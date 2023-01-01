Breakfast

Diner Omelets or Stackers

Ribeye

$12.59

mozzarella cheese, grilled onion, and mushrooms

Pork Fest Triple Play

$10.79

American cheese, hickory smoked bacon, ham and sausage.

607

$10.79

Loaded with hickory smoked bacon, turkey, ham, tomato, onion, green peppers, Swiss & Cheddar cheese.

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.59

american cheese, homemade biscuits and sausage gravy

Farmers

$9.89

American cheese, diced ham, hash browns stuffed inside topped with sausage gravy

B.A.S.T

$9.39

bacon, avocado, spinach, tomato with Swiss cheese

Mexican

$8.59

pepper jack cheese, taco meat, jalapeños, tomatoes, onions, topped with shedded cheese

Mean Green

$8.39

Lots of spinach, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, and feta cheese

Dement Town

$8.59

swiss cheese, corned beef hash, and onions

Dixon Firehouse

$8.29

pepper jack cheese, sausage, jalapeños, and hot sauce

The Diner

$8.59

American cheese, diced ham, green pepper, mushrooms, tomatoes and onion

The Depot

$8.59

American cheese, choice of meat: hickory smoked bacon, diced ham, sausage, or ground beef.

Olive Burger

$8.59

mozzarella cheese, ground beef, with green or black olives

Bacon Burger

$8.79

American cheese, hickory smoked bacon, ground beef, onions, and tomato

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.69

Swiss cheese, mushrooms, ground beef

Cheese

$6.29

Veggie & Cheese

$7.39

Krista

$11.00

Smothered Chicken Omelet

$9.99

Grilled chicken, onion, peppers, mushroom, bacon, swiss

Diner Breakfast

Eggs- Any style

Eggs with meat

Corned Beef hash

never from a can, old fashion corned beef, diced potatoes and seasonings, and served with toast

Fresh Cut Ribeye

Old Fashion Corned Beef Brisket

Hamburger steak

Ham steak

Sausage Lover

$10.59

Start of the Day

$12.99

Plates

Pa Plate 3x3

$8.99

3 pancakes, 3 eggs, 3 pieces of bacon or sausage patty/link

Ma Plate 2x2

$7.99

2 pancakes, 2 eggs, 2 pieces of bacon or sausage patty/link

Mini Plate 1x1

$3.59

1 pancake, 1 egg, 1 piece of bacon or 1/2 sausage patty

Griddle Favorites

Pancakes

Cranberry Pancakes

fresh cranberries in the batter served with cranberry sauce and cream cheese icing

Thick French Toast

Waffle

$5.99

Homemade Biscuits & Gravy

1 Biscuit with gravy

$4.29

2 biscuit with gravy

$7.29

Stuffed Biscuit on Hash Browns

$9.29

1 egg with choice of meat: bacon, sausage, or ham topped with American cheese and smothered in gravy

Breakfast Sandwiches

Big Bad Breakfast Sandwich

$8.29

1 egg with bacon, ham, and cheddar cheese on Texas French toast. served with warm syrup

Bugzy

$3.29

1 egg with pepper jack, old fashion corned beef with tabasco, bacon or ham served on Texas toast.

Build a Sandwich

$3.29

1 egg with your choice of bread

Our Kids Breakfast

Kids 1 egg Breakfast

$6.99

1 egg with either 1 strip of bacon or 1 sausage link, served with hash browns

Mickey or Minnie pancake

$6.99

pancake with chocolate chips, whipped cream, sprinkles (all optional), 1 strip of bacon or 1 sausage link.

