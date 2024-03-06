Fork To Fit Kitchen - Conway Conway Mission
Breakfast
- Berry Almond Overnight Oats$6.99
320 Calories, 13g Protein, 46g Carbs, 8g Fat Oats, Chia Seeds, Granola, Sliced Almonds, Green Apple, Strawberries & Blueberries.
- Bluberry Protein Pancakes$7.55
280 CALS | 19P, 50C, 2.5F Four Blueberry Protein Pancakes and Sugar Free Syrup.
- Cheesy Potato Bacon Omelette$8.25
340 CALS | 31P, 8C, 19FEgg Whites, Egg, Spinach, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, American Cheese, Turkey Bacon, Red Salsa, Red Potato.
- Chocolate Almnd Butter Oats$6.99
400 CALS | 11P, 52.6C, 19.2F Oats, Almonds, Almond Butter,Pecans, Chia Seeds, Banana, Chocolate Chips and Strawberries.
- Chocolate Chip Protein Pancakes$7.55
320 CALS | 19P, 55C, 6FFour Chocolate Chip Protein Pancakes and sugar-free syrup.
- Egg whites, Turkey bacon, & Red Potatoes$8.00
200 CALS | 20P, 14C, 6FEgg Whites, Turkey Bacon and Red Potatoes.
- Fit Griddle - Turkey Sausage$7.25
320 CALS | 25P, 30C, 16FPancakes, Sausage Patty, American Cheese, and Sugar Free Syrup
- Potato Hash & Poached Eggs$8.55
310 CALS | 18P, 27C, 15FDiced Potatoes, Bacon, Spinach, Cayenne and Poached Eggs.
- The All American Breakfast$8.55
280 CALS | 28P, 29C, 8F2 Protein Pancakes, Egg Whites, and Turkey Sausage.
- Turkey Sausage English Muffin$6.55
360 CALS | 25P, 30C, 16FEnglish Muffin, American Cheese, Egg, and Turkey Patty.
Low Carb
- Crispy Almond Chicken$8.55
230 CALS | 17P, 12C, 13FChicken Thigh, Almond Flour, Flour, Spring mix, Sesame Seeds, Red crushed pepper, Broccoli
- Lemon Pepper Tilapia w/ Asparagus$8.55
350 CALS | 31P, 4C, 24FTilapia, Lemon Pepper, Asparagus, and Lemon Slices.
- Orange Chicken$9.25
310 CALS | 36P, 22C, 8FChicken, Sesame Seeds, Broccoli, and Sauce.
- Pizza Chicken$9.55
390 CALS | 56P, 13C, 14FChicken Breast, Marinara Sauce, Turkey, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, and Broccoli.
