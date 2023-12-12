Foodie Cafe - New 999 Marauder St
Sandwiches & Burgers
- Boyd's Grilled Pastrami$13.00
- Mother Cluckers Fried Chicken$14.00
our own crispy honey sriracha Fried chicken breast with Sriracha aioli, honey sriracha, pickled onions & house made pickles
- Chef Boyd's BBQ Beast$17.00
chopped brisket, pulled pork, smoked sausage, dressed with our house made BBQ sauce & Alabama white sauce and topped with cilantro chipotle slaw & jalapenos!
- Pineapple Habanero Pork$15.00
Smoked pork braised with pineapple & habaneros topped with pineapple habanero salsa, cilantro crema, cilantro chipotle slaw
- BLT$12.00
cherrywood smoked bacon, garlic herb aioli, applewood smoked balsamic honey mustard, & lettuce on sliced grilled sourdough
- Tuscan Chicken$12.00
Grilled chicken breast, smoked gouda, garlic & basil pesto aioli, smoked balsamic honey mustard, sliced tomato, shaved red onion on flat bread or a wrap
- Turkey Club$13.00
piles of cherrywood smoked bacon, garlic herb aioli, applewood smoked balsamic honey mustard, lettuce & tomato on sliced grilled sourdough
- Blackberry Bacon Grilled Cheese$12.00
Blackberry & Bacon Grilled Cheese - Blackberry compote, cherry wood smoked bacon, thin sliced jalapeños & melted swiss cheese on grilled sourdough bread Unique & Divine!
- Foodie Cheeseburger$14.00
- 1/3 lb fresh ground beef with cheddar cheese skirt, pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, house made pickles, red onion and a fried egg on a brioche bun
- Burger Your Way$11.00
1/3 lb fresh ground beef with your choice of condiments & veggies on a brioche bun... $11 Add $2 for bacon, Add $1 for cheese
Drinks
Soda
Milk Shake
Coffee & Tea
Alcohol
Sides salads & Kids
Salads
- Blackberry Grilled Chicken Salad$12.00
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$12.00
Rubbed & grilled chicken breast on fresh romain, house made croutons, parmasan cheese & caesar dressing
- Lunch Salad$7.00
Side Salad with tomatoes, lettuce, cucumbers and choice of dressing
- soup$8.00
- CHILI$8.00
- Cup of soup$5.00
- Cup of chili$5.00
- side salad$5.00