FoodStruck

Mains

Chopped Cheese

$12.00

Beef, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese sauce, on a rosemary garlic buttered hero

The Big Will

$12.00

Fried chicken thighs, soy tamarind glaze, spicy mayo, bibb lettuce, scallions, fried garlic, on a garlic rosmary buttered potato bun

Burger

$12.00

2 Beef patties, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese sauce,spicy mayo, bibb lettuce, on a garlic rosmary buttered potato bun

3 Cheese Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Swiss, cheddar, mozzarella, caramelized onions, on rosemary garlic buttered multi-grain bread

Dirty Fries

$14.00

Fries, tots, rosemary, crispy garlic, beef, chedder cheese sauce

Fried Chicken Thighs

$9.00

Boneless chicken thighs, soy-tamarind glaze, scallions, crispy garlic

Pretty Fungi

$12.00

Pino

$14.00

Rice Bowls

Loco Moco

$15.00

1 burger patty , egg, caramelized onions, gravy, soy garlic glaze, crispy garlic, and scallions over a bed of jasmine rice.

Fried Chicken Bowl

$15.00

Fried chicken thighs, soy-tamarind glaze, scallions, crispy garlic, and two fried eggs.

Chopped Cheese Rice Bowl

$15.00

Chopped cheese rice bowl: beef, caramelized onions, two fried eggs, cheddar cheese sauce, scallions over rice.

Pino Rice Bowl

$18.00

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Rosemary and garlic

fries poutine

$7.00

Rosemary and garlic

50/50

$5.00Out of stock

Rosemary and garlic

Jazz Fries

$7.00

Fries, soy-tamarind sauce, cheddar cheese sauce, garlic, rosemary, and scallions.

Tots Poutine

$9.00

ots, rosemary, garlic, mozzarella, beef gravy.

Sauces

Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Cheddar cheese sauce.

Spicy Mayo

$2.00

Soy Tamarind

$2.00

Soy tamarind glaze

N/A Beverages

Sodas

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sunkist

$3.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$4.00

Fever Tree Grapefruit

$4.00

Spindrift

$3.00