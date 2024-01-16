Food Post 2365 Tripaldi way CA 94545
Featured Items
- Shrimp Bowl
Choice of stir fried Garlic Shrimp, White or Brown Rice and Chipotle Crema and Herb Garnish) + All common items (Guacamole,fajita, tomato salsa,sour cream, chickpea salsa, black or red beans, corn salsa,jalepinos, cheese$11.00
- Chicken Bowl
Choice of Grilled Chicken Breast, White or Brown Rice and Chipotle Crema and Herb Garnish) + All common items (Guacamole,fajita, tomato salsa,sour cream, chickpea salsa, black or red beans, corn salsa,jalepinos,crunch corn, cheese$10.00
Bowl
- Salmon Bowl
Choice of stir fried Salmon, White or Brown Rice and Chipotle Crema and Herb Garnish) + All common items (Guacamole, tomato salsa,sour cream, chickpea salsa, black or red beans, fajita,corn salsa,jalepinos,crunch corn, cheese$11.00
- Veggie Bowl
Choice of stir fried Garlic flavored Tofu, White or Brown Rice and Herb Garnish) + All common items (Guacamole, tomato salsa,sour cream, chickpea salsa, fajita, black or red beans, corn salsa,jalepinos,crunch corn, cheese$10.00
- Salmon+shrimp Bowl
(Choice of Salmon and Shrimp, White or Brown Rice and Chipotle Crema and Herb Garnish) + All common items (Guacamole,fajita, tomato salsa,sour cream, chickpea salsa, black or red beans, corn salsa,jalepinos,crunch corn, cheese)$12.00
- Chicken+Shrimp Bowl
(Choice of Chicken and Shrimp, White or Brown Rice and Chipotle Crema and Herb Garnish) + All common items (Guacamole,fajita, tomato salsa,sour cream, chickpea salsa, black or red beans, corn salsa,jalepinos,crunch corn, cheese)$11.00
- Chicken+Salmon Bowl
(Choice of Salmon and Chicken, White or Brown Rice and Chipotle Crema and Herb Garnish) + All common items (Guacamole,fajita, tomato salsa,sour cream, chickpea salsa, black or red beans, corn salsa,jalepinos,crunch corn, cheese)$12.00
- Cold drink
coke pespsi water$1.50
- Tacos$4.00
- Nachos$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- quesadilla$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Rolls & wraps
- Chicken Rolls & wraps
Rolls & wraps ( Choice of Tortilla, chicken, egg, veggies bell papers, carrot, cabbage, onions, lemon, Jalapeño, herbs cilantro, cucumber, hot sauce, tomatoes sauce, sour cream, butter, salt, pepper)$10.00
- Shrimp Rolls & wraps
Rolls & wraps ( Choice of Tortilla, shrimp, egg, veggies bell papers, carrot, cabbage, onions, lemon, Jalapeño, herbs cilantro, cucumber, hot sauce, tomatoes sauce, sour cream, butter, salt, pepper)$12.00
- Chicken + Shrimp Rolls & wraps
Rolls & wraps ( Choice of Tortilla, chicken, shrimp, egg, veggies bell papers, carrot, cabbage, onions, lemon, Jalapeño, herbs cilantro, cucumber, hot sauce, tomatoes sauce, sour cream, butter, salt, pepper)$12.00
Sandwich
Fusion Dish
- Pepper Chicken
Pepper chicken bowl comes with choice of rice, veggies as free supplements$11.00
- Ginger Chicken
Ginger chicken bowl comes with choice of rice, veggies as free supplements$11.00
- Lemon Chicken
Lemon chicken bowl comes with choice of rice, veggies as free supplements$11.00
- Spicy Chicken
Spicy chicken bowl comes with choice of rice, veggies as free supplements$11.00