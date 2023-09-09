APPETIZERS

PAPADUM

$5.00

VEG.SAMOSA

$6.00

MEAT SAMOSA

$6.00

PANEER TIKKA

$9.00

VEG. PAKORA

$7.00

CHICKEN PAKORA

$9.00

CHANA PURI

$8.00

CHAAT PAPRI

$8.00

SAMOSA (V+M)

$12.00

3 PCS MEAT SAMOSA

$9.00

3 PCS VEG SAMOSA

$9.00

GRILLED MEAT

$13.00

APPETIZER PLATTER

$11.00

FRIED SHRIMP

$8.00

COCKTAIL SAMOSA

$8.00

BUFFALO WINGS

$8.00

FRENCH FRIES

$6.00

TANDOORI WINGS

$10.00

DRUMSTICKS

$8.00

FRIED MOZZAELLA

$7.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.00

VINDALOO WINGS

$8.00

ONION RINGS

$6.00

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.00

HAMBERGER

$8.00

CHEESEBURGER

$8.00

SPINACH CHAAT

$9.00

SAMOSA CHAAT

$8.00

MASALA WINGS

$8.00

CHICKEN CUTLET

$8.00

SOUPS&SALAD

SOUP OF THE DAY

$7.00

CHICKEN SOUP

$7.00

DAAL SOUP

$7.00

TOMATO SOUP

$7.00

GREEN SALAD

$7.00

CHK TIKKA SALAD

$12.00

SALMON SALAD

$12.00

HOUSE SPECIAL

CHK TIKKA MASALA

$16.00

BUTTER CHK

$16.00

CHK KARAI

$17.00

LAMB KARAI

$18.00

SHRIMP KARAI

$18.00

BHUNA CHK

$20.00

BHUNA LAMB

$23.00

BHUNA SHRIMP

$25.00

BHUNA BEEF

$23.00

MAIN DISH

KARAI

Fresh pieces of chicken or lamb or beef or shrimp cooked on a very high heat in a wok with fresh tomatoes, onions, ginger, green peppers, green herbs and spices

BHUNA

This classical north Indian popular dish cooked for extended time to make it tender and in the process, sauce gets thicker and deep flavored.

CURRY

Dish cooked with fresh tomato, onion and ginger in authentic curry sauce.

KORMA

Dish cooked with tender pieces of meat or vegetables in a smooth mild and well-balanced special sauce made with cashews, fresh herbs and spices.

SAAG

Fresh spinach with meat or vegetable of your choice, cooked with onion, garlic, ginger and creamy sauce.

VINDALOO

A spicy specialty, a delicious combination of meat or vegetables marinated in vinegar, hot peppers and spices, cooked with potatoes.

MADRAS

Succulent pieces of chicken breast cooked with onion, garlic, ginger, and hot sauce with coconut milk.

DHANIYA

Hot!!! boneless chunks of protein cooked in a cilantro and jalapeno- based curry sauce

CHANNA DAAL

A chickpeas/lentil based curry dish

MASALA

Dish cooked with fresh tomato, onion, ginger an authentic masala curry sauce

DO'PAZZA

Onion based dish sauteed in fresh onions, tomatoes, green peppers and curry sauce.

VEG. THALI

$22.00

An assortment of Vegeterian Dishes including Aloo Gobi Masala, Saag Paneer, Bengan Bharta and Lentils. Served with Basmati rice, Naan & a Desert of Your Choice -Rice Pudding or Mango Kulfi

MEAT.THALI

$24.00

An assortment of chicken Makhani, Lamb palak, Beef Curry and Lentils. Served with Basmati rice, Naan & a Desert of Your Choice -Rice Pudding or Mango Kulfi

TANDOORI

Specialty dishes cooked with meats marinated with herbs and spices. Cooked in a tandoor

KABAB

Roasted meat dishes, well-seasoned and cooked in tandoor.

MIXED GRILL

$24.00

A combination of chicken tikka, reshmi kabob, lamb boti kabob, beef sheek kabob and tandoori shrimp.

BIRYANI

Flavorful rice cooked with succulent pieces of chicken, veg, lam or beef blended exotic herbs and spices, served with raita on the side.

MAKHANI

A delicious preparation of tandoori chicken tikka or paneer cooked in a creamy tomato and butter sauce.

Mali KOFTA

$15.00

Vegetable balls cooked in delicious gravy

ALOO MATTER

$14.00

Fresh green peas cooked in a delicately spiced sauce and potatoes.

ALOO GOBI

$15.00

Fresh green peas cooked in a delicately spiced sauce and potatoes.

LUNCH SPECIAL

JALFREZI

Mixed vegetables with cheese, spiced with ginger, cumin and garlic.

DAAL TARKA

$14.00

Matter Paner

$15.00

Chicken Chana Dal

$16.00

Matter paner

$15.00

Bindi masala

$14.00

Malai kofta

$15.00

Chicken tikka

$16.00

Owner makni

$16.00

Dhan Saag

$15.00

BREAD

NAAN

$3.00

ROTI

$3.00

LACHA

$3.50

PURI

$4.00

ALOO PARATHA

$4.00

GARLIC NAAN

$4.00

ONION KULCHA

$4.00

PESWARI NAAN

$4.50

KEEMA PARATHA

$5.00

CHEESE NAAN

$4.00

BREAD BASKET

$10.00

CONDIMENTS&SIDES

RAITA

$3.00

PLAIN YOGURT

$3.00

MANGO CHUTNEY

$3.00

MIXED PICKLE

$3.00

ASSORTED SAUCE

$7.00

WHITE RICE

$4.00

ONION SALAD

$3.00

GREEN CHILIES

$1.00

GREEN CHUTNEY

$1.00

DC BAG

$0.50

DELIVERY FEE

$2.99

WELLDONE

DESSERT

RICE PUDDING

$4.00

MANGO KULFI

$4.00

GULAB JAMUN

$4.00

RASMALAI

$4.00

ICE CREAM

$5.00

MANGO SORBET

$5.00

EGG PUDDING

$7.00

BEVERAGE

COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

COKE ZERO

$3.00

FANTA

$3.00

ICED-TEA

$3.00

BOTTLE WATER

$6.00

SWEET LASSI

$5.00

MANGO LASSI

$5.00

SALT LASSI

$5.00

JUICE

$4.00

MILK

$3.00

COFFE

$3.00

TEA

$3.00

SPARKLING WATER

$7.00

SMALL SPARKLING WATER

$4.00

BOTTLE WATER

$3.00

MINERAL WATER

$6.00