Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Royal Docks Brewing Co. FOOD TRUCK + BEER LORRY
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Cookout
Drinks
Apps
Entrees
Desserts
Regular Fries
$5.00
Chili Cheese Fries
$7.00
Smash Burger
$11.00
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
$10.00
1/4 lb. Hotdog
$5.00
Backyard Bratwurst
$10.00
Mici Grinder
$10.00
Braşov Style Mici
$8.00
Churro Bites
$7.00
Waters
Water
$2.00
Fruit Infused Water
$5.00
Out of stock
Coke Products
Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Specialty Sodas
Yuzu Citrus Soda
$3.00
Cucumber Soda
$3.00
Root Beer Soda
$3.00
Cream Soda
$3.00
Black Cherry Soda
$3.00
Royal Docks Brewing Co. FOOD TRUCK + BEER LORRY Location and Ordering Hours
(330) 353-9103
5646 Wales Ave., Massillon, OH 44646
