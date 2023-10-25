Coney Island Geek Wings

5pc
$7.00
7pc
$9.80
10pc
$13.99
15pc
$20.99
18pc
$24.30

Brownsville Geek Whole Wings

2pc Whole Meal
$11.49
3pc Whole Meal
$13.49
4pc Whole Meal
$14.49
5pc Whole Meal
$15.49

East New York Tenderoni

3pc Tenderoni
$9.79
4pc Tenderoni
$10.79
5pc Tenderoni
$11.79

Marcy Geek Loaded Fries

Nostrand Jerk BBQ Bowl
$15.50

Seasoned Fries Topped with Grilled Jerked BBQ Chicken Sautéed in Red Onions Pineapples Mac & Cheese and 2 Jumbo Shrimp Jerked Shrimp

Albee Square Mall Cheese Steak Bowl
$14.50

Seasoned Fries Topped with Steak meat Peppers Onions Topped with your choice Parmesan Cheese Provolone or American cheese

Crown Heights Geek Platters

Albany Cajun Grilled Chicken
$14.00

Grilled Cajun Chicken Served with Seasoned Yellow Rice and a side salad with choice of mild or Hot while sauce drizzled on to or on the side

St. Marks Chopped Steak & Onions
$14.50

Sautéed Sliced steak and onions Served with Seasoned Yellow Rice and a side salad with choice of mild or Hot while sauce drizzled on to or on the side

Park Place Lamb Platter
$15.00

Grilled Lamb with Onions Served with Seasoned Yellow Rice and a side salad with choice of mild or Hot while sauce drizzled on to or on the side

Fulton Ave Grilled Salmon
$16.00

6oz Grilled Salmon fillet Served with Seasoned Yellow Rice and a side salad with choice of mild or Hot while sauce drizzled on to or on the side

Ocean Hill Seafood Platters

Rockaway Ave Fried Whiting
$15.00

3 Deep Fried Whiting Fish comes with 2 Sides and A Roll

Sumpter Ave. Fried Shrimp
$17.00

9 Deep Fried Jumbo Shrimp Comes with 2 Sides and Roll

Mother Gaston Fried Shrimp & Fish Seafood Platter
$18.00

Comes with 4 Jumbo Shrimp & 3 PC Fried Whiting Fish and 2 Sides and Roll

Stuyvesant Sandwiches

Red Hook Fried Whiting Fish Sandwich
$13.00

Deep fried whiting fish sandwich served with lettuce tomato Tartar Sauce and American cheese on a brioche Bun come with seasoned fries

Saratoga Salmon BLT Sandwich
$14.00

6oz Grilled Salmon Fillet Topped with American Cheese Bacon Lettuce and geek sauce on a brioch Bun

BK Smash Bacon Burger
$13.00

2 Smash Patties with onions topped with Bacon American cheese lettuce tomatoes pickles red onion and the signature geek burger sauce on a brioche bun served with seasoned fries.

Big Daddy Kane
$14.00
Utica Jerk Fried Chicken Sandwich
$13.00

Deep Fried Chicken Breast Seasoned with our signature Flatbush Jerk Dry Seasoning Topped with Lettuce Tomato Ghost pepper Cheese and drizzled with our Signature BBQ Jerk Sauce served on a Brioche bun with seasoned fries

New Lots Hot Chicken Sandwich
$13.00

Deep fried boneless chicken smothered in our Hot Chicken Sauce served on a brioche bun with pickles comes with seasoned fries.

Bushwick Ave 9" Cheesesteak HOAGIE
$15.00

STEAK, ONIONS, PEPPERS, MAYO AND YOUR CHIOCE OF PROVALONE OR AMERICAN CHEESE *MAKE IT GEEKS WAY ADD LETTUCE TOMATO AND EXTRA MAYO

Tompkins Chop Cheese Hoagie
$13.00

Ground Beef with American cheese onions lettuce tomato chopped together served on a 9" hoagie Roll with mayo

The Hill Shrimp Burger
$15.00
Geek Salad
$8.99

Unity Plaza Side Dishes

Collard Greens
$3.50+
Mac & Cheese
$3.50+
Mashed Candy Yams
$3.50+
Fried Sweet Plantains
$3.50+
Seasoned Fries
$3.50
Seasoned Yellow Rice
$3.50+
Fried Corn
$3.50+
Side Salad
$3.50+

Afternoon Service Combos

The Deacon Platter
$20.00

1pc Salmon & 4 Shrimp (Fried, Grilled or Jerk BBQ), Choice of 2 Sides and a Hawaiian Roll

The Deaconess Platter
$15.00

4 Wings & 4 Shrimp, Choice of 2 Sides and a Hawaiian Roll

Worship Team
$16.00

2 Whole Wings & 2pc Fish, Choice of 2 Sides and a Hawaiian Roll

Ushers Board
$15.00

4 Cut Wings & 2pc Fish, Choice of 2 Sides and a Hawaiian Roll

Youth Ministry
$17.00

2 Whole Wings & 4pc Shrimp, Choice of 2 Sides and a Hawaiian Roll

King Titus Kids Meals

Kids 2" pc Tenders & Fries
$6.99
Kids Mac & Cheese & Fruit Cup
$6.99

Condiments

Side of Ranch
$0.50
Side of Tarter Sauce
$0.50
Side of Geek Sauce
$0.50
Side of Mild White Sauce
$0.50
Side of Hot White Sauce
$0.50
Side of BK All Day
$0.50
Side of BBQ Sauce
$0.50
Side of Boo'ed Up Sauce
$0.50
Side of Buffalo
$0.50
Side of Jerk BBQ
$0.50
Side of Cajun Honey
$0.50
Side of Lemon Pepper
$0.50
Side of Candy Yam Drizzle
$0.50
Side of Spanish Harlem
$0.50
Side of Habanero Pineapple
$0.50
Fry Dipping Sauce
$0.50

Drinks

Fanta Orange
$2.50
Ginger Ale
$2.50
1/2 gal Church Punch
$7.00Out of stock
1/2 gal Pink Passion
$7.00Out of stock
1/2 gal Brooklyn
$7.00Out of stock
Church Punch
$3.00

"NO FREE Refills "

Pink Passion Punch
$3.00

"NO FREE Refills "

Brooklyn Lemonade Iced Tea
$3.00

"NO FREE Refills "

Coke
$2.50
Diet Coke
$2.50
Sprite
$2.50
Coke Zero
$2.50Out of stock
Dr Pepper
$2.50Out of stock
Cup Of Water
$0.50
Cup Of Ice
$0.50

Sweets

Banana Pudding
$4.00
Peach Cobbler
$5.00
Sweet Potato Pie
$4.00