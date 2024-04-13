#1- DRAGON 🐲

$19.00

Indulge in the mouthwatering flavors of our Dragon Roll - a true masterpiece of sushi artistry. Made with fresh ingredients like succulent shrimp, sushi rice wrapped in nori, crisp cucumber, and carrot, and topped with a delightful crunch, this roll is a feast for the senses. Drizzled with a combination of savory yum yum and eel sauce, every bite is pure bliss. Experience the magic of the Dragon Roll today and elevate your sushi game to a whole new level!