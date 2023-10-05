Breakfast*

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$8.99

Scrambled eggs mixed with hash brown, cheese, onion, pepper, with breakfast meat

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$8.50

Egg, cheese and breakfast meat

THE FLYNN'S BASIC

$13.99

Eggs, hashbrown, breakfast meat and toast

CHEESY CHEESE OMELETTE

$13.99

American, swiss. pepper jack and toast

GREEK OMELETTE

$16.99

Gyro meat, onions, bell pepper

CORN BEEF SUPER FOOD SKILLET

$17.50

House made corned beef with our special veggies, eggs and toast

FLYNN'S CHICKEN SKILLET

$16.99

Bell peppers, onions, diced chicken covered with cheese and eggs

IMPOSSIBLE SKILLET

$17.99

Vegan meat, onions, bell peppers, hashbrown, cheese, 2 eggs, and toast

NASHVILLE HOT FRIED CHICKEN WAFFLE

$12.99

Fresh made Waffle, fried chicken, topped with Nashill sause

FRENCH TOAST (3)

$8.99

French toast served with syrup

BELGIAN WAFFLE

$8.90

Full waffle served with syrup

Burgers / Sandwiches*

ITALIAN BEEF CHICAGO STYLE

$11.50

Italian roast beef with giardinera

ITALIAN BEEF COMBO SANDWICH (w/ Italian beef sausage)

$12.80

Italian roast beef and Beef Italian Sausage with giardinera (doesn't come with fries)

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$11.50

Beef steak, grilled onions, and green peppers, topped with cheese

SOUTHERN SHRIMP PHILLY W/S FRIES

$14.50

Shrimp cooked with grilled onions and green pepper, Jalapeño, topped with lettuce, southern style sauce

CHICKEN PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$10.50

Chicken, grilled onions, and green peppers, topped with chesse

GYRO SANDWICH

$8.90

Gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, tzatziki sauce on pita bread.

CHEESE BURGER

$8.50

Angus beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, pickle, American cheese on brioche bun

CALIFORNIA BURGER

$10.50

Angus beef patty with lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, pickle, mayo, American cheese, avocado on brioche bun

REUBEN

$10.50

House made corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 island, rye bread

PATTY MELT

$8.90

American cheese, fried onions, cheese, marble rye bread

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.99

Fresh fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, mayo

FISH SANDWICH

$10.50

Fried fish, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo on hoagie

IMPOSSIBLE PATTY MELT

$10.99

Impossible plant base meat, American cheese, fried onions, cheese, marble rye bread

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$9.50

Angus beef patty with 2 bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, pickle, American cheese on brioche bun

IMPOSSIBLE CHEESE BURGER

$9.99

Impossible patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, pickle, American cheese on brioche bun

IMPOSSIBLE PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$11.99

Beef steak, grilled onions, and green peppers, topped with cheese

Fish & Shrimp*

POPCORN Shrimp Basket w/Fries

$8.50

7oz of fried shrimp and fries

Shrimp 8 pc Jumbo w/Fries

$13.99

count of 8 jumo shrimp and fries

Shrimp 10 pc Medium w/Fries

$12.99

count of 10 medium shrimp and fries

Fish & Chips 1 pc

$12.99

1 Cat fish and fries

Fish and Chips 2 pcs

$13.99

2 cat fish and fries

Fish and Chips 3 pcs

$16.99

3 cat fish and fries

(2 ITEMS) FISH / SHRIMP / WINGS MIX n MATCH PLATTER

$13.99

1 cat fish, choise of 1 fish, shrimp or 2 wings

(3 ITEMS) FISH / SHRIMP / WINGS MIX n MATCH PLATTER

$16.99

1 cat fish, choise of 2 additional itemes of fish, shrimp or 2 wings

Wings & Tenders*

WHOLE WINGS W/FRIES

Fresh Chicken wings with lemon pepper seasoning or choice of sauce

PARTY WING BONE-IN W/FRIES

Choice of bone-in or boneless wings with a choice of sauce, and dipping

BONELESS PARTY WINGS W/FRIES

Boneless wings with Fries

CHICKEN TENDERS W/FRIES

Choice of 2pc- 6pc tenders with a choice of sauce, and dipping

Hot Dogs (Chicago Style)*

Vienna Hot Dog (Chicago Style)

$4.99

Beef hotdog, mustard, onions, pickles, sport peppers

Polish Chicago Style

$5.99

Beef polish, mustard, onions, relishes, pickles, sport peppers, tomato,

Maxwell Street Pollish

$5.99

Beef Polish, mustard. grilled onions, sport peppers

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.99

Beef hotdog, Cheddar cheese, chili, raw onion

(2) Vienna Hot Dog (Chicago Style)

