Floribbean In N out cafe and grill
SUNRISE BREAKFAST
Floribbean Lunch
Alfredo Pepper cream sauce (Penne)
Penne Pasta toast on cream pepper sauce deglazed on a reduce flavor of chardonnay white wine. Parmesan and Chopped bacon added on top, served with Cajuns chicken breast or Shrimp.
Haitian Tasso Platter
Pieces of beef Loin seasoned in Haitian marinated sauce and fried. Haitian pikliz (coleslaw spicy), fried Haitian plantains; served with a spicy sauce and little side salad.
Haitian Grio Platter
Pieces of Pork Loin seasoned in Haitian marinated sauce and fried. Haitian pikliz (coleslaw hot), fried Haitian plantains; served with a spicy sauce and little side salad.
Haitian Black Mushroom Rice (Djon,Djon)
Jasmine rice and bean saute, deglazed in black mushroom saucen (Haitian Djon Djon mushroom,) served with Haitian fried plaintain, Pikliz(Haitian coleslaw spicy) side salad and meat of the day
Haitian White Rice with Black Bean Gravy
Cooked Jasmine White rice, Black bean puree, Fried Haitian Plantain, side salad, meat of the day
Haitian Cassava/Malanga Fritters (Akra)
Cassava marinated in H. Seasoning and fried , pikliz and Garnish
Poulet Wrap Creole
Tortilla wrap, Strip grilled Chicken, Chipotle sauce, Shredded mix cheese and salad
Floribbean Angus Burger
Brioche style bun, butter toast, mid-well stage angus patty lightly season with house stake seasoning cook on a charbroil grill. Y cheddar cheese, iceberg lettuce, moon pickle, tomato slices and bacon.
Chicken Quesadilla
Tortilla wrap, ground chicken cooked in Floribbean Tom Sauce . mix shredder cheese, optional dice tomato, corn kernel, dice onion, dice jalapeno. panini press style
Honey Lemon Pepper Wings
Deep Fried chicken wings, toast in honey lemon pepper sauce. Skinny French fries.
Floribbean Max Grill Cheese
4 slices of crispy golden brown butter bread, 4 slices of shedder cheese. a portion of fries
Grio Taco
House Hot Dog
Buffalo Wild Wings
Chipotle southwest wings
Chef Salad
Shredded romaine, Julienne red onion, cucumber, tomato, sliced boiled eggs, crunched crispy bacon, Chopped small pieces of chicken tender. served with ranch dressing..
Haitian fried chicken with fried plantains
Haitian Legumes rice & bean (large)
Haitian beef broth (Bouillon) large
Haitian beef broth (Bouillon) medium
Chicken nuggets with fries
Chicken tenders with fries
Side of fries
Side of plantains
10 large slices of seasoned fried plantains
Side of coleslaw
Haitian turkey platter
Braised turkey in tomato sauce goes with Rice and bean sears In secret creole epices deglaze with coconut milk.