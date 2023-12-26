2x points for loyalty members
Flavor Hills - Raleigh
BRUNCH
N/A Beverages
- Coke$3.50
- Coke Zero$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Dr Pepper$3.00
- Fruit Punch$3.50
- Hot Tea$5.00
- Lemonade$3.25
- Milk$2.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Raspberry Lemonade$5.00
- Regular Coffee$5.00
- Root Beer$3.00
- San Pellegrino Blood Orange$4.00
- San Pellegrino Clementine$4.00
- San Pellegrino Sparkling Water$5.00
- Sprite$3.50
- Strawberry Lemonade$5.00
- Sweet Tea$3.25
- Unsweet Tea$3.00
- Water
Starters
- Belleau Wood Devil Eggs$16.50
Six panko battered deviled eggs flash fried, then topped with hot honey glazed fried shrimp, chopped bacon, and sliced jalapeno.
- Billionaire Toast*$9.79
Toast topped with fresh smashed avocado, your choice of scrambled or a sunny side egg, lemon peppercorn, sweet roasted corn, onion and peppers. Finished with Balsamic Glaze or Chipotle Aioli sauce.
- Biscuit Chicken Bites$13.99
Tender chicken breast encased in a buttermilk biscuit breading, golden-fried and lavishly tossed in our signature Honey Jerk sauce. Complemented with a burst of freshly crafted mango salsa.
- Bread Basket$13.50
A duo of rich buttermilk biscuits paired with honey-soaked cornbread, best enjoyed with our in-house churned Honey Butter and Blueberry Bourbon Pecan Jam.
- Caviar of the South$12.00Out of stock
Six bite-size rounds of pimento cheese hand-breaded then flash fried, served with sweet chili buffalo sauce, chopped bacon and grated parmesan.
- Fried Green Tomatoes$14.50
Quartet of sun-kissed green tomatoes, crisped to perfection, layered with verdant arugula, succulent crab meat, and a sprinkle of parmesan, all resting atop creamy Remoulade sauce.
- Salmon Croquettes$16.00
Artisan salmon cakes infused with roasted veggies, gracefully presented on a bed of Remoulade sauce, garnished with arugula, parmesan, fresh lemon.
Salads
- Berry Fields Salad$18.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, fresh strawberries, blueberries, candied walnuts, and parmesan cheese. Served with dressing of your choice.
- Dirty Chicken Cobb Salad$24.00
Fresh cut romaine lettuce with avocado, bacon, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, cornbread croutons, shredded cheddar-jack cheese, and crispy fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce.
- Honey Jerk Chicken Caesar$23.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, cornbread croutons, parmesan cheese topped with sliced Honey Jerk glazed chicken breast, and fresh mango salsa. Served with dressing of your choice.
- Rustic Garden Salad$21.69
Fresh chopped romaine lettuce and baby arugula with cherry tomatoes, avocado, grated parmesan, crumbled bacon, and shredded carrots.
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Chicken Bliss Sandwich$14.99
Crispy fried chicken breast with scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, and Boom sauce served on a toasted brioche bun.
- Chicken Waffle Sandwich$17.95
Crispy chicken breast and eggs any style sandwiched between two cinnamon sugar waffles, complemented with Maple Aioli sauce.
- Country Biscuit$15.95
Buttermilk biscuit toasted in garlic herb butter with crispy fried chicken and our rosemary pork sausage gravy.
- Honey Butter Croissant Sandwich$14.95
Toasted honey butter croissant sandwiched with scrambled egg and your choice of Applewood bacon, smoked turkey sausage, or country ham.
- Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$19.95
Crispy fried chicken breast glazed in Hot Honey, served on a toasted brioche bun with sweet pickles.
- Po' Boy Remix Sandwich$17.95
Crispy fried Catfish filet served on a brioche bun with sliced tomato, lettuce, pickles, and Remoulade sauce.
- The Hangover Burger*$19.00
Chuck Short Rib beef patty topped with provolone cheese, sliced tomato, fresh avocado, a fried egg, Applewood bacon, and Hollandaise sauce.
- The Hills Club Sandwich$18.50
Toasted bread sandwiched with grilled chicken breast, avocado, tomato, bacon, provolone cheese, and Honey Mustard sauce.
- Traditional Burger*$17.95
Prime Chuck Short Rib beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and house-made Burger sauce.
- Up & At It Sandwich$12.95
Toasted honey butter croissant sandwich with scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, avocado, grilled onions, and Chipotle Aioli sauce.
