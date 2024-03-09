Fratelli La Bufala FLB Scottsdale, AZ
Food
Per Cominciare
- Polpette Al Sugo$16.00
USDA grass-fed beef meatballs in Italian tomato sauce topped with DOP Parmigiano cheese and basil
- Scugnizzielli$14.00
Fried pizza sticks served with marinara sauce topped with shredded Parmigiano DOP and basil
- Parmigiana in Carrozza$17.00
Fried eggplant parmigiana ball served with tomato sauce, DOP Parmigiano fondue, and fresh pesto basil
- Le Bruschette FLB$18.00
Choose mix & match of 3
- FLB Chips$10.00
Homemade potatoes chips topped with DOP provolone cheese fondue served with marinara sauce
- Croccantino Caprese$16.00
Cous-cous deep-fried fior di latte mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, and EVOO served on a bed of arugula
- Fresh Mozz. Bufala DOP$24.00
Whole mozzarella di bufala DOP served with rucola salad, cherry tomatoes, and prosciutto di Parma DOP
- Il Tagliere$24.00
Chef's selection of imported cold meats and cheeses served with fig jam, olives, giardiniera, and homemade focaccia
- Fritto Misto$24.00
Calamari and shrimp lightly fried topped with fried seasonal vegetables and a side of basil cream sauce
- FLB Bread$5.00
Homemade bread served with giardiniera, olives, balsamic, and EVOO
- Side of Bread$3.00
Salads and Soup
- Mista$14.00
Organic spring mix, cherry tomatoes, red onion, feta cheese, and pitted olives topped with shaved almonds served and with homemade yogurt dressing
- Cesare$14.00
Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons topped with shaved DOP Parmigiano served with homemade Caesar dressing
- Spinaci$14.00
Organic fresh spinach, caramelized walnuts, crispy Italian pancetta, and cherry tomatoes with homemade balsamic dressing
- Zuppa del giorno$14.00
Daily fresh soup with seasonal vegetables from authentic Italian Chef's recipe
- Side Salad$7.00
- Caprese salad$16.00
Burgers
- Arizona Burger$20.00
Homemade pizza dough bun, grass-fed Angus beef patty, DOP provolone cheese, caramelized onion, arugula, and homemade aioli sauce
- Polpetta Burger$20.00
Homemade pizza dough bun with beef meatballs, tomato sauce, and rapini topped with DOP Parmigiano fondue
- FLB Burger$20.00
Homemade pizza dough bun, grass-fed Angus beef patty, with pancetta, Cheddar, and caramelized onion served with FLB chips
- Chicken Burger$19.00
Homemade pizza dough bun, breaded organic chicken breast, heirloom tomatoes, lettuce, and homemade basil aioli
- Salsiccia Burger$20.00
Homemade pizza dough bun, homemade Italian sausage with smoked mozzarella and friarielli (rapini) served with FLB chips
Pasta
- Pappardelle Alla Bolognese$24.00
Pappardelle pasta with traditional Italian bolognese sauce topped with Parmigiano DOP
- Bucatini Caciobufala E Pepe$24.00
Bucatini pasta in a traditional "Cacio e Pepe" sauce with fresh black pepper and DOP caciobufala cheese
- Rigatoni Salsiccia E Friarelli$24.00
Rigatoni pasta with homemade Italian sausage, friarielli (rapini), and red pepper flakes
- Spaghetti Alla Nerano$24.00
Spaghetti with fried zucchini and topped with provolone DOP, Parmigiano DOP, and EVOO
- Spaghetti Al Pomodorino Fresco$22.00
Pasta with cherry tomatoes, garlic, and basil topped with Parmigiano DOP
- Gnocchi Alla Sorrentina$22.00Out of stock
Homemade ricotta gnocchi with tomatoes sauce, mozzarella, and basil (light baked)
- Lasagna$26.00
Homemade lasagna with bolognese sauce, light béchamel, fresh ricotta cheese, Parmigiano DOP, and basil
Secondi
- Filetto$49.00
Grilled USDA beef tenderloin filet 8 oz topped with aglianico red wine reduction served with homemade roasted potatoes
- Tagliata Di Manzo$49.00
Grilled USDA prime-rib 14 oz served with FLB chips and sun-dried tomatoes compote
- FLB Grigliata Mista$49.00
Grilled USDA prime-tenderloin, homemade sausage, and organic chicken breast served with FLB chips and sun-dried tomatoes compote
- Cotoletta Alla Milanese$40.00
Organic chicken breast breaded, topped with arugula and cherry tomatoes served with homemade roasted potatoes
- Pollo Delicato$38.00
Organic chicken breast with cherry tomatoes sauce, fresh mozzarella, and homemade roasted potatoes
Pizze Classiche
- Marinara$16.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh garlic, fresh Italian oregano, and EVOO
- Margherita$18.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, DOP Parmigiano, basil, and EVOO
- Margherita Di Bufala DOP$20.00
