Forage Kitchen - Whitefish Bay 103 E. Silver Spring Drive
Featured Bowls
Grain Bowls
- Power Bowl$9.75
black rice, rosemary brown lentils, roasted sweet potatoes, poblano cabbage slaw, guacamole, green onion, avocado green goddess (V, GF)
- Fiesta Bowl$10.00
black rice, corn, poblano cabbage slaw, cheddar cheese, black bean spread, pico de gallo, cilantro, tortilla strips, salsa roja (V, GF)
- Thai Bowl$9.75
black rice, roasted sweet potatoes, roasted broccoli, carrots, sweet potato curry, cilantro, thai basil pesto (V, VG, GF)
- Forage Frito Pie (Online Only)$11.00
black rice, vegan chili, fresh jalapeno, corn, white onion, cilantro, tortilla strips (V, VG)
Greens & Grains
- Cashew Bowl$11.50
black rice, mixed greens, roasted broccoli, five spice roasted cauliflower, cucumber salad, sprouts, toasted cashews, cilantro, green onion, sesame seeds, thai cashew vinaigrette (V, GF)
- Club Med Bowl$10.25
arugula, tabbouleh (quinoa, tomato, cucumber, mint, lemon, bell pepper, red onion), golden raisins, feta cheese, hummus, cilantro, pita chips, creamy tahini (V)
- Avocado Crunch$13.50
black rice, romaine, poblano cabbage slaw, guacamole, tortilla strips, pickled onion, forage tuna salad, avocado green goddess (GF)
Salads
- Chicken Caesar$13.00
romaine, sourdough croutons, parmesan, egg, chicken, caesar dressing
- Batatas$10.00
romaine, roasted sweet potatoes, corn, black beans, avocado, cilantro, green onion, salsa roja (V, GF)
- Local Roots$10.50
kale, mixed greens, beets, brussels sprouts, citrus roasted fennel, candied walnuts, goat cheese, maple balsamic vinaigrette (V, GF)
- Cultured Cobb$15.00
romaine, corn, tomato, avocado, bacon, egg, blue cheese, roasted chicken, green onion, red wine vinaigrette (GF)
Value Bowls
- Small Power Bowl$7.00
black/red rice, rosemary lentils, roasted sweet potatoes, poblano cabbage slaw, guacamole, green onion, avocado green goddess (No substitutions, omissions are ok, protein additions are ok) V, GF
- Small Thai Bowl$7.00
black/red rice, roasted sweet potatoes, roasted broccoli, carrots, sweet potato curry, cilantro, thai basil pesto (no substitutions, omissions are ok, protein additions are ok) V, VG, GF
- Small Cultured Cobb$9.50
romaine, corn, tomato, avocado, bacon, egg, blue cheese, roasted chicken, green onion, red wine vinaigrette (no substitutions, omissions are ok, protein additions are ok) GF