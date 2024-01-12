Skip to Main content
Flying Boar Kitchen and Catering
Sandwiches
Sides
Empanadas
Dessert
Breakfast Sandwich
Sandwiches
Dominican Porchetta Sandwich
$13.00
The Steak Sango
$14.00
Fried Chicken Patty Sandwich
$14.00
Spicy Fried Chicken Patty Sandwich
$14.00
FBK Beef Burger Chimi
$14.00
Platano and Bean Patty Sandwich (vegetarian)
$14.00
Chicken Patty Vodka Parm Sandwich
$14.00
Sides
Red Potato Salad (Ensalada Russe)
$8.00
Seasonal Vegetable Chofan (Fried Rice)
$8.00
Tropical Fries
$8.00
Bone Broth
$6.00
Dominican Shepherds Pie (Saturday Only)
$8.00
Sliced 24 Month Prosciutto
$24.00
Fried Tropical Cheese
$8.00
Empanadas
Braised Pork Empanadas
$5.00
Confit Chicken Empanadas
$5.00
Guava and Cheese Empanadas
$5.00
Special of the Day Empanadas (Saturday Only)
$5.00
Dessert
Dulce de Leche Bread Pudding
$11.00
Cinnamon Sticky Bun (Saturdays Only)
$11.00
Breakfast Sandwich
North Country Bacon
$9.50
Porkroll Salchichon
$9.50
Smashed Avocado
$9.50
Flying Boar Kitchen and Catering Location and Hours
(857) 472-4485
34 Southwest Park, Westwood, MA 02090
Open now
• Closes at 3PM
All hours
View menu
Order online
