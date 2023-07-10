FoodStruck
Food Menu
Mains
Chopped Cheese
Beef, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese sauce, on a rosemary garlic buttered hero
The Big Will
Fried chicken thighs, soy tamarind glaze, spicy mayo, bibb lettuce, scallions, fried garlic, on a garlic rosmary buttered potato bun
Burger
2 Beef patties, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese sauce,spicy mayo, bibb lettuce, on a garlic rosmary buttered potato bun
3 Cheese Grilled Cheese
Swiss, cheddar, mozzarella, caramelized onions, on rosemary garlic buttered multi-grain bread
Dirty Fries
Fries, tots, rosemary, crispy garlic, beef, chedder cheese sauce
Fried Chicken Thighs
Boneless chicken thighs, soy-tamarind glaze, scallions, crispy garlic
Pretty Fungi
Pino
Rice Bowls
Loco Moco
1 burger patty , egg, caramelized onions, gravy, soy garlic glaze, crispy garlic, and scallions over a bed of jasmine rice.
Fried Chicken Bowl
Fried chicken thighs, soy-tamarind glaze, scallions, crispy garlic, and two fried eggs.
Chopped Cheese Rice Bowl
Chopped cheese rice bowl: beef, caramelized onions, two fried eggs, cheddar cheese sauce, scallions over rice.