- Salsa Burger Patties$8.55
410 CALS | 46P, 4C, 23FGround beef, American Cheese, Spinach, Spring Mix, Shredded Carrots, and CherryTomatoes.
- Sauteed Shrimp w/ Mixed Veggies$9.95
420 CALS | 25P, 10C, 33F
- Savory Mushroom Chicken$10.25
390 CALS | 36P, 6C, 25F
- Sizzled Chicken w/ Bell Pepper Cauliflower Rice$9.55
280 CALS | 45P, 6C, 8F
- Zesty Lemon Pepper Salmon w/ Squashetti$13.00
260 CALS | 28P, 5C,15F
Red Meat
- Angel Hair Steak Stir-Fry$10.55
400 Cals, 25P, 62C, 4.5F Sirloin Steak, Soy Sauce, Angel Hair Pasta, Green Onion, and Red Bell Pepper.
- Asian Fusion Beef & Broccoli$9.55
360 Cals, 23P, 53C, 7F Beef, Jasmine Rice, Broccoli, Carrots, Sesame Seeds and Soy Sauce
- BBQ Beef Bowl$9.95
510 Cals, 42P, 42C, 17F
- Beefy Enchiladas$9.55
450 Cals, 32P, 33C, 19F Ground Beef, Corn Tortillas, and Red Enchilada Sauce.
- Beefy Speghetti$9.00
550 Cals, 42P, 52C, 18F Ground beef, Spaghetti Noodles, and Marinara Sauce.
- Garlic Butter Steak & Roasted Sweet Potatoes$13.25
460 Cals, 26P, 30C, 26F
- Ground Beef Cheese Pasta$9.55
590 Cals, 52P, 21C, 31F Ground beef, Cavatappi pasta and Parmesan
- Korean BBQ$10.55
380 Cals, 23P, 45C, 12F Marinated Skirt Steak, White Rice, Green Onion, and Sesame Seeds
- Muscle Burgers$9.60
640 Cals, 46P, 49C, 28F Ground Beef, American Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, and Hawaiian Sweet Rolls
- Steak Quesadilla$9.55
420 Cals, 29P, 35C, 21F Whole Wheat Tortilla, Flank Steak, Red Bell Pepper, Onion, Mozzarella Cheese and RedSauce.
- Steak w/ Red Potatoes & Broccoli$11.55
480 Cals, 42P, 20C, 26F Flank Steak, Broccoli, and Red Potatoes
Wraps & Sandwiches
- Chicken Caesar Salad$9.75
490 CALS | 29P, 17C, 29F Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and Caesar Salad.
- Chicken Fiesta Chipotle Wrap$10.00
450 Cals, 42P, 43C, 13F
- Southwest Chicken Salad$10.55
520 CALS | 37P, 31C, 26F Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Black Beans, Yellow Corn, Cheddar, Monterey JackCheese, Tortilla Chips, and Chipotle Ranch Dressing.
- The Club Wrap$11.25
320 Cals, 38P, 18C, 16F
Seafood
- Bayou Shrimp w/ Remoulade Sauce$11.50
380 Cals, 17P, 42C, 16F
- Cajun Fish Tacos w/ Tropical Pico$9.00
330 CALS | 38P, 33C, 7F Corn Tortilla, Tilapia, and Tropical Pico de Gallo.
- Salmon Pesto Pasta$14.00
440 CALS | 43P, 36C, 13F Grilled Salmon, Pesto, and Rigatoni Pasta
- Seasoned Salmon w/ Rice & Broccoli$13.25
350 CALS | 39P, 29C, 8F Grilled Salmon, Steamed Jasmine Rice, and Steamed Broccoli.
- Shrimp Alfredo Pasta$9.55
430 CALS | 37P, 31C, 16F Shrimp, Spaghetti Noodles, Alfredo Sauce, and Green Onions.
Poultry
- BBQ Chicken W/ Sweet Potato Bites$9.00
450 CALS | 44P, 50C, 12FGrilled Chicken Breast, GreenBeans, and Yam Fries.
- Buffalo Chicken Cheese Pasta$10.00
510 CALS | 52P, 25C, 19FGrilled Chicken Breast,Parmesan, Cream Cavatappi,and Cayenne Red Peppers.
- Chicken Alfredo Pasta$10.95
530 CALS | 49P, 39C, 17FChicken, Penne Pasta,Parmesan, and Alfredo Sauce.
- Chicken Enchiladas$9.95
430 CALS | 21P, 35C, 20FChicken, Onion Powder, GarlicPowder, Paprika, Corn Tortillas,Cheese, Poblano Pepper, andCaldo de Pollo.
- Chicken Fajita W/ Mixed Veggies & Lime Rice$8.55
440 CALS | 37P, 23C, 22FChicken, Jasmine Rice, Bell Pepper(Green, Red, Yellow), Onion, Garlic, Lemon, Lime
- Chicken Marinara Penne$9.95
470 CALS | 50P, 33C,13FChicken, Rigatoni, and MarinaraSauce.
- Chicken Parmesan Pasta$10.55
460 CALS | 38P, 57C, 7FChicken Breast, Spaghetti,Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella,and Parmesan.
- Chicken Pico Bowl$9.00
420 CALS | 36P, 36C, 14F
- Chicken Quesadilla$9.00
400 CALS | 41P, 24C, 17FWhole Wheat Tortilla, Chicken,Red Bell Pepper, Onion,Mozzarella Cheese and RedSauce.
- Chicken Tacos W/ Side Salsa$9.00
400 CALS | 35P, 34C, 12FChicken, Red Cabbage, andCorn Tortilla.
- Chicken Tomatillo Enchiladas$9.95
460 CALS | 37P, 35C, 18F
- Cilantro Lime Chicken$8.55
540 CALS | 29P, 33C, 32FChicken Thigh, Cilantro LimeRice, Lime Wedge, Cilantro, LimeJuice, and Crushed Red Pepper.
- Creamy Chicken Spaghetti$9.75
530 CALS | 46P, 41C, 20FEgg Whites, Egg, Spinach,Mushroom, Bell Pepper,American Cheese, TurkeyBacon, Red Salsa, and RedPotato.