$9.49

Beef hotdog, mustard, onions, pickles, sport peppers

Flynn's Bowl's*

Rice topped with your choice of meat
Flynn's Bowl Chicken Fajita

$12.50

Chicken fajita grilled with green pepper & onions over rice or salad

Flynn's Bowl Gyro

$12.99

Gyro grilled with green pepper & onions over rice or salad

Flynn's Bowl Jerk Chicken

$12.99

Jerk seasoned chicken fajita grilled with green pepper & onions over rice or salad

Flynn's Bowl Steak Fajita

$14.99

Steak fajita grilled with green & onions over rice or salad

Flynn's Bowl IMPOSSIBLE Steak Fajita

$15.99

Impossible vegan grilled with green pepper & onions topped over rice or salad

Flynn's Southern Shrimp Bowl

$15.99

Rice topped with grilled onions and green pepper, Jalapeño, topped with lettuce, southern style sauce

Sides / Appetizers*

French Fries

$4.50
Tater Tots

$5.99
Onion Rings

$6.45

Beer battered onion ring

Ellsworth Cheese Curds (House Made)

$5.99

House made Cheese Curds

Mozzarella Sticks 6pcs

$5.99

Itallian sesioning

Jalapeno Popper 6pcs

$5.25

Chedder stuffed Jalapeno

Hush Puppies (10pc)

$4.99

Sweet corn and onions

Pizza Puffs (Beef)

$4.99
Fried Okra

$4.99

Battered Okra

Gyro Cheese Fries

$6.99

Gyro meat, cheese

Cheese Fries

$5.50

Cheese sauce

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.99

House chilli toped with cheese

Bacon Cheese Fries

$6.99

Real bacon bits and cheese

Bufflo Fries

$5.99

Bufflo sauce, cheese, blue cheese dressing

Inferno Fries

$5.99

Habanero sauce, cheese, drizzled with ranch

MAC & CHEESE (8 OZ)

$3.49

Desserts*

LEMON LOAF CAKE WRAPPED

$1.99
CINNAMON COFFE CAKE WRAPPED

$1.99
CHEESE CAKE (SLICE)

$4.25
CARROT CAKE (SLICE)

$3.99
CHOCOLATE CAKE (SLICE )

$4.99
RED VELVET (SLICE)

$4.49
LIMONCELLO MASCARPONE (SLICE)

$4.49
RICE CRISPY CHEWY MARSHMALLOW WRAPPED

$1.90
SALTED CARAMEL BROWNIE WRAPPED

$1.99
CHOCOLATE BANANA SWIRLED CAKE WRAPPED

$1.99
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE & MILK CAKE (SLICE)

$4.99
CHOCOLATE ALMOND COFFEE CAKE WRAPPED

$1.99
SALTED-DOUBLE-CHOCOLATE-CHUNK COOKIE WRAPPED

$1.99
TRES LECHES CAKE

$4.99

Tres Leches Cake, Light, tender sponge cake soaked in 3 milks covered w/a white satiny cream topping

TUXEDO TRUFFLE MOUSSE CAKE (SLICE)

$4.99

Homemade taste with fresh ingredients that include all natural flavors, natural colors, no artificial trans fats and Kosher certified

A La Carte*

EGG (1)

$2.00

1 Egg

TURKEY SAUSAGE PATTY (2)

$3.50
TURKEY BACON (2)

$2.99
TOAST (1)

$1.00
FRENCH TOAST (1)

$3.00
HASH BROWNS

$4.99
MAC & CHEESE (8oz)

$3.00
EXTRA CHEESE

$1.00

Cheese Dip On-Side

$1.00

Kids Meal*

KIDS (2) CHICKEN TENDER w/ Small Fries

$8.50

2 Tenders and Small Fires

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.99

KIDS PLAIN CHEESE BURGER w/ Small Fries

$7.49

1 Cheese Burger no Lettuce or tomato or onions with small fries

KIDS Plain Hotdog W/ S Fries

$6.50

Beef Plain Hot Dog with Small Fries

Drinks*

COFFEE / TEA

$2.50
FOUNTAIN SODA

$2.50
CAN 12 OZ

$1.50
SLUSHY

$4.99
ORANGE JUICE CUP

$3.75
WATER BOTTLED

$1.50
GATORADE 20 OZ

$3.00
BANG 16 OZ

$3.00