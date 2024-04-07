Skip to Main content
Meat For 2 Meat Combo
Meat For 3 Meat Combo Plate
Appetizers
Handheld
Fry Station
Grilled & Smoked
MGR Special
MGR Special Week days
Drinks
Deserts
Beer
Cocktails
Meat For 2 Meat Combo
2 Meat Combo Plate
$20.75
Meat For 3 Meat Combo Plate
3 Meat Combo Plate
$35.75
Appetizers
Crab Cake
$12.75
Lobster Roll
$15.75
Fried Green Tomatos
$10.75
Deviled Eggs
$10.75
Spicy Bites
$10.75
Bbq Nachos
$15.75
Candied Bacon
$10.75
Handheld
Burger
$10.75
Pulled Pork
$10.75
Brisket Sandwhich
$15.75
Polish
$10.75
Fresh Fish
$10.00
Taco Stack
$15.75
Philly Cheesesteak
$15.75
Smoked Turkey Leg
$15.00
Fry Station
Catfish Basket
$20.75
Shrimp Basket
$15.75
Oyster Basket
$15.75
Combo Basket
$40.75
Grilled & Smoked
Brisket
$20.75
Ribs
$15.75
Leg Quarter
$10.75
Oxtails
$35.75
Dyno Ribs
$30.75
Rib Tips
$15.75
MGR Special
Oxtail / Rice
$15.00
Philly Roll
$16.00
Dyno Ribs
$15.00
Sea Roll
$20.00
MGR Special Week days
Oxtail / Rice
$15.00
Lamb Chops /Mash
$15.00
Shrimp Grits
$15.00
Seafood Lovers
$15.00
Surf and Turf
$15.00
Chicken Alferado
$15.00
Smother Pork chops/ Rice + gravy
$15.00
Drinks
Pepsi
$3.00
Diet Pepsi
$3.00
Sprite Zero
$3.00
Mtn Dew
$3.00
Mtn Dew Zero
$3.00
Dr Pepper
$3.00
Dr Pepper Zero
$3.00
Starry
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Local Favorite
$4.00
LTO
$5.00
Deserts
Bread Pudding
$5.00
Banana Pudding
$5.00
Peach Cobbler
$5.00
Broken Cheesecake Cups
$5.00
Pecan Pie Slice
$5.00
Cake of the day
$3.00
Beer
Bud Light
$5.00
Michelob Ultra
$5.00
Modelo
$5.00
Dos Equis
$5.00
Heineken
$5.00
Coors Light
$5.00
Budweiser
$5.00
Cocktails
Strawberry Henny
$15.00
Peach Passion
$15.00
Liquid Marijuana
$15.00
Tom Collin’s
$15.00
Whiskey Sour
$15.00
Amaretto Sour
$15.00
Gin & Juice
$15.00
Moonarita
$15.00
Butterscotch
$15.00
Hot Damn
$15.00
Margarita
$15.00
The Flavorful Joint Location and Hours
(325) 321-9982
300 West Princeton Drive, Princeton, TX 75407
Open now
• Closes at 3:59AM
All hours
View menu
Order online
