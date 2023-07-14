Foothills Brewpub & Footnote Coffee & Cocktails 638 W. Fourth Street
Drinks Menu
N/A Beverage
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Fanta Orange
Hi-C Fruit Punch
Rootbeer
Coke Zero
Lemonade
Sweet Tea
UnSweet Tea
San Pellegrino 500ml
San Pellegrino 1 liter
Soda Water
Tonic
Ginger Ale
Milk
Shirley Temple
Roy Rogers
Coffee
Juice
Water
Kombucha
Bottled Beer
Miller Light
Hoppyum IPA 6-PK
Hoppyum IPA 12-PK
Hoppyum IPA Case
Peoples Porter 6-PK
Peoples Porter Case
Seeing Double IPA 6-PK
Seeing Double IPA Case
Jade IPA 6-PK
Jade IPA Case
Olde Rabbit's Foot 22oz
Hop Box 12-PK
Sexual Chocolate 6-PK
Sexual Chocolate Case
Seeing Double Special
Canned Beer
Press Hard Seltzer
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer
Seeing Double 19.2 Solo
Seeing Double 19.2 4-PK
Seeing Double 19.2 15-PK
Torch Pilsner 6-PK
Torch Pilsner Case
Hoppyum 6-PK
Hoppyum 12-PK
Hoppyum 15-PK
Hoppyum Case
Hoppyum 19.2 Solo
Hoppyum 19.2 4-PK
Hoppyum 19.2 15-PK
Festival Express 6-PK
Festival Express 15-PK
Festival Express Case
Festival Express 19.2 Solo
Festival Express 19.2 4-PK
Festival Express 19.2 15-PK
Hazyum IPA 6-PK
Hazyum IPA Case
Hazyum IPA 19.2 Solo
Hazyum IPA 19.2 4-PK
Hazyum IPA 19.2 15-PK
Jade IPA 12-PK
Beer Snacks 12-PK
Happyum IPA 6-PK
Happyum IPA Case
Happyum IPA 19.2 Solo
Happyum IPA 19.2 4-PK
Happyum IPA 19.2 15-PK
Tour Pack 12-PK
Food Menu
Appetizers
Salsa & Beer Cheese
House made Salsa and Beer Cheese with tortilla chips
Veggie Quesadilla
Black bean and corn salad grilled in a flour tortilla with melted cheddar and pepperjack cheese. Served with Sour cream, salsa, and guacamole
Loaded Cheese Tots
Tater Tots loaded with oven melted cheese, bacon, and scallions. Served with ranch
Pub Wings
Eight Meaty wings served House smoked or classic fried with Bleu Cheese and celery
Smoked Wings
Fried Pickle Chips
Crispy Fried dill pickle chips with ranch
Pub Nachos
House fried tortilla chips covered in Beer cheese, Salsa, fresh black bean and corn salad, tomatoes, pickled jalapenos, sour cream and scallions
XL Enorm Bavarian Pretzel
Served with Beer Cheese and Honey cinnamon spread
1\2 Chips
Full Chips
1\2 Nacho
1/2 Loaded Tot
Soup and Salad
Soup of the Day
Housemade Chili
Served with Cheddar cheese, sour cream, scaallions
Pub Salad
Mixed Greens, Bacon, Tomato, Cheddar, and Carrots with choice of dressing
Pear and Arugula Salad
Pears, Organic Aruguka, Candied Pecans, Stout Cranberries, Crumbled Bleu Cheese with Jade Citrus Vinaigrette
Cobb Salad
Mixed Greens, Roasted Corn, Bacon, Tomato, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, and two fried Chicken tenedrs tossed in Brewhouse Sauce
Southern Caesar
Romaine Lettuce tossed in Ranch Dressing, Shredded Cheddar, Bacon Crumbles, Diced Tomatoes, and Jalapeno Cornbread Croutons
Caesar
Extra Dressing
Signature Entrées
Full Order Ale Battered Fish & Chips
Crispy Fried Pollock with Fries and Remoulade
Half Order Ale Battered Fish & Chips
Shrimp and Grit Cakes
Backed Parmesan Crusted Grit Cakes with Shrimp, Mushrooms, Bacon, and Roasted Red Peppers. Topped with Roasted Garlic Cream Sauce
Chicken Tenders
House-Battered and served with Choice of Side and Honey Mustard
Chef's Choice Tacos
Three Gourmet Tacos on Flour Tortillas with Choice of side. Ask for todays selection
Elote Pasta
Grilled Mexican Street Corn, orcchiette pasta tossed with Chorizo, Parmesan, Chipotle Cream Sauce, and Blackened Chicken and garnished with Diced tomotoes and scallions.
Vegetarian Plate
Choice of three sides
Sandwiches and Wraps
Reuben
House-cooked and Sliced Corned Beef on Toasted Rya with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing
RanchHouse Chicken Sandwich
Our specail Ranch House Sauce (blend of ranch dressing and brewhouse sauce) on blackened chicken with crispy bacon, roasted corn, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a brioche bun
Pimento Grilled Cheese
Pimento Cheese topped with Bacon, sliced tomato, and scallion on grilled sourdough
Turkey Sandwich
Slow Roasted turkey, bacon. Granny smith apples, brie cheese, arugula and roasted garlic aioli on wheat bread
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled or Fried Chicken Tendars tossed in Brewhouse sauce, with Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, and Ranch dressing served in a flour tortilla
Brewhouse Cuban
Beer Braised Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, pickles, and housemade mustard on a hoagie
Winston Hot Chicken
Deep Freid Chicken Breast tossed in Winston- Salem Hot Sauce, with dill pickle chips and housemade ranch on a brioche bun.
Burgers
1/2 Lb. Cheeseburger
Choice of Cheese. Served with Lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a brioche bun
1/2 LB. Pub Melt
Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions, Cheddar, Provolone, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on toasted Sourdough
Dirty South Burger
Housemade Pimento Cheese, Bacon, Tomato, and Fried Pickles on Brioche