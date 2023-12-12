Fomu Ice Cream
Pints
Toppings
- Jar Hot Fudge$12.00
- 8 oz. Candy Covered Chocolate Peanuts$7.95
- 8 oz. All Natural Rainbow Sprinkles$7.95
- 8 oz. Real Chocolate Sprinkles$7.95
- 8 oz. Vegan Gummy Bears$7.95
- 8 oz. Chocolate Sandwich Cookie Crumble$7.95
- 16 oz. Cookie Dō$12.00
Our signature home made vegan cookie dough is delicious scooped and baked or nibbled on right from the container. 16oz.
Ice Cream Cakes
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake- 6"$48.95
Hand made with chocolate and vanilla ice cream, chocolate chip cookie, vanilla buttercream (contains soy, coconut) *Customization not available **No Refunds. All cake sales final.
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake- 8"$62.95
Hand made with chocolate and vanilla ice cream, chocolate chip cookie, vanilla buttercream (contains soy, coconut) *Customization not available **No Refunds. All cake sales final.
- Cookies + Cream Cake- 6"$48.95
Hand made with vanilla and cookies & cream ice cream, crushed chocolate sandwich cookie, vanilla buttercream (contains soy, wheat, coconut) *Customization not available **No Refunds. All cake sales final.
- Cookies + Cream Cake- 8"$62.95
Hand made with vanilla and cookies & cream ice cream, crushed chocolate sandwich cookie, vanilla buttercream (contains soy, wheat, coconut) *Customization not available **No Refunds. All cake sales final.
- Peanut Butter Mud Pie Cake- 6"$48.95
Hand made with chocolate and peanut butter ice cream, GF chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, crushed peanuts (contains soy, peanuts, coconut) *Customization not available **No Refunds. All cake sales final.
- Peanut Butter Mud Pie Cake- 8"$62.95
Hand made with chocolate and peanut butter ice cream, GF chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, crushed peanuts (contains soy, peanuts, coconut) *Customization not available **No Refunds. All cake sales final.
- Confetti Cake- 6"$48.95
Hand made with vanilla ice cream, vanilla cake, vanilla buttercream, all natural rainbow sprinkles (contains coconut) *Customization not available **No Refunds. All cake sales final.
- Confetti Cake- 8"$62.95
Hand made with vanilla ice cream, vanilla cake, vanilla buttercream, all natural rainbow sprinkles (contains coconut) *Customization not available **No Refunds. All cake sales final.
Baked Goods
Sundae Packs
Gift Cards + Merch
- Amazing Vegan Ice Cream Cookbook$21.00
- Birthday Candles$4.95
- Stainless Steel Straw$3.00
- Disposable Ice Cream Scoop$3.00
- Insulated FoMu Bag$4.95
- $25 Gift Card$25.00
- Cake Topper$12.00
Choose from: Gold Happy Birthday Candle Multi Color Pompom Cake Toppers Rainbow Balloon Cake Topper Kit Shooting Star Cake Topper