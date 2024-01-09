FoodsForFoodies Wyandotte, MI
- Lemon Pepper Shrimp Salad$13.85
Romaine, Cabbage, Kale, Mild Peppers, Green Onion, Pepitas, Tomato, Cucumber, Bell Pepper, Citrus Vinaigrette, Honey, Shallot, Dijon, Olive Oil, White Balsamic, Lemon Pepper Shrimp
- Lemon Pepper Chicken Salad$12.60
Romaine, Cabbage, Kale, Mild Peppers, Green Onion, Pepitas, Tomato, Cucumber, Bell Pepper, Citrus Vinaigrette, Honey, Shallot, Dijon, Olive Oil, White Balsamic, Lemon Pepper Chicken
- Tuscan Chicken Soup Bowl$6.00
Carrot, Onion, Celery, Garlic, Chicken, Thyme, Tomato Powder, Parsley, Cannelloni Beans, Kale, Leeks, Cream
- Smoke Chicken with Greens$12.99
Chicken, Olive Oil, Lemon, Pepper, Parsley, Cilantro, Garlic, Grilled Squash, Blanched Carrots, Onion Powder, Spinach, Rice, Water
- Smoked Portobella *Vegan$12.50
Smoked Portobello, Basmati Rice, Cilantro, Parsley, Lemon, Pepper, Grilled Zucchini, Grilled Squash, Grilled Carrots, Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper
- Apple Berry Protein Muffins$3.85Out of stock
Protein Packed Bite On The Go, Apples, Berries, Protein 22G Per Muffin, *Allergens= Egg, Gluten,
- Sunrise Bites$4.85Out of stock
Golden Raisins, Cocoa Powder, PB2, Oats, Banana, Honey, Pistachios, Cinnamon
- Greek Yogurt and Berry Compote$4.20
Greek Yogurt, Blueberry, Strawberry, Blackberry, Cherries, Water, Citrus Dust, Pink Pepper, Mint, Monkfruit Sweetener, Pistachio Crumble *Contains Dairy, Contains Nuts
- LARGE WEEKLY SOUP$21.00Out of stock
Protein Rich Version of the Weekly Posted Soup Large White Container!
- Spa Water$2.00
+Coming Soon+ Spice Blends
- Hot Spice "23"$8.50Out of stock
Year 23 Blend is Packed Full OF Fresh Robust Bright Flavored Peppers, The Ghost Was Our New Pepper This Year and It Bangs Out Loud On Your Taste Buds, Followed By Jalapeno, Serrano, Cherry Bombs, Habanero, Roasted And Blended To Perfection, This Is Delicious On Everything You Want To Taste Flavor On *Use Alot To Pack The Heat Use a Little Drizzle For Just The Right amount* *Use With Caution*For Food Purposes Only *Locally Sourced, Blended, Bottled
- Mediterranean$8.50Out of stock
Dried Mint, Oregano, Italian Parsley, Garlic, Lemon, Orange, Coriander, Pink Peppercorns, Tomato, Dried Mustard, Dried Onion- Served With Kafta, Lentil Stew, Potatoes and Eggs, Crust your Burrata then Sear. -This Spice Blend Is Perfect For Anyone Who Likes Flavor
- House-Blend$8.50Out of stock
Locally Sourced and Dried, Citrus, Tomato, Garlic, Onion, Zucchini, Apple, Parsley, Cilantro, Basil, Tellicherry Pepper, Dried Celery