Flavorstreet Sawgrass
Food
BREAKFAST
- Bagel$3.99
Plain Bagel
- Croissant$3.49
Plain croissant
- Ham & Cheese Croissant$8.99
Fresh baked croissant with ham, egg, and cheese.
- Sausage, egg & cheese croissant$8.99
Fresh baked croissant with sausage, egg, and cheese.
- Breakfast Empanada - Bacon, Egg, & Cheese$4.99Out of stock
Puff pastry empanada filled with Bacon, egg, and cheese.
- Breakfast Empanada - Chorizo, Egg & Cheese$4.99Out of stock
Puff pastry empanada filled with Chorizo, egg, and cheese.
- Guava and Cheese Pastelito$2.99
Flakey puff pastry filled with guava and cream cheese, then glazed with symple syrup.
- Guava Pastelito$2.39
Flakey puff pastry filled with guava.
- EMPANADA - Beef Argentinian$4.99
- EMPANADA - Chicken Argentinian$4.99
- ASSORTED DANISH/PASTRY$2.75
AVOCADO TOASTS
CRAFT SANDWICHES
- Turkey our Way$18.99
Fresh sliced turkey on thick multigrain slices, provolone, avocado ricotta spread, tomato, baby arugula tossed in a light vinaigrette. Served with Kettle Chips.
- Medianoche$13.99
Roasted Pork, Ham, swiss, pickles, mustard, pressed on sweet bread. Served with Kettle Chips.
- Italian Job$17.99
Genoa Salami, Spicy Capicola, Mortadella, Provolone, roasted red peppers, garlic aioli, and baby arugula tossed with EVOO and Balsamic Vinegar. Served with Kettle Chips.
- The Parma$18.99
Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, baby arugula, EVOO and Balsamic vinegar. Served with Kettle Chips.
- The Caprese$16.95
Fresh Mozzarella, sliced tomato, EVOO, basil, balsamic arugula. Served with Kettle Chips.
TOASTIES
SALADS
- Traditional Ceasar Salad$11.99
Romaine, ceasar dressing, shaved parmigiano, croutons
- The Sorrento Salad$11.99
Kale salad dressed with our lemon garlic vinaigrette, finished with shaved Parmigiano Reggiano and croutons.
- Greek Salad$11.99
Romaine, red onion, feta, Olivers, tomato, cucumber, chic peas greek dressing
- Caprese Salad$12.99
Romaine, fresh mozzarella, tomato, roasted red peppers, olive oil and balsamic
BOWLS
- Mediterranean Bowl$12.99
Brown rice quinoa with cucumber, tomatoes, chickpeas, red onions, roasted red peppers, feta cheese, kalamata olives, mixed greens, and greek dressing.
- Baja Bowl$12.99
Brown rice quinoa, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, black beans, corn, cotilla cheese, tortilla strips, and chipotle ranch dressing.
- Harvest Bowl$12.99
Brown rice quinoa, butternut squash, sweet potato, parsnips, diced red onions, kale, goat cheese, dried cranberries, pepitas, with EVOO and balsamic glaze.
PIZZETTA
GROCERY ITEMS
Drinks
BEVERAGES
COFFEE DRINK
- Espresso$3.50
- Double Espresso$5.50
- Espresso Macchiato$3.75
- Cafe Colado$3.75
- Cappuccino - REG 12oz$4.95
- Cappuccino - LG 20oz$5.95
- Mochaccino - REG 12oz$5.95
- Mochaccino - LG 20oz$6.95
- Latte - REG 12oz$4.95
- Latte - LG 20oz$5.95
- Caramel Latte - REG 12oz$5.95
- Carmel Latte - LG 20oz$6.95
- Vanilla Latte - REG 12oz$5.95
- Vanilla Latte - LG 20oz$6.95
- American Coffee - REG 12oz$2.75
- American Coffee - LG 20oz$3.95