- Waffle Burger*$21.95
Two toasted sugar pearl Belgian waffles sandwiched with a Prime Chuck Short Rib beef patty, cheddar cheese, fried egg, and bacon. Complemented with a side of Maple Aioli sauce.
Signatures
- Cajun Shrimp & Grits$19.00
Blackened shrimp served on a bed of creamy cheese infused grits, complemented with roasted corn salsa, andouille sausage, spinach, and Cajun cream sauce.
- Catfish & Grits$21.00
One buttermilk fried Catfish filet on a bed of cheese infused grits with our Cajun smoked turkey collard greens and Cajun cream sauce.
- Chicken & Waffle$19.95
A churro waffle drizzled with vanilla sauce, topped with a crispy fried chicken breast and fresh berries.
- From the South$26.00
Crispy fried chicken wings paired with our signature sides of five cheese mac and your choice of Cajun smoked turkey collard greens or Empirical yams.
- Southern Sunrise$25.00
Slices of vanilla cookie crusted French toast drizzled in vanilla and raspberry sauces, topped with a crispy fried chicken breast and fresh berries.
Entrees
- Biscuits & Gravy$17.50
Three biscuits smothered in rosemary pork sausage gravy then topped with a sunny egg.
- Cheesesteak Scramble*$23.00
Scrambled eggs infused with our custom cheese blend, then topped with sliced Ribeye steak, sauteed onion and peppers. Finished with a drizzle of Chipotle Aioli sauce.
- Empirical Wings$24.00
Hot honey glazed fried chicken wings served with one side.
- French Toast Entrée$22.50
Slices of vanilla cookie crusted French toast drizzled in vanilla and raspberry sauces. Served alongside scrambled eggs and your choice of Applewood bacon, smoked turkey sausage, or Country ham.
- Good Morning!$11.95
Keep it simple with servings of our cheesy grits, scrambled eggs, brunch potatoes, and your choice of Applewood bacon, smoked turkey sausage, or Country ham.
- Luxe Seafood Grits$36.00
Blackened Salmon, shrimp and jumbo lump crabmeat, served on a bed of cheesy grits with sauteed spinach, roasted corn pico and Cajun cream sauce
- Salmon & Grits*$22.00
Blackened salmon filet served on a bed of our cheese grits with sauteed spinach, fresh made Pico de Gallo, and Cajun Cream sauce.
- Southern Benedict$24.95
A split buttermilk biscuit topped with country ham, Cajun smoked turkey collards greens, scrambled egg, and house-made Citrus Hollandaise sauce.
- Southern Comfort$23.00
A split buttermilk biscuit topped with crispy fried chicken breast, fried eggs, and Cajun smoked turkey collard greens smothered in rosemary pork sausage gravy.
- The Classic*$44.99
A hand-cut butter basted Ribeye steak served with brunch potatoes and eggs your style.
- The Hills French Toast$18.50Out of stock
Enjoy a serving of our signature French toast drizzled with vanilla bean sauce and raspberry coulis, topped with fresh berries and whipped cream. (No sides are included)
- The Hills Omelet*$13.00
An omelet filled with spinach, bell pepper, onion, and cheese; finished with our Cajun cream sauce. Served with brunch potatoes. +Protein w/ an upcharge: Bacon | Crabmeat | Fried Chicken | Grilled Chicken | Lobster Meat | Shrimp
- Triple Stack$12.95
Three buttermilk pancakes served alongside scrambled eggs and your choice of Applewood bacon, smoked turkey sausage, or Country ham. Flavors: Plain | Blueberry | Cookies & Cream
- Tuscan Florentine Omelet$13.00
An omelet filled with tomato, onion, spinach, and cheddar-jack cheese. Complemented with Tomato Cream sauce, grated parmesan, and fresh basil.
Sides
Kids Brunch Menu
- Kids Chicken & French Toast$11.00
One crispy fried chicken breast served with two slices of our signature French toast.
- Kids Chicken & Waffle$11.00
One fried chicken breast served with two churro waffle slices.
- Kids French Toast$10.00
Two slices of our signature French toast served with scrambled eggs and choice of pork bacon or turkey sausage.
- Kids Pancake$7.49
One pancake served with scrambled eggs and choice of pork bacon or turkey sausage. Flavor: Plain, Blueberry, Strawberry, OREO
- Kids Simple Breakfast$6.00
Keep is simple with scrambled eggs, brunch potatoes, and the breakfast meat of your choice.
