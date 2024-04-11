Flora's Wine Bar & Restaurant 172 Main Street
STARTERS
- Arancini$16.00
Breaded Saffron Rice balls with Zucchini, Greenpeas & Mozzarella. Served with Arrabbiata Sauce
- Carciofi$16.00
Fried Artichokes, Crispy Basil served with Jalepeño Mayo
- Meatballs$18.00
Veal Meatballs served in tomato sauce topped with 24-Month Aged Parmigiano-Reggiano.
- Melanzane$18.00
Thinly sliced layered Eggplant with Tomato Basil sauce & 24-Month Aged Parmigiano-Reggiano.
- Zuppa di Casa$14.00
Cannelini Beans, Chickpeas, Celery, Carrot, Baby Kale & Zucchini.
- Octopus$26.00
Pan Seared Octopus served over Cauliflower Puree, Spinach & Mixed Vegetables GF* DF*
- Burrata & Proscuitto$24.00
Imported Burrata with Sliced Proscuitto Crudo. GF*
SALADS
- Mista Salad$17.00
Mixed greens, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Castel Vetrano Olives, Cherry Tomato & Mozzarella di Bufala with Balsamic Dressing
- Caprese$15.00
Mozzarella di Bufala with Tomato, Basil & EVOO
- Rucola Salad$17.00
Rucola, Sliced Almonds, Dried Cranberries, Sundried Tomato, shaved Ricotta Salata with our House Dijon Dressing
- Floras Salad$17.00
Spinach, Roasted Squash, Beets, Goat Cheese, Toasted Almonds with our House Dijon Dressing GF*
PASTA
- Mafaldine alla Bolognese$27.00
Fresh Mafaldine with Veal Ragu & 24-Month Aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
- Mezze Rigatoni Arrabbiata$21.00
Mezze Rigatoni in a *Mutti* Tomato Sauce with , Cherry Tomato, Calabrian Chili & 24-Month Aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
- Gnocchi al Pesto$25.00
Fresh Gnocchi in a Pesto Sauce Topped with Burrata
- Fettuccine ai Funghi$26.00
Fresh Fettuccine with Porcini Mushroom Ragu, Fresh Herbs & Truffle Oil
- Paccheri Rosa$25.00
Sogno Toscano Paccheri with Pink Sauce topped with crushed Burrata
- Cacio e pepe$26.00
Fresh Tonarelli with Pecorino Romano, 24-Month Aged Parmigiano-Reggiano & freshly Ground Black Pepper
- Linguine Marinara$32.00
Linguine with Manilla Clams in a Garlic, White Wine sauce & a touch of Calabrian Red Pepper
- Fusilli$26.00
Fresh Fusilli, Sausage, Broccoli Rabe, Bomba Calabrese (Spicy) & Pecorino Romano
- Tagliatelle al Cacao$28.00
Fresh Cacao Tagliatelle in a Veal Ragu & 24-Month Aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
- Spaghettone al Limone$23.00
Spaghettone in a Lemon Sauce & Pecorino Romano *DF Option Available*
- Linguine Carciofi$28.00
Linguine Pasta in an Artichoke Sauce with Cherry Tomato, Shallots, Fresh Parsley & Shrimp *DF
- Paccheri Genovese$29.00
- Lobster Ravioli$30.00
Lobster stuffed Ravioli in a Pink Sauce
MAIN COURSE
- Milanese$28.50
Thinly sliced Breaded Chicken Breast, Organic Baby Rucola, Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved 24-Month Aged Parmigiano-Reggiano & Balsamic Glaze
- Veal Milanese$33.50
Thinly sliced Breaded Veal, Organic Baby Rucola, Cherry Tomatoes, Shaved 24-Month Aged Parmigiano-Reggiano & Balsamic Glaze
- Cod$30.50
Cod Filet served with Sauteed Spinach, Celery Root Puree & Salsa Verde GF* DF*
- Salmone$31.50
Faroe Islands Salmon with Roasted Mixed Vegetables topped with Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto & Fresh Parsley GF* DF
- Spezzatino di Vitello$30.50
Slow Cooked Veal in a White Wine & Peppercorn Sauce over Baked Polenta GF* DF*
- Chicken Paillard$27.50
Pan seared pounded Chicken Breast, Mixed Herbs topped with Lettuce, Cucumber, Sliced Tomato & our House Dijon Dressing GF*
- Branzino$40.00
Branzino Filet baked in Parchment Stuffed with Crushed Yukon Potato, Cherry Tomato, Capers, Kalamata Olives, Fresh Parsley & Lemon Zest topped with Flora’s EVOO. Served with a Side of Broccoli Rabe GF* DF*
SIDES
- Truffle Fries$15.50
French Fries tossed in Truffle Oil & 24- Month Aged Parmigiano-Reggiano side of Basil Mayo
- Roasted Mixed vegetables$13.50
Roasted Zucchini, Eggplant, Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers
- Broccoli Rabe$13.50
Sauteed Broccoli Rabe with Garlic, Pepperoncino, Pecorino Romano & EVOO
- Fried Cavolini$13.50
Fried Brussel Sprouts, Crispy Basil
- House Marinated Olives$13.50
- Fries$10.50
- Spinaci al Limone$13.50
Sauteed Spinach in a Lemon, EVOO sauce GF*
12" PIZZA
RETAIL EVOO & BALSAMIC
DESSERTS
- Tartufo Classico$11.00
Zabaione Cream center surrounded by Chocolate Gelato & Caramelized Hazelnut topped with Cocoa Powder.
- Pistachio & Ricotta Cheesecake$11.00
Ricotta & Pistachio Creams Separated by Sponge Cake, rimmed with Pistachio pieces & finished with a dusting of powdered sugar
- Mousse al Cioccolato$11.00
Chocolate Cake filled with Chocolate Cream, Hazelnut Cream & Crunch finished with Chocolate Glaze & Sprinkles