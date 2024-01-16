Forgotten Coast Brewing Company
Food
- Two Beach Taco
Pineapple Mango Jalapeño Slaw, Fresh Cilantro, Lime Crème$16.00
- Burrito Bowl
Caribbean Rice, Cumin Black Beans, Shaved Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Cilantro Lime Crème$16.00
- FCBC Nachos
Seasoned Corn Tortilla Chips Topped With Queso,Cumin Black Beans,Shaved Lettuce,Pico de Gallo, Spicy Guacamole,Cilantro Lime Crème$14.00
- FCBC Salsa & Chips
Chips & Homemade Mexican Salsa$7.00
- Chips & Queso
Chips & Queso$8.00
- Chips & Guacamole
Chips & Guacamole$8.00
- Triple Dip Trio
Chips & Homemade Mexican Salsa , Queso, & Gucamole$19.00
- Chicharrónes: Fried Crispy Pork Belly
Fried Crispy Pork Belly served with a Creamy Siracha Sauce$16.00
- FCBC Hot Seafood Dip & Chip
Hot Buffalo Chicken Dips & Chips$17.00
- Smoked Jalapeño Pimento Cheese & Seasoned Crackers
Smoked Jalapeño Pimento Cheese & Seasoned Crackers$12.00
- Soft Pretzel & FCBC Beer Cheese
Salted Hot Soft Pretzal & FCBC Beer Cheese Sauce$12.00
- Slider Trio & Chips
Trio of Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders with Bacon Jam Relish & Creamy Sirracha Sauce$16.00
- Jalepeno Bacon Grilled Cheese
Jalepeno Bacon Grilled Cheese served with a Bacon Jam Relish and Chips$14.00
- Fresh Garden Salad
Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives with a choice of Spicy Ranch, Balsamic Vinaigrette, or Creamy Blue Cheese Dressing$10.00
- Hot & Spicy Fried Pickle Chips$12.00
N/A Beverages
Misc.
Pizza
- Beach Supreme
The Kitchen Sink is our version of a supreme pizza! It is loaded with fresh sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, bacon, canadian bacon, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, sport peppers, black olives, mozzarella, and our soon to be famous sauce.$29.00
- All The Meates
Vegetarians stay away! Our 16 inch pie is loaded with fresh sausage, ground beef, peperoni, bacon, canadian bacon, mozzarella, cheese and our soon to be famous sauce.$28.00
- Garden Delight
For you veggie lovers we offer this 16 inch pie topped with fresh mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, sport peppers, black olives, mozzarella and our soon to be famous sauce.$24.00
- MB Cheesy
For the dairy farm fans we have this 16 inch pie loaded with mozzarella cheese and our soon to be famous sauce.$18.00
- Build You Own Pizza
Start with our Cheesy Goodness Pizza and add your own toppings!$18.00
- Hwy 98 Wings
F.C Dry Rub, Traditional Buffalo Style, or Nashville Hot.$16.00