Food Geeks Eatery Charlotte 3501 East Independence Blvd
Coney Island Geek Wings
Brownsville Geek Whole Wings
East New York Tenderoni
Marcy Geek Loaded Fries
Seasoned Fries Topped with Grilled Jerked BBQ Chicken Sautéed in Red Onions Pineapples Mac & Cheese and 2 Jumbo Shrimp Jerked Shrimp
Seasoned Fries Topped with Steak meat Peppers Onions Topped with your choice Parmesan Cheese Provolone or American cheese
Crown Heights Geek Platters
Grilled Cajun Chicken Served with Seasoned Yellow Rice and a side salad with choice of mild or Hot while sauce drizzled on to or on the side
Sautéed Sliced steak and onions Served with Seasoned Yellow Rice and a side salad with choice of mild or Hot while sauce drizzled on to or on the side
Grilled Lamb with Onions Served with Seasoned Yellow Rice and a side salad with choice of mild or Hot while sauce drizzled on to or on the side
6oz Grilled Salmon fillet Served with Seasoned Yellow Rice and a side salad with choice of mild or Hot while sauce drizzled on to or on the side
Ocean Hill Seafood Platters
Stuyvesant Sandwiches
Deep fried whiting fish sandwich served with lettuce tomato Tartar Sauce and American cheese on a brioche Bun come with seasoned fries
6oz Grilled Salmon Fillet Topped with American Cheese Bacon Lettuce and geek sauce on a brioch Bun
2 Smash Patties with onions topped with Bacon American cheese lettuce tomatoes pickles red onion and the signature geek burger sauce on a brioche bun served with seasoned fries.
Deep Fried Chicken Breast Seasoned with our signature Flatbush Jerk Dry Seasoning Topped with Lettuce Tomato Ghost pepper Cheese and drizzled with our Signature BBQ Jerk Sauce served on a Brioche bun with seasoned fries
Deep fried boneless chicken smothered in our Hot Chicken Sauce served on a brioche bun with pickles comes with seasoned fries.
STEAK, ONIONS, PEPPERS, MAYO AND YOUR CHIOCE OF PROVALONE OR AMERICAN CHEESE *MAKE IT GEEKS WAY ADD LETTUCE TOMATO AND EXTRA MAYO
Ground Beef with American cheese onions lettuce tomato chopped together served on a 9" hoagie Roll with mayo
Unity Plaza Side Dishes
Afternoon Service Combos
1pc Salmon & 4 Shrimp (Fried, Grilled or Jerk BBQ), Choice of 2 Sides and a Hawaiian Roll
4 Wings & 4 Shrimp, Choice of 2 Sides and a Hawaiian Roll
2 Whole Wings & 2pc Fish, Choice of 2 Sides and a Hawaiian Roll
4 Cut Wings & 2pc Fish, Choice of 2 Sides and a Hawaiian Roll
2 Whole Wings & 4pc Shrimp, Choice of 2 Sides and a Hawaiian Roll
King Titus Kids Meals
Condiments
Drinks
"NO FREE Refills "
