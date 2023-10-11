Popular Items

10 Wings - 2 Flavors

$12.99


Wings

5 Wings- 1 Flavor

$7.99
10 Wings - 2 Flavors

$12.99
20 Wings - 2 Flavors

$25.99
30 Wings - 3 Flavors

$36.99
40 Wings - 4 Flavors

$46.99
50 Wings - 5 Flavors

$57.99

UpCharge for All Flats (5pc or 10pc Only)

$1.00

UpCharge for All Drums (5pc or 10pc Only)

$1.00

Boneless

5 Boneless - 1 Flavor

$7.99

10 Boneless - 2 Flavors

$12.99

20 Boneless - 2 Flavors

$25.99

30 Boneless - 3 Flavors

$36.99

40 Boneless - 4 Flavors

$46.99

50 Boneless - 5 Flavors

$57.99

Catfish Basket

Includes 2 hush puppies & fries

1 Piece Catfish

$3.99

2 Pcs Catfish Basket

$10.99

3 Pcs Catfish Basket

$14.99

4 Pcs Catfish Basket

$18.99

5 Pcs Catfish Basket

$20.99

Side Dishes

4 Hushpuppies

$1.75

8 Hushpuppies

$2.75

Boudin Balls (5)

$5.99

Coleslaw (4 oz cup)

$1.50

Flavor Cobs

$3.99

Fried Okra

$2.95

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.29

Seasoned Fries

$2.95

Spice Pickle Chips

$4.99

Salads

Side Salad

$4.99

House Salad

$8.99

Catfish Nugget Salad

$12.99

Chicken Strip Salad

$12.99

Daiquiris

Select Daiquiri In Store

$8.00+

Pina Colada

$8.00+

Mango

$8.00+

Peach

$8.00+

Strawberry

$8.00+

Hurricane

$8.00+

White Russian

$8.00+

187 Octane

$8.00+

Hypnotic

$8.00+

Sweet-Badu

$8.00+

Sweet-Georgia Peach

$8.00+

Sweet-Lawd have Mercy

$8.00+

Sweet-S&M Sunrise

$8.00+

Sweet - Sweet & Sassy

$8.00+

Sweet-Strawberries & Cream

$8.00+

Sweet-Tickle Me

$8.00+

In Between- Bombshell

$8.00+

In Between-Foxy Red

$8.00+

In Between- Halle Berry

$8.00+

In Between-Issa Vibe

$8.00+

In Between- Louisiana Sunrise

$8.00+

In Between- Suicide

$8.00+

In Between- The In-Between

$8.00+

In Between- Genie In A Bottle

$8.00+

Strong- All Soul

$8.00+

Strong- Bikini Bottom

$8.00+

Strong- Dreamsicle

$8.00+

Strong - Drunken Love

$8.00+

Strong-Fruit Punch

$8.00+

Strong-Hulk

$8.00+

Strong-Rose'

$8.00+

Strong- Ooh Wee

$8.00+

Strong-Royalty

$8.00+

Strong-Sunset

$8.00+

Strong- The Lone Star

$8.00+

Strong-Triple H

$8.00+

Sodas /Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Bottle Water

$2.50

Kids Meals

1 Corn Dog & Fries

$4.29

2 Corn Dogs & Fries

$6.99

Condiments & Toppings

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Extra Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Extra Flavors Dipping Sauce

Extra Tomato

$1.00

Add Cheese

$1.00