Mozzarella di bufala, San Marzano tomato sauce, Parmigiano DOP, basil, and EVOO
- Capricciosa$20.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, prosciutto cotto, gaeta olives, Parmigiano DOP, basil, and EVOO
- Cinque Latti$20.00
Fresh mozzarella, Gorgonzola cheese, DOP provolone cheese, Parmigiano DOP cheese, ricotta cheese, basil, and EVOO
- Caprese pizza$18.00
Focaccia pizza style with bufala mozzarella with fresh cherry tomatoes, basil, fresh Italian oregano, and EVOO
- Diavola$20.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, spicy salami, Parmigiano DOP basil, and EVOO
- Casertana$20.00
Smoked mozzarella and fresh mozzarella, homemade sausage, friarielli (rapini), and EVOO
- Reale$19.00
Cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, DOP provolone cheese, ricotta cheese, prosciutto di Parma DOP, Parmigiano DOP basil, and EVOO
- Ripieno$22.00
Calzone style pizza filled with fresh mozzarella, ricotta cheese, spicy salami, fresh ground black pepper, Parmigiano DOP, basil, and EVOO
- Delicata$22.00
Fresh mozzarella, DOP provolone cheese, mortadella, ricotta cheese springs, crumble pistachios, Parmigiano DOP, basil, and EVOO
- Lazzarella$22.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, meatballs, ricotta cheese springs, basil, and EVOO
- Vegetariana$20.00
Fresh mozzarella, organic fresh seasonal vegetables, Parmigiano DOP, basil, and EVOO
Pizze Speciali
- Cornetto Di Bufala$29.00
Calzone pizza style filled with fresh and smoked mozzarella cheese, topped with prosciutto di Parma DOP, cherry tomatoes, arugula, and shaved Parmigiano DOP
- Arizona Pizza$29.00
Bufala mozzarella, fig jam, and Gorgonzola cheese topped with speck (Italian smoked prosciutto), ricotta cheese springs, Parmigiano DOP, and EVOO
- Tartufata$29.00
Smoked and fresh mozzarella, porcini mushroom, and Parmigiano DOP topped with white truffle oil, basil, and EVOO
- Amalfi$29.00
Smoked and fresh mozzarella, yellow fin tuna, red onions, yellow cherry tomatoes, and white pepper ground topped with lemon zest, basil, and EVOO
- Ragú$29.00
Bolognese meat sauce, bufala mozzarella cheese, and Parmigiano DOP topped with ricotta cheese springs, basil, and EVOO
- Gladiatore$30.00
Cornice filled with ricotta cheese, San Marzano tomato sauce, bufala mozzarella, Parmigiano DOP, basil, and EVOO
- Pizza Fritta$30.00
Smoked and fresh mozzarella and sun-dried tomatoes topped with stracciatella cheese and fresh Italian oregano with pesto basil drizzle
Desserts
- Ricottina$14.00
Whipped ricotta mousse with seasonal apricot jam and lemon zest
- Cannoli$14.00
3 crispy wafers filled with ricotta cheese and dark chocolate, pistachios, and almonds
- Tiramisu$14.00
Italian sponge savoiardi soaked in espresso with mascarpone topped with cocoa powder
- Occhio Di Bufalo$14.00
Warm chocolate molten cake filled with dark chocolate and served with fresh berries
- Profiteroles$14.00
Homemade choux pastry puffs, filled with whipped cream and covered with dark chocolate
- Scugnizzielli Alla Nutella$14.00
Fried pizza sticks topped with Nutella or pistachio cream sauce with granella
- Gelato$8.00
Homemade gelato: chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, or lemon
- Birthday Dessert
- Affogato$12.00
Specials
- Apple Crostata$15.00
- Cioppino$49.00
- Butternut Squash Ravioli$25.00Out of stock
- Veal Piccata$38.00Out of stock
- Lobster ravioli$36.00
- Chicken Piccata$38.00
- Spaghetti Frutti di Mare$35.00
- Carne alla Genovese$48.00Out of stock
- Baccalà alla Livornese$48.00Out of stock
- Pastiera Napoletana$15.00Out of stock
- Italian Cheesecake$15.00Out of stock
- Ragù Napolitano with Friarelli$48.00Out of stock
Kids' Menu
Sides
- Side 1 Meatball$5.50
- Side 2 Meatballs$11.00
- Side Aioli$2.00
- Side Anchovies$5.00
- Side Artichokes$3.50
- Side Baked Potatoes$3.00
- Side Bolognese Sauce$3.50
- Side Calabrian Chili$3.00
- Side Feta$2.50
- Side Fig Jam$1.50
- Side Fresh Basil$1.50
- Side Gaeta Olives$2.00
- Side Grilled Chicken$6.00
- Side Grilled Shrimp$8.00
- Side Marinara Sauce$1.50
- Side Prosciutto Cotto$4.00
- Side Prosciutto di Parma DOP$4.50
- Side Rapini$4.00
- Side Ricotta$4.00
- Side Seasonal Veggies$5.00
- Side Shaved Parimigiano DOP$3.00
- Side Sliced Tomatoes$3.00
- Side Speck$3.50
- Side Spinach$4.00
- Side Tomato Sauce$0.75
- Side de paciencia
- Side Sausage$3.00
- Side Pecorino Romano$2.00
- Side of Honey$0.50
- Side of Chips$5.00
- Side of Roasted Potatoes$5.00