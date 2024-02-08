2x points for loyalty members
Flintridge Pizza Kitchen Home of the Original NY Pizza
STARTERS
- Golden Chicken Tenders$11.99
Tossed in buffalo, bbq or plain.
- French Fries XXL$4.99
A traditional favorite.
- Italian Sausage$7.99
Mild pork & beef sausage links floating in marinara.
- Italian Meatballs$9.99
100 % Angus beef & a secret recipe, floating in marinara.
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
Premium hand breaded cheese served with Mama’s Marinara dip.
- Buffalo Wings$12.99
Fresh jumbo wings tossed in our homemade sauce.
- Garlic Bread$4.99
Garlic butter recipe comes with Mama’s Marinara dip.
SALADS
- Chicken Chop Salad$8.99+
Romaine, tomato, red onion, garbanzo beans, pepperoncini, black olives, mozzarella cheese..... With chicken breast.
- Veggie Chop Salad$7.99+
Romaine, tomato, red onion, garbanzo beans, pepperoncini, black olives, mozzarella cheese..... With artichoke hearts & mushrooms.
- House Salad$4.99+
Romaine lettuce, sliced pepperoncini, tomato & kalamata olives.
- Italian Chop Salad$9.99+
Romaine, tomato, red onion, garbanzo beans, pepperoncini, black olives, mozzarella cheese..... With mortadella, genoa salami, ham, provolone.
- Greek Garden Salad$7.99+
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onions, & crumbled feta.
- Caesar Salad$5.99+
Romaine lettuce, romano cheese, homemade croutons, caesar dressing.
14" SPECIALTY PIZZAS
- 14" White Pizza$25.00
Ricotta cheese mixture base, then topped with your choice of toppings.
- 14" Supreme Pizza$25.00
Your choice of 6 toppings.
- 14" Greek Pizza$25.00
Flavors of the Mediterranean on our original Greek pizza. Olive oil, light mozzarella, topped with kalamata olives, feta, red onions, tomato.
- 14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$30.00
Grilled chicken with homemade buffalo sauce, served with a side of ranch or blue cheese.
- 14" Hawaiian Pizza$26.00
Your traditional Canadian bacon & pineapple.
- 14" Half & Half Specialty Pizza
Half of one and half of the other specialty pizzas
- 14" Pesto Pizza$25.00
A fresh basil pesto base with mozzarella cheese. Light pesto coating, covered in cheese with pesto drizzled on the top.
- 14" Margherita Pizza$22.00
Garlic, tomato, & basil.
- 14" BBQ Chicken Pizza$30.00
Grilled chicken tossed in bbq sauce with red onions & cilantro.
- 14" Veggie Lovers Pizza$25.00
Peppers , onions, mushrooms, tomato, olives, onions.
- 14" Meat Lovers Pizza$30.00
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, Canadian bacon, salami.
- 14" BYO Pizza$18.00
A Cheese pizza! And add as many of the thirty toppings we offer!
- 14" Pepperoni Pizza$20.00
- 14" Cheese Pizza$18.00
- 14" Argentinian Style...$25.00
From Queens NY. Our homemade dough, "the real" cheese, virgin olive oil, crispy red onion and ham - Messi's Favorite!
18" SPECIALTY PIZZAS
- 18" Margherita Pizza$27.00
Garlic, tomato, & basil.
- 18" White Pizza$28.00
Ricotta cheese mixture base, then topped with your choice of toppings.
- 18" BYO Pizza$21.00
A Cheese pizza! And add as many of the thirty toppings we offer!
- 18" BBQ Chicken Pizza$33.00
Grilled chicken tossed in bbq sauce with red onions & cilantro.
- 18" Meat Lovers Pizza$33.00
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, Canadian bacon, salami.
- 18" Hawaiian Pizza$29.00
Your traditional Canadian bacon & pineapple.
- 18" Half & Half Specialty Pizza
Half of one and half of the other specialty pizzas
- 18" Pesto Pizza$28.00
A fresh basil pesto base with mozzarella cheese. Light pesto coating, covered in cheese with pesto drizzled on the top.
- 18" Greek Pizza$28.00
Flavors of the Mediterranean on our original Greek pizza. Olive oil, light mozzarella, topped with kalamata olives, feta, red onions, tomato.
- 18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$33.00
Grilled chicken with homemade buffalo sauce, served with a side of ranch or blue cheese.
- 18" Veggie Lovers Pizza$28.00
Peppers , onions, mushrooms, tomato, olives, onions.
- 18" Supreme Pizza$28.00
Your choice of 6 toppings.
- 18" Cheese Pizza$21.00
- 18" Pepperoni Pizza$24.00
- 18" Argentinian Style...$28.00
From Queens NY. Our homemade dough, "the real" cheese, virgin olive oil, crispy red onion and ham - Messi's Favorite!
