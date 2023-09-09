Flavors of India 2524 L St Nw
APPETIZERS
PAPADUM
VEG.SAMOSA
MEAT SAMOSA
PANEER TIKKA
VEG. PAKORA
CHICKEN PAKORA
CHANA PURI
CHAAT PAPRI
SAMOSA (V+M)
3 PCS MEAT SAMOSA
3 PCS VEG SAMOSA
GRILLED MEAT
APPETIZER PLATTER
FRIED SHRIMP
COCKTAIL SAMOSA
BUFFALO WINGS
FRENCH FRIES
TANDOORI WINGS
DRUMSTICKS
FRIED MOZZAELLA
CHICKEN TENDERS
VINDALOO WINGS
ONION RINGS
CHICKEN SANDWICH
HAMBERGER
CHEESEBURGER
SPINACH CHAAT
SAMOSA CHAAT
MASALA WINGS
CHICKEN CUTLET
SOUPS&SALAD
HOUSE SPECIAL
MAIN DISH
KARAI
Fresh pieces of chicken or lamb or beef or shrimp cooked on a very high heat in a wok with fresh tomatoes, onions, ginger, green peppers, green herbs and spices
BHUNA
This classical north Indian popular dish cooked for extended time to make it tender and in the process, sauce gets thicker and deep flavored.
CURRY
Dish cooked with fresh tomato, onion and ginger in authentic curry sauce.
KORMA
Dish cooked with tender pieces of meat or vegetables in a smooth mild and well-balanced special sauce made with cashews, fresh herbs and spices.
SAAG
Fresh spinach with meat or vegetable of your choice, cooked with onion, garlic, ginger and creamy sauce.
VINDALOO
A spicy specialty, a delicious combination of meat or vegetables marinated in vinegar, hot peppers and spices, cooked with potatoes.
MADRAS
Succulent pieces of chicken breast cooked with onion, garlic, ginger, and hot sauce with coconut milk.
DHANIYA
Hot!!! boneless chunks of protein cooked in a cilantro and jalapeno- based curry sauce
CHANNA DAAL
A chickpeas/lentil based curry dish
MASALA
Dish cooked with fresh tomato, onion, ginger an authentic masala curry sauce
DO'PAZZA
Onion based dish sauteed in fresh onions, tomatoes, green peppers and curry sauce.
VEG. THALI
An assortment of Vegeterian Dishes including Aloo Gobi Masala, Saag Paneer, Bengan Bharta and Lentils. Served with Basmati rice, Naan & a Desert of Your Choice -Rice Pudding or Mango Kulfi
MEAT.THALI
An assortment of chicken Makhani, Lamb palak, Beef Curry and Lentils. Served with Basmati rice, Naan & a Desert of Your Choice -Rice Pudding or Mango Kulfi
TANDOORI
Specialty dishes cooked with meats marinated with herbs and spices. Cooked in a tandoor
KABAB
Roasted meat dishes, well-seasoned and cooked in tandoor.
MIXED GRILL
A combination of chicken tikka, reshmi kabob, lamb boti kabob, beef sheek kabob and tandoori shrimp.
BIRYANI
Flavorful rice cooked with succulent pieces of chicken, veg, lam or beef blended exotic herbs and spices, served with raita on the side.
MAKHANI
A delicious preparation of tandoori chicken tikka or paneer cooked in a creamy tomato and butter sauce.
Mali KOFTA
Vegetable balls cooked in delicious gravy
ALOO MATTER
Fresh green peas cooked in a delicately spiced sauce and potatoes.
ALOO GOBI
Fresh green peas cooked in a delicately spiced sauce and potatoes.
LUNCH SPECIAL
JALFREZI
Mixed vegetables with cheese, spiced with ginger, cumin and garlic.