- Creamy Mushroom Chicken$9.95
410 CALS | 49P, 28C, 11FChicken Breast, Broccoli,Potatoes, and Cream ofMushroom.
- Honey Sriracha Chicken$9.95
550 CALS | 46P, 49C, 20FChicken Breast, Jasmine Rice,Broccoli, Butter, Almond Flour, Sriracha Hot Sauce, Low Sodium Soy Sauce, Honey,Crushed Red Pepper, Garlic Powder,Sesame Seeds
- Mexican Shredded Chicken Bowl$9.00
430 CALS | 27P, 35C, 21F
- Seasoned Chicken W/ Rice$9.00
350 CALS | 44P, 30C, 5FGrilled Chicken Breast,Steamed Jasmine Rice, andGreen Beans.
- Spicy Teriyaki Chicken$9.95
490 CALS | 44P, 41C, 17F
- Stir-Fry Chicken Bowl$9.55
470 CALS | 37P, 31C, 21FChicken, Paprika, Bell,Pepper, Mushroom, SoySauce ,and Rice.
- Tokyo Teriyaki Chicken$9.00
350 CALS | 26P, 33C, 11F
- Turkey Pepperoni Mini Calzones$9.00
220 CALS | 15P, 29C, 6F
- Chicken Poblano Pasta$10.50
400Cals | 39P | 41C | 9F
Protein Shakes
- Aloha!$9.15
356 Cals | 25P, 28C, 16F Vanilla Whey Protein, Pineapple, Mango, Coconut Flakes, Vanilla Almond Milk and Sugar Free Whip.
- Berry Strong$9.75
269 Cals | 26P, 34C, 4F Vanilla Whey Protein, Agave 5, Blueberries, Raspberries, Strawberries, Banana, Vanilla Almond Milk and Sugar Free Whip.
- Chocolate Coconutty$9.75
556 Cals | 31P, 39C, 32F Chocolate Whey Protein, Almonds, Coconut Flakes, Chocolate Chips, Banana, Chocolate Almond Milk and Sugar Free Whip.
- Chocolate Honey Oat$10.05
535 Cals | 32P, 76C, 14F Vanilla Whey Protein, Honey, Oats, Peanut Butter, Banana, Chocolate Almond Milk and Sugar Free Whip.
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup$9.75
436 Cals | 32P, 47C, 17F Chocolate Whey Protein, Cocoa Powder, Chocolate Chips, Peanut Butter, Banana, Chocolate Almond Milk and Sugar Free Whip.
- Cookies & Cream$10.05
681 Cals | 26P, 52C, 45F Casein Protein, Oreo Cookie Crumbles, Banana, Heavy Cream, Vanilla Almond Milk and Sugar Free Whip.
- Keto Berry$10.75
330 Cals | 30P, 19C, 15F Vanilla Whey Protein, Agave 5, Blueberries, Almond Butter, Sliced Almonds, Vanilla Almond Milk and Sugar Free Whip.
- PB&J$9.55
346 Cals | 29P, 31C, 13F Vanilla Whey Protein, Blueberries, Strawberries, Banana, Peanut Butter, Vanilla Almond Milk and Sugar Free Whip.
- Strawberries N Cream$9.55
442 Cals | 25P, 15C, 36F Vanilla Whey Protein, Stevia, Strawberries, Heavy Cream, Vanilla Almond Milk and Sugar Free Whip.
- The Express$9.15
498 Cals | 31P, 45C, 26F Vanilla Whey Protein, Oats, Pineapple, Banana, Pecans, Vanilla Almond Milk and Sugar Free Whip.
- Tropical Green$9.75
279 Cals | 26P 28C, 4F Vanilla Whey Protein, Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Spinach, Coconut Flakes, Coconut Water and Sugar Free Whip.
- Chocobomb$8.85
236 Cals | 25P, 25C, 4F Chocolate Whey Protein, Coffee, Agave 5, Banana, Chocolate Almond Milk, Sugar Free Chocolate Syrup and Sugar Free Whip.
- Roasted Hazelnut$8.85
223 Cals | 25P, 22C, 4F Vanilla Whey Protein, Coffee, Agave 5, Sugar Free Hazelnut Syrup, Banana, Vanilla Almond Milk and Sugar Free Whip.
- Salted Caramel Cream$8.85
223 Cals | 25P, 25C, 4F Vanilla Whey Protein, Coffee, Agave 5, Sugar Free Caramel Syrup, Banana, Vanilla Almond Milk and Sugar Free Whip.
- Vanilla Dream$8.85
235 Cals | 25P, 22C, 4F Vanilla Whey Protein, Coffee, Agave 5, Vanilla Extract, Banana, Vanilla Almond Milk and Sugar Free Whip.
