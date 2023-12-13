Welcome to Flavored Sneaux
- Snowball$2.50+
- Cheese Nachos$5.00
Delicious tortilla chips topped with cheese sauce and your choice of toppings seasoned to perfection
- Cheesy Potatoes$6.00
- Hotdog$1.75
- Cheese Frito Pie$2.25
- Seasoned Fries$4.50
- Shrimp Basket$16.50
- Turkey Neck Plate$10.00
- Crab cluster Special$20.00
1 jumbo crab cluster, 1/2 dozen shrimp, 2 potatoes, 1corn all seasoned to perfection
- Waffle Cone$4.50
- Ice cream Cone$2.75
- Shrimp Bacon Ranch Wrap$8.75
- Hotdog Combo$6.00
- Drinks$1.25+
- Pickle$1.00
- Potatoes$0.63
- Turkey Neck$2.00
- Corn$1.75
- Sausage$2.25
- Egg$0.50
- Shrimp Only$6.00+
- Crab Cluster$10.00
- Dip$1.14
(337) 453-0711
Open now • Closes at 6PM