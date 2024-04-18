Flighthouse - Findlay 2330 Bright Road
Wine
16oz Wine Slushy
Flights
- Rich & Red Flight$9.00
Joell Gott Cabernet, Vitiano Sangiovese Blend, 1924 Bourbon Barrel Aged paired with a Dietsch's Dark Chocolate with Cayenne Pepper Square.
- Bright & White Flight$8.00
Cantina di Gambellara Soave, Monkey Bay Sauvignon Blanc, Protea Chenin Blanc paired with a Dietsch's white chocolate with lemon and blueberry square.
- The Sweeter Side Flight$8.00
Terra d'Oro Moscato, Pacific Rim Riesling, Malgra Moscato paired with a Dietsch's white chocolate with lemon and blueberry square.
- One Grape Reds Flight$8.00
Borealis Pinot Noir, Campotino Montepulciano, Dona Paula Malbec paired with a Dietsch's Dark Chocolate with Cayenne Pepper Square.
- Gillig Winery Flight$10.00
Gewurztraminer, Diablo Rojo, Khalessi paired with a Dietsch's dark chocolate with cayenne pepper.
White Wine FOR HERE
Red Wine FOR HERE
Rose FOR HERE
Liquor & Cocktails
Liquor
- Tito's Single$6.00
- Tito's Double$9.00
- Grey Goose Single$7.00
- Grey Goose Double$10.00
- Botanist Single$7.00
- Botanist Double$10.00
- Captain Morgan Single$6.00
- Captain Morgan Double$9.00
- Don Q Cristal Single$6.00
- Don Q Cristal Double$9.00
- 2 oz Clase Azul Reposado$25.00
- Patron Single$7.00
- Patron Double$10.00
- Jameson Single$6.00
- Jameson Double$9.00
- Crown Single$6.00
- Crown Double$9.00
- Jack Single$6.00
- Jack Double$9.00
- Jim Beam Single$6.00
- Jim Beam Double$9.00
- Fireball Single$5.00
- 2 oz Rabbit Hole$12.00
- Bulleit Single$6.00
- Bulleit Double$9.00
- George Dickel No. 8 Single$6.00
- George Dickel No. 8 Double$9.00
- Four Roses Single$7.00
- Four Roses Double$10.00
Seasonal Cocktails
- Bangin Blueberry Lemonade$12.00
Tito's Vodka, Fresh Lemon Juice, Huckleberry Syrup, Simply Lemonade and Topo Chico
- Bee's Knee's$12.00
The Botanist Gin, Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice, and Honey. Garnished with a Lemon Peel
- Margarita$12.00
Patron Silver Tequila, Triple Sec, Agave, House-Made Sour Mix, and Fresh Lime Juice
- Mojito$12.00
Don Q Cristal Rum, Fresh Lime Juice, Mint, and Topo Chico
- Moscow Mule$12.00
Tito's, House-Made Simple Syrup, Fresh Lime Juice, Dash of Bitters, and Goslings Ginger Beer
- Old Fashioned$12.00
George Dickel No. 8, Dash of Orange Bitters, House-Made Dark Simple Syrup, Luxardo Cherry Juice. Garnished with an orange slice and Luxardo Cherry.
- Regular Bloody Mary$14.00
Tito's, Zing Zang, Worcestershire, Tabasco, Fresh Black Pepper, Fresh Lemon Juice, and a Sidecar with your choice of Draft Beer
- Spicy Bloody Mary$14.00
Tito's, Zing Zang, Worcestershire, Tabasco, Fresh Black Pepper, Fresh Lemon Juice, and a Sidecar with your choice of Draft Beer
Pitchers
- Strawberry Margarita Pitcher$25.00
Milagro Silver Tequila, Jose Cuervo Strawberry Margarita Mix, DeKuyper Triple Sec, and Agave in a 64 oz Pitcher!
- Original Margarita Pitcher$25.00
Milagro Silver Tequila, Jose Cuervo, Original Margarita Mix, DeKuyper Triple Sec, and Agave in a 64 oz Pitcher!
- John Daly Pitcher$25.00
Titos Vodka, Simply Lemonade, Gold Peak Sweet Tea in a 64 oz Pitcher!
- Regular Mimosa Pitcher$20.00
Silver Gate Brut Champagne, and Simply Orange Juice in a 64 oz pitcher!
- Pineapple Mimosa Pitcher$20.00
Silver Gate Brut Champagne and Ocean Spray Pineapple Juice in a 64 oz pitcher!
- Cranberry Mimosa Pitcher$20.00
Silver Gate Brut Champagne and Simply Cranberry in a 64 oz pitcher!
- Blueberry Lemonade Pitcher$20.00
Silver Gate Brut Champagne, Simply Lemonade, and Huckleberry Syrup in a 64 oz pitcher!
Beer & Seltzers
Seltzers
- White Claw Black Cherry$5.00
- White Claw Watermelon$5.00
- White Claw Rasberry$5.00
- White Claw Blackberry$5.00
- High Noon Passionfruit$6.00
- High Noon Pineapple$6.00
- High Noon Pear$6.00
- High Noon Tangerine$6.00
- High Noon Peach$6.00
- High Noon Lemon$6.00
- High Noon Plum$6.00
- High Noon Rasberry$6.00
- High Noon Black Cherry$6.00
- High Noon Watermelon$6.00
- High Noon Grapefruit$6.00
- White Claw Bucket$25.00
- High Noon Bucket$30.00
NA Beverage
- Essentia Water$2.50
- Topo Chico Sparkling Water$2.50
- 7-Up$1.50
- Sprite$1.50
- Coke$1.50
- Diet Coke$1.50
- Pepsi$1.50
- Dr. Pepper$1.50
- Mountain Dew$1.50
- A&W Rootbeer$1.50
- Sunkist Orange$1.50
- Poppi Cherry Limeade$3.00
- Poppi Ginger Lime$3.00
- Red Gatorade$3.00
- Blue Gatorade$3.00
- Yellow Gatorade$3.00
- Orange Gatorade$3.00
- Sweet Tea$3.50
- Redbull$4.00
- Redbull Watermelon$4.00