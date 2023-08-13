Flavours of India on Wheels 3825 perimeter Rd, Wichita,Ks 67208
Tiffins
Plain Dosa
Vegetarian food without egg! Crispy dosa: South Indian delicacy made from rice and lentils. Batter fermented, spread thin, and cooked golden brown
Masala Dosa
Vegetarian food without egg! Rice-lentil crepe filled with potato mix. Fermented batter and cooked till golden
Mysore Masala Dosa
Vegetarian food without egg! One of "10 foods to try before you die". Spicy rice-lentil crepe, red chutney, potato-onion filling. Fermented batter, crispy, and irresistible!
Idli
Vegetarian food without egg! 3 pieces. Steamed rice-lentil cakes, fermented batter. Cooked until fluffy perfections. Served hot with chutney or sambar
Uttapam
Vegetarian food without egg! South Indian savory pancake. Rice-lentil batter topped with veggies. Cooked to perfection. Deliciously satisfying!
Vada Pav
Vegetarian food without egg! 2 pieces. Iconic Indian street food. Spiced potato fritter in a bun with chutney. Irresistibly delicious!
Panner Kathi Roll
Vegetarian food without egg! 1 piece. Grilled veggies, paneer, spices, and chutney wrapped in flatbread. Enjoy! Served with spicy chutney
Onion Dosa
Thali/Tiffin/Lunch Box
Beverages
Masala Chai
A rich, aromatic blend of tea leaves, milk, spices, and warmth!
Filtered Coffee
A rich, aromatic blend of freshly ground coffee beans and creamy milk delivering a smooth and satisfying taste!
Mango Lassi
Blend with yogurt and mangoes