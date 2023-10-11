Welcome To Flavors Wings N Daiquiris... Home of the Daq Attack & The Crazy Ranch Wings More
Flavors Wings N Daiquiris 5005 S. Cooper St - #175 - Arlington
Wings
Boneless
Catfish Basket
Includes 2 hush puppies & fries
Side Dishes
Daiquiris
Select Daiquiri In Store
$8.00+
Pina Colada
$8.00+
Mango
$8.00+
Peach
$8.00+
Strawberry
$8.00+
Hurricane
$8.00+
White Russian
$8.00+
187 Octane
$8.00+
Hypnotic
$8.00+
Sweet-Badu
$8.00+
Sweet-Georgia Peach
$8.00+
Sweet-Lawd have Mercy
$8.00+
Sweet-S&M Sunrise
$8.00+
Sweet - Sweet & Sassy
$8.00+
Sweet-Strawberries & Cream
$8.00+
Sweet-Tickle Me
$8.00+
In Between- Bombshell
$8.00+
In Between-Foxy Red
$8.00+
In Between- Halle Berry
$8.00+
In Between-Issa Vibe
$8.00+
In Between- Louisiana Sunrise
$8.00+
In Between- Suicide
$8.00+
In Between- The In-Between
$8.00+
In Between- Genie In A Bottle
$8.00+
Strong- All Soul
$8.00+
Strong- Bikini Bottom
$8.00+
Strong- Dreamsicle
$8.00+
Strong - Drunken Love
$8.00+
Strong-Fruit Punch
$8.00+
Strong-Hulk
$8.00+
Strong-Rose'
$8.00+
Strong- Ooh Wee
$8.00+
Strong-Royalty
$8.00+
Strong-Sunset
$8.00+
Strong- The Lone Star
$8.00+
Strong-Triple H
$8.00+
Sodas /Beverages
Flavors Wings N Daiquiris Location and Ordering Hours
(817) 583-6517
Closed • Opens Thursday at 12PM