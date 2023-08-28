Flavor Gang Food Services Flavor Gang Food
Asian Shrimp Stir-Fry Bowl
30g Protein | 8g Carbs | 10g Fat Steamed shrimp with Flavor Gang's 5 calorie "TAKEOUT" sauce. Served with broccoli and green beans. Topped with Flavor Gang's 15 calorie "YUMMY" hibachi style sauce & sesame seeds.
Spicy Chili Lime Shrimp
30g Protein | 8g Carbs | 7g Fat Steamed shrimp with Flavor Gang's 0 calorie "BAHAHA" chili lime sauce. Served with broccoli and green beans.
Buffalo Ranch Chicken Bowl
30g Protein | 8g Carbs | 10g Fat Grilled chicken breast with Flavor Gang's spicy buffalo sauce. Served with broccoli and green beans. Topped with Flavor Gang's 15 calorie "BASIC BISH" dill ranch sauce.
Peanut Pad Thai Chicken Bowl
30g Protein | 8g Carbs | 10g Fat Grilled chicken breast with Flavor Gang's 5 calorie "Sweet Peanut Pad Thai" sauce. Served with broccoli and green beans. Topped with Flavor Gang's 15 calorie "YUMMY" hibachi style sauce & sesame seeds.
Aloha Chicken Bowl
30g Protein | 8g Carbs | 15g Fat Grilled chicken breast with Flavor Gang's 10 calorie "SMOKIN POPPIE" rosemary BBQ sauce. Served with broccoli and green beans. Topped with pineapple & bacon.
Chicken Taco Bowl
30g Protein | 8g Carbs | 10g Fat Grilled chicken breast with Flavor Gang's 5 calorie "NERDY SANCHEZ" hot taco sauce. Served with broccoli and green beans. Topped with Flavor Gang's 15 calorie "SOUTHWEST SMASH" chipotle aioli sauce.
Beef Taco Bowl
30g Protein | 8g Carbs | 15g Fat Lean ground beef with Flavor Gang's 5 calorie "NERDY SANCHEZ" hot taco sauce. Served with broccoli and green beans. Topped with Flavor Gang's 15 calorie "SOUTHWEST SMASH" chipotle aioli sauce.
Beef Burger Bowl
30g Protein | 8g Carbs | 15g Fat Lean ground beef with Flavor Gang's 5 calorie "TEXAS KETCHUP" sauce. Served with broccoli and green beans. Topped with Flavor Gang's 0 calorie "SWEET PAPI" sweet mustard sauce & relish.
Pizza Wrap
25g Protein | 38g Carbs | 10g Fat Grilled Chicken | Gluten-Free rice based wrap | Tomato basil sauce | low-fat Mozzarella cheese | Served with Flavor Gang's dairy-free ranch dressing on the side.
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie
Flax seeds, coconut milk, coconut oil, almond flour, oats, coconut sugar, enjoy life chocolate chips. 10g Fat 15g Carbs 4g Protein
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
4g Fat | 25g Carbs | 6g Protein Old Fashion Oats | 0- calorie Walden Farms Maple Syrup | Coconut Sugar | Flax Seed | Coconut Oil | Sugar-Free Raisins | Spices