Flynn's Eats (Northtown Food Court - Blaine, MN)
Breakfast*
BREAKFAST BURRITO
Scrambled eggs mixed with hash brown, cheese, onion, pepper, with breakfast meat
BREAKFAST SANDWICH
Egg, cheese and breakfast meat
THE FLYNN'S BASIC
Eggs, hashbrown, breakfast meat and toast
CHEESY CHEESE OMELETTE
American, swiss. pepper jack and toast
GREEK OMELETTE
Gyro meat, onions, bell pepper
CORN BEEF SUPER FOOD SKILLET
House made corned beef with our special veggies, eggs and toast
FLYNN'S CHICKEN SKILLET
Bell peppers, onions, diced chicken covered with cheese and eggs
IMPOSSIBLE SKILLET
Vegan meat, onions, bell peppers, hashbrown, cheese, 2 eggs, and toast
NASHVILLE HOT FRIED CHICKEN WAFFLE
Fresh made Waffle, fried chicken, topped with Nashill sause
FRENCH TOAST (3)
French toast served with syrup
BELGIAN WAFFLE
Full waffle served with syrup
Burgers / Sandwiches*
ITALIAN BEEF CHICAGO STYLE
Italian roast beef with giardinera
ITALIAN BEEF COMBO SANDWICH (w/ Italian beef sausage)
Italian roast beef and Beef Italian Sausage with giardinera (doesn't come with fries)
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
Beef steak, grilled onions, and green peppers, topped with cheese
SOUTHERN SHRIMP PHILLY W/S FRIES
Shrimp cooked with grilled onions and green pepper, Jalapeño, topped with lettuce, southern style sauce
CHICKEN PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
Chicken, grilled onions, and green peppers, topped with chesse
GYRO SANDWICH
Gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, tzatziki sauce on pita bread.
CHEESE BURGER
Angus beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, pickle, American cheese on brioche bun
CALIFORNIA BURGER
Angus beef patty with lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, pickle, mayo, American cheese, avocado on brioche bun
REUBEN
House made corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 island, rye bread
PATTY MELT
American cheese, fried onions, cheese, marble rye bread
CHICKEN SANDWICH
Fresh fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, mayo
FISH SANDWICH
Fried fish, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo on hoagie
IMPOSSIBLE PATTY MELT
Impossible plant base meat, American cheese, fried onions, cheese, marble rye bread
BACON CHEESE BURGER
Angus beef patty with 2 bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, pickle, American cheese on brioche bun
IMPOSSIBLE CHEESE BURGER
Impossible patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, pickle, American cheese on brioche bun
IMPOSSIBLE PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
Beef steak, grilled onions, and green peppers, topped with cheese
Fish & Shrimp*
POPCORN Shrimp Basket w/Fries
7oz of fried shrimp and fries
Shrimp 8 pc Jumbo w/Fries
count of 8 jumo shrimp and fries
Shrimp 10 pc Medium w/Fries
count of 10 medium shrimp and fries
Fish & Chips 1 pc
1 Cat fish and fries
Fish and Chips 2 pcs
2 cat fish and fries
Fish and Chips 3 pcs
3 cat fish and fries
(2 ITEMS) FISH / SHRIMP / WINGS MIX n MATCH PLATTER
1 cat fish, choise of 1 fish, shrimp or 2 wings
(3 ITEMS) FISH / SHRIMP / WINGS MIX n MATCH PLATTER
1 cat fish, choise of 2 additional itemes of fish, shrimp or 2 wings
Wings & Tenders*
WHOLE WINGS W/FRIES
Fresh Chicken wings with lemon pepper seasoning or choice of sauce
PARTY WING BONE-IN W/FRIES
Choice of bone-in or boneless wings with a choice of sauce, and dipping
BONELESS PARTY WINGS W/FRIES
Boneless wings with Fries
CHICKEN TENDERS W/FRIES
Choice of 2pc- 6pc tenders with a choice of sauce, and dipping
Hot Dogs (Chicago Style)*
Vienna Hot Dog (Chicago Style)
Beef hotdog, mustard, onions, pickles, sport peppers
Polish Chicago Style
Beef polish, mustard, onions, relishes, pickles, sport peppers, tomato,
Maxwell Street Pollish
Beef Polish, mustard. grilled onions, sport peppers
Chili Cheese Dog
Beef hotdog, Cheddar cheese, chili, raw onion
(2) Vienna Hot Dog (Chicago Style)
Beef hotdog, mustard, onions, pickles, sport peppers
Flynn's Bowl's*
Flynn's Bowl Chicken Fajita
Chicken fajita grilled with green pepper & onions over rice or salad
Flynn's Bowl Gyro
Gyro grilled with green pepper & onions over rice or salad
Flynn's Bowl Jerk Chicken
Jerk seasoned chicken fajita grilled with green pepper & onions over rice or salad
Flynn's Bowl Steak Fajita
Steak fajita grilled with green & onions over rice or salad
Flynn's Bowl IMPOSSIBLE Steak Fajita
Impossible vegan grilled with green pepper & onions topped over rice or salad
Flynn's Southern Shrimp Bowl
Rice topped with grilled onions and green pepper, Jalapeño, topped with lettuce, southern style sauce
Sides / Appetizers*
French Fries
Tater Tots
Onion Rings
Beer battered onion ring
Ellsworth Cheese Curds (House Made)
House made Cheese Curds
Mozzarella Sticks 6pcs
Itallian sesioning
Jalapeno Popper 6pcs
Chedder stuffed Jalapeno
Hush Puppies (10pc)
Sweet corn and onions
Pizza Puffs (Beef)
Fried Okra
Battered Okra
Gyro Cheese Fries
Gyro meat, cheese
Cheese Fries
Cheese sauce
Chili Cheese Fries
House chilli toped with cheese
Bacon Cheese Fries
Real bacon bits and cheese
Bufflo Fries
Bufflo sauce, cheese, blue cheese dressing
Inferno Fries
Habanero sauce, cheese, drizzled with ranch
MAC & CHEESE (8 OZ)
Desserts*
LEMON LOAF CAKE WRAPPED
CINNAMON COFFE CAKE WRAPPED
CHEESE CAKE (SLICE)
CARROT CAKE (SLICE)
CHOCOLATE CAKE (SLICE )
RED VELVET (SLICE)
LIMONCELLO MASCARPONE (SLICE)
RICE CRISPY CHEWY MARSHMALLOW WRAPPED
SALTED CARAMEL BROWNIE WRAPPED
CHOCOLATE BANANA SWIRLED CAKE WRAPPED
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE & MILK CAKE (SLICE)
CHOCOLATE ALMOND COFFEE CAKE WRAPPED
SALTED-DOUBLE-CHOCOLATE-CHUNK COOKIE WRAPPED
TRES LECHES CAKE
Tres Leches Cake, Light, tender sponge cake soaked in 3 milks covered w/a white satiny cream topping
TUXEDO TRUFFLE MOUSSE CAKE (SLICE)
Homemade taste with fresh ingredients that include all natural flavors, natural colors, no artificial trans fats and Kosher certified