Fork in the Road
0
Fork in the Road 209 Main St Apt B
On the Road
Sausage Sando
$9.00
Bacon Sando
Hot Mess
Bacon Hot mess
The Beef
$14.00
Gyro
$14.00
Chix BLT
$14.00
Buffalo Chicken
$14.00
Grilled Cheese
$10.00
Chili Cheese FF
$10.00
Gyro FF
$11.00
Cheese FF
$9.00
Fries
$5.00
Pepsi
$2.00
Cherry Pepsi
$2.00
Starry
$2.00
Diet Pepsi
$2.00
Mountain Dew
$2.00
Lemonade
$2.00
Fork in the Road Location and Hours
(219) 801-5374
209 Main St Apt B, Buchanan, MI 49107
Open now
• Closes at 11PM
All hours