Procafe
- Pro Café Original$5.55
94 Cals | 8P, 10C, 2F Delicious protein coffee with your choose of flavor!
- Straight Up Iced Coffee$3.95
100 Cals | 1P, 16C, 4F Chilled coffee with almond creamer (no protein) with your choice of flavor.
- Black Coffee$2.00
0 Cals | 0P, 0C, 0F Iced - 20oz Hot - 16oz
- Chocolate Irish Cream Straight Up$5.05
110Cals | 22C | 1P | 4F Made with velvety Irish cream and decadent chocolate, this refreshing treat is perfect for any time of day.
- Salted Caramel Straight Up$4.24
100Cals | 16C | 1P | 4F Rich caramel flavor meets a hint of sea salt for a delightful and refreshing pick-me-up.
Acai Bowls
Healthy Snacks
- Muscle Yogurt$6.95
157 Cals | 24P, 14C, 1F Vanilla Greek Yogurt with added Vanilla Whey Protein with your choice of 3 toppings.
- Chia Pudding$5.75
187 Cals | 4P, 22C, 10F Chia Pudding (Chia Seeds, Agave Nectar and Vanilla Almond Milk mix) with your choice of 3 toppings.
- Fruit Cup$4.85
Build your own 9oz fruit cup! Select specifications from the list below!
- PB Balls$5.49
110 Cals | 3P, 11C, 7F 5 Chocolate covered Peanut Butter Balls. (Contains: oats, coconut flakes, peanut butter, honey, vanilla extract and salt)
Refreshments
- Coco Mango$4.85
88 Cals | 20 oz Mango blended with coconut water and sweetened with Stevia. Poured over ice.
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.55
35 Cals | 20oz Fresh squeezed lemonade, sweetened with Stevia. Poured over ice with strawberries.
- Twister$4.25
12 Cals | 0P, 4C, 0F A twist on our lemonade and zero cal sweet tea, with your choice of flavor.
- Zero Calorie Sweet Tea$3.05
0 Cals | 20oz Black Tea sweetened with Stevia and flavored with Sugar Free Syrup.
- Fork Fuel$5.35
8 Cal 20oz Iced beverage consisting of sugar free red bull poured over ice, flavored with your choice of sugar free syrup, and garnished with 3 gummy candies! The perfect pre-work out drink or mid day energy boost!
- Leprechaun Lemonade$5.35
35Cals | 5.6C A vibrant concoction of freshly squeezed lemons, sweet mangoes, and the luck of the Irish!
Juice Blends
- The Amazon$8.55
244 Cals | 2P, 60C, 1F Acai, Mango, Pineapple, Banana and Coconut Water.
- Keep it Kale$8.55
197 Cals | 2P, 50C, 1F Kale, Spinach, Banana, Pineapple and Coconut water
- Purple Please$8.85
227 Cals | 2P, 56C, 1F Acai, Blueberries, Strawberries, Banana, Apple and Coconut Water.
- Green Goddess$8.85
220 Cal | 8P, 48C, 3F Kale, Spinach, Apple, Mango, Banana, Lemon, and Coconut Water.
- Acai Burst$8.55
219 Cal | 2P, 66C, 3F Acai, Raspberry, Banana, Agave Nectar, and Coconut Water
Baked Goods
- White Chocolate Blueberry Cake Balls$6.00
90 Cals, 2P, 8C, 6F (PER BALL) Contains soy, milk, and coconut.
- FTF Protein Cookie - Chocolate Chip$3.65
277 Cals | 8P, 32C, 14F Casein Protein, All Purpose Flour, Brown Sugar, Splenda, Light Butter, Egg, Baking Soda, Vanilla Extract, Salt, Semi Sweet Chocolate Chips
- FTF Protein Cookie - White Chocolate Macadamia$3.65
421 Cals | 9P, 52C, 9F Casein Protein, All Purpose Flour, Brown Sugar, Splenda, Light Butter, Egg, Baking Soda, Vanilla Extract, Salt, White Chocolate Chips, and Macadamia Nuts.
- FTF Protein Cookie - Blueberry Lemon$3.65
258 Cals | 6P, 32C, 12F Casein Protein, All Purpose Flour, Brown Sugar, Splenda, Light Butter, Egg, Baking Soda, Vanilla Extract, Salt, White Chocolate Chips, Lemon Extract and Blueberries.
- FTF Strawberry Cheesecake$5.00
180 Cals | 23P, 15C, 4.5F Contains Gluten and Dairy