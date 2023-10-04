Skip to Main content
Floppin & Flyin Food Truck 590 N Lindbergh Blvd
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Entrees
Sides
Daily Specials
Catfish Plate
$20.00
Chicken Plate
$20.00
Party Wings w/ Fries
$10.00
Polish Sausage
$10.00
Hamburger
$10.00
Cheeseburger
$12.00
Chicken Sandwich
$12.00
Onion Rings
$2.00
Fries
$2.00
Mac & Cheese
$2.50
Side Spaghetti
$2.50
Bacon
$2.00
Cheese
$1.00
Cheese Fries
$2.50
Green Beans
$2.50
Extra Pc Chicken
$2.00
Extra Pc Fish
$2.00
Extra Pc Wing
$1.00
Monday-Turkey Legs
Tuesday-CYO Tacos
Wednesday-Gumbo
Thursday-Meatballs w/ Rice & Gravy
Floppin & Flyin Food Truck 590 N Lindbergh Blvd Location and Ordering Hours
(314) 201-7088
590 N Lindbergh Blvd, Hazelwood, MO 63042
Closed
All hours
