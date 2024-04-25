Skip to Main content
Flying Fox Greenville 14 South Main Street
14 South Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601
Coffee
Food
Retail
Coffee
Filter
Batch Brew
$3.50
Pour Over
$4.50
Cold Brew
$3.50
Espresso
Espresso
$3.00
Cortado
$3.50
Cappuccino
$4.00
Latte
$4.50
Americano
$3.00
Macchiato
$3.50
Tea
Chai Latte
$4.50
Matcha Latte
$4.50
Loose Tea
$4.00
London Fog
$4.50
Iced Tea
$3.50
Special
Violet Eyes
$5.50
Broken Record
$5.50
Coffee & Cigarettes
$5.50
British Invasion
$5.50
London Frog
$5.50
Mrs. Nesbitt
$5.50
March Hare
$5.50
Cheshire Cat
$5.50
Other
Hot Chocolate
$3.00+
Iced Water
Chocolate Milk
$3.50
Milk
$1.50
Food
Pastries
DIP'T Cookie
$5.50
Strawberry Crunch Cookie
$4.00
Choc-omg Chip Cookie
$4.00
Peanut Butter Chocolate Swirl Muffin
$5.00
Blueberry Muffin
$5.00
Pink Lemonade Macaron
$4.00
Pistachio Macaron
$4.00
Retail
Coffee
Retail Coffee
$20.00
5lb Coffee
$80.00
Housewares
Diner Mug
$18.00
Handmade Mug
$30.00
Keep Cup
$25.00
Apparel
Shirt
$25.00
Stickers
Large Sticker
$2.00
(919) 308-3912
14 South Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601
Closed
• Opens Thursday at 7AM
All hours
