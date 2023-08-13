Tiffins

Plain Dosa

$4.99

Vegetarian food without egg! Crispy dosa: South Indian delicacy made from rice and lentils. Batter fermented, spread thin, and cooked golden brown

Masala Dosa

$6.99

Vegetarian food without egg! Rice-lentil crepe filled with potato mix. Fermented batter and cooked till golden

Mysore Masala Dosa

$6.99

Vegetarian food without egg! One of "10 foods to try before you die". Spicy rice-lentil crepe, red chutney, potato-onion filling. Fermented batter, crispy, and irresistible!

Idli

$5.99

Vegetarian food without egg! 3 pieces. Steamed rice-lentil cakes, fermented batter. Cooked until fluffy perfections. Served hot with chutney or sambar

Uttapam

$6.99

Vegetarian food without egg! South Indian savory pancake. Rice-lentil batter topped with veggies. Cooked to perfection. Deliciously satisfying!

Punugulu

$5.99

Vada Pav

$5.99

Vegetarian food without egg! 2 pieces. Iconic Indian street food. Spiced potato fritter in a bun with chutney. Irresistibly delicious!

Panner Kathi Roll

$6.99

Vegetarian food without egg! 1 piece. Grilled veggies, paneer, spices, and chutney wrapped in flatbread. Enjoy! Served with spicy chutney

PANI PURI

$6.99

Onion Dosa

$6.49

pav bhaji

$7.99

Thali/Tiffin/Lunch Box

$6.99

Vegetarian food without egg! 1 curry, dal, rice, 1 papad, pickle or salad, and curd (raita)

Beverages

Masala Chai

$1.99

A rich, aromatic blend of tea leaves, milk, spices, and warmth!

Filtered Coffee

$1.99

A rich, aromatic blend of freshly ground coffee beans and creamy milk delivering a smooth and satisfying taste!

Mango Lassi

$3.99

Blend with yogurt and mangoes

Soft Cold Drinks

$1.99

Coconut Water

$1.99

water

$0.99

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

$3.99

Irresistible Indian dessert. Deep-fried milk balls soaked in sugar syrup. Sweet and heavenly!

Combo

Combo Item

-$2.00

Add On

Extra Coconut Chutney

$0.75

Extra Peanut Chutney

$0.75

Extra Sambar

$1.00

Extra Green Chutney

$0.75

Extra Spicy Chutney

$0.75