Condiments
- Alfredo Sauce$1.49
- Balsamic Glaze
- Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Bang Bang Sauce
- BBQ Sauce
- Bleu Cheese Dressing
- Blueberry Compote$1.19
- Boom Boom Sauce
- Bourbon Anglaise "Banana Foster Sauce"$2.49
- Bourbon Blueberry Pecan Jam$2.99
- Butter
- Caesar Dressing
- Cajun Alfredo$2.00
- Cajun Cream Sauce$1.00
- Chipotle Aioli$0.99
- Cinnamon Maple Syrup$1.79
- Citrus Bourbon Glaze$2.99
- Featured Sauce$1.00
- Featured Topping$1.00
- Fudge
- Hollandaise Sauce
- Honey
- Honey Butter$1.59
- Honey Jerk Sauce
- Honey Mustard
- Hot Honey Glaze$1.25
- Hot Honey Sauce$1.00
- Hot Sauce
- Ketchup
- Lemon Butter
- Mango Salsa$1.89
- Maple Aioli$1.00
- Mayo
- Oil & Vinegar
- Pickles
- Pico de Gallo$0.99
- Ranch Dressing
- Raspberry Sauce$1.29
- Red Chili Flakes
- Remoulade Sauce
- Roasted Corn Salsa$0.99
- Salted Caramel Sauce
- Sausage Gravy$2.89
- Side Cheese
- Side Egg Filling$1.89
- Side Fruit
- Side Veggies
- Sour Cream
- Sweet Chili Sauce
- Vanilla Sauce$1.29
- Whipped Cream
- Worcestershire
DINNER
- Bang Bang Shrimp$16.50
Half a dozen jumbo shrimp, crispy fried and bathed in our signature house-made Bang Bang concoction.
- Biscuit Chicken Bites$13.99
Tender chicken breast encased in a buttermilk biscuit breading, golden-fried and lavishly tossed in our signature Honey Jerk sauce. Complemented with a burst of freshly crafted mango salsa.
- Caviar of the South$12.00Out of stock
Six bite-size rounds of pimento cheese hand-breaded then flash fried, served with sweet chili buffalo sauce, chopped bacon and grated parmesan.
- Cheeseburger Sliders$16.00
Three slider Angus beef patties with cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, bread and butter pickles, and our house made Burger sauce.
- Crab Fries$17.00
Crispy French fries crowned with jumbo lump crabmeat, vibrant Pico de Gallo, and a drizzle of smoky Chipotle Aioli sauce.
- Fried Green Tomatoes$14.50
Quartet of sun-kissed green tomatoes, crisped to perfection, layered with verdant arugula, succulent crab meat, and a sprinkle of parmesan, all resting atop creamy Remoulade sauce.
- Honey Cornbread Basket$9.95
Four thick-cut slices of our fresh baked cornbread infused with yellow corn kernels. Served with cinnamon infused Honey Butter
- Southwest Eggrolls$14.00
Deep fried eggrolls filled with black beans, corn, onion, poblano and bell peppers, cheddar-jack cheese, and seasoned chicken breast. Served with a side of Chipotle Aioli sauce.
- Spinach Dip$15.00
A luxurious meld of cheeses and verdant spinach, oven-baked to a delightful creaminess. Accompanied by golden toasted pita wedges.
- Sweet Chili Calamari$19.00
Calamari rings, crisped to golden hues, and gracefully tossed in a lustrous sweet chili glaze.
- Wings @ The Hills$16.00
Eight grand chicken wings drenched in your sauce of preference: Honey BBQ, Mild Buffalo, Cajun, Honey Jerk, Hot Honey, or try Chef's Featured Sauce of the Day.
- Flavor Hills Sliders$18.50
A trio of Angus beef patties with cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, and house-made Burger sauce.
- Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$19.95
Crispy fried chicken breast glazed in Hot Honey, served on a toasted brioche bun with sweet pickles.
- Pimento Cheeseburger*$17.95
Chuck Short Rib beef patty with pimento cheese spread, fried green tomato slice, lettuce, sweet pickles, Applewood bacon, and Burger sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bun
- Po' Boy Remix Sandwich$17.95
Crispy fried Catfish filet served on a brioche bun with sliced tomato, lettuce, pickles, and Remoulade sauce.
- Southern Belle Burger*$19.95
Prime Chuck Short Rib beef patty with cheddar cheese, fried green tomato, grilled onions, apple bacon jam, and Bourbon glaze.
- The Hills Club Sandwich$18.50
Toasted bread sandwiched with grilled chicken breast, avocado, tomato, bacon, provolone cheese, and Honey Mustard sauce.
