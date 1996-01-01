Online ordering now available through Toast!
Fly Chef Garden - Miami
Food Menu
Breakfast/Brunch
- Home fries & Omelet$16.00
- tripple pancake$16.00
- shrimp N grits$16.00
- chicken and waffle$16.00
- Waffle & omelet$16.00
- seafood omelet$16.00
- Grits stack$12.99
- Akara and pap$16.00
- yam and eggs$23.50
- plantains and eggs$18.00
- fresh seasonal fruit$5.00
- smoked bacon$5.00
- smoked ham$4.00
- sausage patty$4.00
- corn beef hash$5.00
- Beans combo$25.00
- plain omelet or scramble$11.00
- home fries$6.00
- steak and eggs$20.99
- kids waffle meal$13.00
- two pancakes$6.00
- Akara N custard$16.00
- Oat meal with cream N sugar$5.00
- Full English breakfast omelet,bacon,sausage,baked beans with toast$18.99
- Akara side$7.50
Lunch/Dinner
- 8 PCs fly wings combo$15.00
- Abula with goat or tilapia$30.00
- Alfredo$12.00
- assorted$10.00
- Assorted combo$25.00
- Asun combo$30.00
- Ayamase$25.00
- Beans (Agoyin ) and plantains combo$25.00
- Beef$10.00
- Beef combo$25.00
- catfish steak meal$25.00
- chicken tenders$6.99
- Cowleg combo$25.00
- Fried chicken combo$22.00
- Goat combo$25.00
- Jollof rice$12.00
- kids fries$4.50
- kids jollof$7.00
- kids spaghetti$7.00
- lambchop combo$40.00
- Mac& cheese combo$18.00
- mackerel meal$25.00
- oxtails combo$30.00
- salmon combo$27.00
- Seafood okro$35.00
- shrimp meal$25.00
- snapper meal$35.00
- Stockfish combo$30.00
- suya meal$25.00
- Tilapia meal$30.00
- turkey wings combo$25.00
- vanilla ice cream$3.00
- whole catfish big combo$55.00
- whole catfish small combo$40.00
Quick Bites
Special Delicacies
Salads
Extras
- Fried plantains/fries$5.00
- Beef$10.00
- Fufu$5.00
- Fried yam$10.00
- Moimoi$5.00
- Mac & cheese$7.00
- Golden fried fish$7.00
- Pepper sauce$2.50
- Spaghetti$10.00
- Jollof rice$12.00
- Steamed rice$6.00
- Beans (agoyin)$12.00
- Goat$15.00
- Tilapia$15.00
- Snapper$20.00
- Big tilapia$20.00
- Mashed potatoes$5.00
- Chicken$5.00
- Turkey$10.00
- Porridge$15.00
- Steamed veg$5.00
- Salmon$10.00
Catering
- Jollof full pan$120.00
- Jollof half pan$60.00
- Stew full pan$240.00
- Okro half pan$120.00
- Okro quarter pan$90.00
- Efo riro half pan$120.00
- Efo Riro quarter pan$90.00
- Stewed beef full pan$340.00
- Ayamase half pan$150.00
- Stew half pan$120.00
- Jollof quater$40.00
- Full pan of Asaro$180.00
- Full pan of Asun$400.00
- Full pan of goat pepper soup$330.00
- Full pan of Egusi assorted$240.00
- Half pan goat soup$150.00
- Half pan plantains$50.00
- Half pan jerk$80.00
- Half pan suya$150.00
- Full pan of hen chicken$180.00
- Half pan of chicken$80.00
- Half hen chicken$90.00
- Full pan Efo riro$240.00
Drinks Menu
Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$7.00
- Appletini
- Bloody Mary
- Blueberry Lemonade
- Champagne Cocktail
- Cosmopolitan
- Daiquiri
- Dark 'N Stormy
- Gimlet
- Greyhound
- Hot Toddy
- Hurricane
- Lemon Drop
- Long Island Iced Tea
- Madras
- Mai Tai
- Manhattan
- Margarita
- Martini
- Mimosa
- Mint Julep
- Mojito
- Moscow Mule
- Mudslide
- Old Fashioned
- Rob Roy
- Sazerac
- Screwdriver
- Sea Breeze
- Sidecar
- Tequila Sunrise
- Tom Collins
- Whiskey Smash
- Whiskey Sour
- White Russian
Draft Beer
Mocktails
N/A Beverage
Liquor
- Well Vodka
- Absolut
- Belvedere
- Chopin
- Ciroc
- Firefly
- Grey Goose
- Grey Goose Citron
- Jeremiah Weed
- Ketel One
- Well Gin
- Beefeater
- Bombay Saphire
- Gordons
- Hendricks
- Tanqueray
- Well Rum
- Admiral Nelson
- Bacardi
- Bacardi Limon
- Captain Morgan
- Gosling'S
- Meyers
- Meyers Silver
- Mount Gay
- Well Tequila
- Cabo Wabo Blanco
- Casa Noble
- Corazon Reposado
- Cuervo Silver
- Don Julio Anejo
- Patron Anejo
- Patron Café
- Patron Gran Platinum
- Patron Reposado
- Patron Silver
- Patron Xo Café
- Well Whiskey
- Angels Envy
- Basil Hayden
- Bulliet Rye
- Diabolique
- Jack Daniels
- Jim Beam
- Knob Creek
- Makers 46
- Makers Mark
- Wild Turkey
- Woodford Reserve
- Well Scotch
- Chivas Regal
- Chivas Regal 18Yr
- Dewars
- Dewars 12Yr
- J & B
- Johnnie Walker Black
- Johnnie Walker Red
- Amaretto Di Saronno
- Aperol
- Campari
- Chartreuse, Green
- Cointreau
- Drambuie
- Frangelico
- Godiva Chocolate
- Grand Marnier
- Irish Mist
- Jagermeister
- Kahlua
- Lemoncello
- Licor 43
- Mathilde Cassis
- Molly's Irish Cream
