthly seasonings, rendering them irresistible. One order per person plus one for the table is recommended.
- Onion Tangles$6.50
Like onion rings, but French fried and dusted with jalapeño & lime seasoning. They add a crunchy kick on a Flashbird sandwich too.
- Crispy Mushroom Side$8.00
A side of our Crispy Hen-of-the-Woods Mushrooms
- Slaw$4.50
Juicy Southern style coleslaw, with poppy seeds and german vinegar concentrate. It makes a chicken sandwich better just being nearby.
- Mac'N'Cheese$8.00
Delicious Mac'N'Cheese made in house, Add bacon, tenders, or spicy dust to make it your own, or add "The whole Nest"
- Fried Pickles$8.00
12 delicious fried pickles. Made with our delicious home made pickles, dipped in buttermilk and our OG breading mix. Fried to golden perfection.
Extra Sauces
- Extra Flash Sauce$1.00
A euphoric blend of condiments, smoked to perfection with pecan wood.
- Extra Texas Jeff$1.00
Texas style hot sauce with the proper kick. Hot enough to be called hot sauce.
- Extra Buttermilk Ranch$1.00
Blended to perfection with just the right herbs, and the perfect amount of garlic to make your mouth water.
- Extra Backyard BBQ Sauce$1.00
Just how Dad makes it, with a kick of 100 proof Bourbon, simply great tasting BBQ.
- Sauce-Stravaganza! (All Sauces)$2.50
An extravagant flight of all the Flashbird sauces.
- Extra Honey Mustard$1.00
Combo Meals
- The Baby Chick$13.49
Delicious Chicken Tenders and a side of Waffle Fries
- Just One Cluck$14.99
One Original Chicken Sandwich and a side of Waffle Fries.
- The Rooster and The Hen$31.99
Two Original Chicken Sandwiches and any two sides.
- The Small Coop Meal$41.99
Two Original Chicken Sandwiches, One order of Chicken Tenders, and any two sides.
- The Whole Coop Eats$63.99
4 Original Chicken Sandwiches, Two orders of Waffle Fries, and any two sides.