To your Health (served only till 11am)

Greek Vanilla Yogurt

$3.29

Old Fashioned Oatmeal

$4.29

Includes: milk, brown sugar, or cinnamon. Plus toppings: granola, pecans, craisins, raisins, or fresh fruit $.99 ea. (toppings optional)

Cinnamon Apple Oatmeal

$5.29

Includes: milk, brown sugar, or cinnamon. Plus toppings: granola, pecans, craisins, raisins, or fresh fruit $.99 ea. (toppings optional)

Side Dishes

One Egg

$0.99

Fruit Cup

$4.99

Hash Browns

$2.99

Old Fashion Fries

$2.99

Potato Pancake

$2.99

Cup of Sausage gravy

$2.99

Corn Beef Hash

$4.29+

Bacon

$4.29

Sausage Patties

$4.29

Sausage Links

$4.29

Thick Cut Ham Steak

$5.29

Corn Beef Brisket

$7.29

Avocado Slices

$1.99

Grilled Veggies

$2.99

Sliced tomatoes

$2.99

Cinnamon Roll

$3.29

Toast

$2.29

Biscuit

$2.29

Bagel

$2.79

Croissant

$2.79

Gluten Free Toast

$2.79

Cottage Cheese

$1.99

Unsweetened Apple Sauce

$1.99

Tasty Beverages

Coffee

$1.89

Hot Tea

$1.79

Soft drinks

$2.29

Iced Coffee

$3.29

Juice

$2.79

Small Juice

$1.79

Milk (2%)

$2.29

2% or chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.29

topped with whipped cream, chocolate syrup, and marshmellows

To Go Box

$0.50

Side Condiment

side condiment

$0.39

Specials

Weekend Specials

$12.99

Breakfast Wrap

Lunch and Dinner

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

$6.79

Onion Rings

$6.79

Baby Portobello Mushrooms

$9.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.99

French Fries

$2.99

Tater Tots

$6.79

TRIO

$11.29

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$5.79+

Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$6.99+

Ham Sandwich

$6.29+

Turkey Sandwich

$6.99+

Meatloaf Sandwich

$6.99+

BLT

$7.29+

Turkey Bacon Club

$12.29

Burgers

Hamburger

$5.99

CheeseBurger

$6.29

Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.79

Olive Swiss Burger

$6.59

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$6.59

Grill Creation

Avocado Cheddar Burger

$7.29

Bacon Egg Cheese Burger

$7.99

BBQ Burger

$7.29

Chopped Sirloin Burger

$7.79

Flaming Burger

$7.29

Millie Burger

$6.79

Philly Beef Burger

$8.99

Jalapeno Crunch Burger

$7.99

Melts

Patty Melt

$7.29+

Ruby Burger Melt

$7.29+

607

$11.79

Ruby

$10.99

Piled High Ham and Swiss

$10.79

Panini Creations

Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini

$11.59

Chicken Spinach Swiss Panini

$11.59

Old Fashioned Corned Beef Panini

$11.59

Turkey Cheesy Panini

$11.59

Philly Roast Beef Panini

$13.29

Ribeye BLT Steak Panini

$13.29

Dinner ( Tues & Thurs )

Corned Beef Brisket Dinner

$8.99+

Turkey Breast Dinner

$8.99+

Roast Beef Dinner

$8.99+

Meatloaf Dinner

$8.99+

Old Fashioned Hot Sandwich

$10.79

BYO Salad

Make Your Own Salad

$9.29

Chef's Salad

$9.99

Wraps

BLT Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Avocado Cheddar Wrap

$10.99

Make Your Own Wrap

$10.99

Diner Favorites

Chicken Tenders

$6.99+

Chicken Breast

$8.99

Blazing Chicken Breast

$9.59

Smothered Chicken Sandwich

$10.29

Pork Tenderloin

$7.59+

Roast Beef Sandwiches

French Dip

$10.79

Italian Beef

$11.29

Philly Roast Beef

$11.29

Soup

Cup

$2.29

Bowl

$4.29

Sides

Coleslaw

$1.99

Cottage Cheese

$1.99

Salad

$1.99

Apple Sauce

$1.99

Grilled Veggies

$2.99

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.99

Fruit Cup

$3.50

French Fries

$2.99

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Jr. Cheese Burger

$6.99

1/2 Grilled Cheese

$6.99

1/2 Grilled Ham and Cheese

$6.99

To Go Box

$0.50