- Traditional Burger*$17.95
Prime Chuck Short Rib beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and house-made Burger sauce.
- Waffle Burger*$21.95
Two toasted sugar pearl Belgian waffles sandwiched with a Prime Chuck Short Rib beef patty, cheddar cheese, fried egg, and bacon. Complemented with a side of Maple Aioli sauce.
Signatures
- Cajun Shrimp & Grits$19.00
Blackened shrimp served on a bed of creamy cheese infused grits, complemented with roasted corn salsa, andouille sausage, spinach, and Cajun cream sauce.
- Catfish & Grits$21.00
One buttermilk fried Catfish filet on a bed of cheese infused grits with our Cajun smoked turkey collard greens and Cajun cream sauce.
- Chicken & Waffle$19.95
A churro waffle drizzled with vanilla sauce, topped with a crispy fried chicken breast and fresh berries.
- From the South$26.00
Crispy fried chicken wings paired with our signature sides of five cheese mac and your choice of Cajun smoked turkey collard greens or Empirical yams.
Pasta
- Blackened Chicken Alfredo$15.95
Fettuccine pasta tossed in our house-made Alfredo sauce, topped with seasoned grilled chicken and grated parmesan romano cheese.
- Jambalaya Pasta$14.00
Fettuccine pasta tossed in our spicy Tomato Cream sauce with sliced onion, bell peppers, and smoked andouille sausage.
- Rattlesnake Pasta$13.00
Fettucine pasta tossed in Cajun Alfredo sauce with bell peppers, spinach, and lime. Add a protein of choice for an upcharge: Grilled Chicken, Fried Chicken, Blackened Shrimp, or Salmon.
Entrees
- Apple Bourbon Chop*$36.99
French-cut pork chop topped on a bed of crispy Brussel sprouts and garlic whipped potatoes. Complemented with sauteed apples and Bourbon glaze.
- Bayou Bay Catfish$21.00
Blackened catfish fillet topped with fresh pico de gallo, crabmeat and Cajun Cream sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and sauteed asparagus.
- Bourbon Glazed Salmon*$29.99
Hand-cut salmon filet pan seared and finished with Citrus Bourbon glaze. Served with rice pilaf and sauteed spinach.
- Chick of the Hills$19.00
Grilled chicken breast over a bed of garlic whipped potatoes and crispy Brussel sprouts, finished with fresh mango salsa and balsamic glaze.
- Empirical Wings$24.00
Hot honey glazed fried chicken wings served with one side.
- Honey Jerk Chop*$32.00
Hand-cut Frenched pork chop glazed with Honey Jerk sauce, topped with fresh mango salsa. Served with sauteed spinach and mashed potatoes.
- Salmon & Grits*$22.00
Blackened salmon filet served on a bed of our cheese grits with sauteed spinach, fresh made Pico de Gallo, and Cajun Cream sauce.
- Steak Frites*$45.00
Hand-cut Ribeye steak finished with charred garlic herb butter and complemented with a side of parmesan truffle French fries.
- The Cajun Ribeye*$49.99
Hand-cut Ribeye steak topped with our Cajun cream sauce, served on a bed of garlic whipped potatoes and the sauteed vegetable of your choice.
- The Seafood Cake$38.00
One jumbo broiled cake of seasoned jumbo lump crabmeat, lobster claw, and shrimp. Served with rice pilaf, sauteed asparagus and Cajun Beurre Blanc sauce.
Sides
- Kids Alfredo Pasta$9.50
Linguine pasta tossed in Alfredo sauce.
- Kids Cheeseburgers$14.00
Two Angus beef cheeseburgers served with French fries.
- Kids Chicken & Waffle$11.00
One fried chicken breast served with two churro waffle slices.
- Kids Fried Chicken$9.00
One crispy fried chicken breast served with a side of mashed potatoes.
- Kids Grilled Cheese$9.99
Buttery grilled Challah bread filled with cheddar cheese. Served with French fries.
Sweet Tooth
Desserts
- Bourbon Peach Cobbler$10.00
Bourbon marinated peaches baked in a homemade flaky cinnamon maple crust. Finished with vanilla ice cream and salted caramel sauce.
- Loaded Brownie$12.00
Warm triple chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, candied walnuts, raspberry sauce and salted caramel.
- Red Velvet Creme Brulee$8.00
Scratch made red velvet flavored custard, Complemented with fresh berries and caramelized sugar.
- Sweet Potato Churros$9.00
- Vanilla Ice Cream$2.50