SIGNATURE PIZZAS
- Sicilian Style Pizza$25.00
Thick, rectangular crust that is smothered in homemade sauce & cooked to perfection with the toppings of your choice.
- Chicago Style Pizza$23.00
Round cake style pizza pie filled with toppings of your choice, (Allow 40 minutes for preparation).
A Cheese pizza! And add as many of the thirty toppings we offer!
- 14" Gluten Free BYO pizza$20.00
- NY Style Big Slice$3.50
PASTAS & ENTREES
- BYO Pasta$11.99
Your choice of noodle served with your favorite homemade sauce. You become an Italian chef without the mess in the kitchen. Includes salad & a piece of garlic bread.
- Baked Ziti Plate$13.99
A Brooklyn favorite! Mama made it with fresh ricotta & homemade marinara.
- Lasagna Plate$13.99
Mom would create a huge tray of this every Sunday.
- Chicken Parmesan Plate$17.99
Hand-breaded and fried to order just the way my mom made it. Your choice or penne or spaghetti with marinara.
- Eggplant Parmesan Plate$14.99
A La Canada favorite, hand-breaded & fried using fresh eggplants. Served with your choice or penne or spaghetti with marinara.
SANDWICHES
- Steak Sandwich$9.99+
Fresh grilled Angus Beef, provolone cheese, sautéed bell peppers & onions, served toasted.
- Meatball Parmesan Sandwich$8.99+
Meatballs, mozzarella and marinara, served toasted.
- Sausage Parmesan Sandwich$8.99+
Mild Italiano sausage link, mozzarella, marinara sauce, served toasted.
- Italian Grinder$8.99+
Mortadella, Ham, Genoa Salami, Provolone, Mayonnaise, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato.
- Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich$8.99+
Hand-breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella and marinara sauce, served toasted.
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$8.99+
Hand-breaded chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, marinara sauce, served toasted.
- Sausage PO Sandwich$8.99+
- Original NY XXL Pastrami with dip$18.95
SUPER BOWL SPECIAL
SUPER BOWL COMBO
- First Quarter for 2-3 people$42.95
1-18"(1) Topping Pizza 1-12 Piece Wings 1-2L Coke or Sprite
- Second Quarter for 4-5 people$79.95
2-18"(1) Topping Pizza 2-24 Piece Wings 1-2L Coke or Sprite
- Third Quarter for 8-9 people$127.95
3-18"(1) Topping Pizza 1-36 Piece Wings 2-2L Coke or Sprite
- Forth Quarter for 13-14 people$165.95
4-18"(1) Topping Pizza 1-48 Piece Wings 3-2L Coke or Sprite
WEEKLY SPECIALS
Monday - Thursday Daily
- $3 for Thursday$3.00
Any Big Slice, Any toppings $3
- Wing-it Wednesday$12.99
Two orders of wings for the price of one.
- Two for Tuesday$20.00
Two any one topping 14" pizzas , excluding premium toppings. Two for the price of one.
- Marinara Monday$9.99
Spaghetti or Penne Pasta with Marinara Sauce, a house salald with italian dressing and garlic bread
CATERING
Pastas
Salads
- Veggie Chop Salad - Catering$45.00+
Half Tray - Serves 8 Full Tray - Serves 16
- Greek Salad - Catering$40.00+
Half Tray - Serves 8 Full Tray - Serves 16
- Chicken Chop Salad - Catering$45.00+
Half Tray - Serves 8 Full Tray - Serves 16
- House Salad - Catering$20.00+
Half Tray - Serves 8 Full Tray - Serves 16
- Italian Chop Salad - Catering$45.00+
Half Tray - Serves 8 Full Tray - Serves 16
- Caesar Salad - Catering$25.00+
Half Tray - Serves 8 Full Tray - Serves 16
Entrees
- Baked Ziti - Catering$65.00+
Half Tray - Serves 10 Full Tray - Serves 20 Includes House Salad with Italian Dressing Includes Garlic Bread
- Chicken Parmesan - Catering$70.00+
Half Tray - Serves 6 Full Tray - Serves 12 Includes House Salad with Italian Dressing Includes Garlic Bread
- Eggplant Parmesan - Catering$60.00+
Half Tray - Serves 6 Full Tray - Serves 12 Includes House Salad with Italian Dressing Includes Garlic Bread
- Meatballs Marinara - Catering$45.00+
Half Tray - 20 count Full Tray - 40 count
- Sausage Marinara - Catering$60.00+
Half Tray - 20 count Full Tray - 40 count
- Lasagna - Catering$60.00+
Half Tray - Serves 8 Full Tray - Serves 16 Includes House Salad with Italian Dressing Includes Garlic Bread
- Buffalo Wings - Catering$50.00+