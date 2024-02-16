Formaggio Pizza Express - Town Center 4390 Town Center Blvd
Create Your Own Pizza
Specialty Pizzas
10" Small
- Small Formaggio Combo$15.99
Pepperoni, salami, green bell peppers, mushrooms, black olives, red onions & Italian sausage with our homemade pizza sauce
- Small All-Meat$15.99
Linguica, salami, Italian sausage & pepperoni with homemade pizza sauce
- Small Bianca$15.99
Grilled chicken, mushrooms, black olives, diced tomatoes, fresh green onions & mozzarella cheese with white garlic sauce
- Small BBQ Chicken$15.99
Grilled chicken, pineapple, bacon & mozzarella cheese with BBQ sauce
- Small Italian Combo$15.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, basil, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, fresh green onions & mozzarella cheese with white garlic sauce
- Small Garlic Ranch Chicken$15.99
Grilled chicken, chopped garlic, red onions, diced tomatoes & fresh oregano with garlic white sauce
- Small Chicken Club$15.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, diced tomatoes & fresh green onions with garlic white sauce
- Small Classic Vegetarian$15.99
Mushrooms, black olives, green bell peppers, diced tomatoes, red onions & mozzarella cheese with our homemade pizza sauce
- Small Californian$15.99
Grilled chicken, black olives & marinated artichoke hearts with pesto sauce
- Small Mediterranean Gourmet$15.99
Fresh spinach, sliced Greek peppers, black olives, red onions, diced tomatoes, feta cheese & fresh oregano with our homemade pizza sauce
- Small Armenian Combo$15.99
Pepperoni, mushrooms, red onions, bacon, sausage, jalapeños, mozzarella cheese & crushed red pepper with white garlic sauce
- Small Margherita$15.99
Extra homemade marinara sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes and dried basil
- Small Hawaiian$15.99
Ham, pineapple & mozzarella cheese with our homemade pizza sauce
12" Medium
- Medium Formaggio Combo$22.99
Pepperoni, salami, green bell peppers, mushrooms, black olives, red onions & Italian sausage with our homemade pizza sauce
- Medium All-Meat$22.99
Linguica, salami, Italian sausage & pepperoni with homemade pizza sauce
- Medium Bianca$22.99
Grilled chicken, mushrooms, black olives, diced tomatoes, fresh green onions & mozzarella cheese with white garlic sauce
- Medium BBQ Chicken$22.99
Grilled chicken, pineapple, bacon & mozzarella cheese with BBQ sauce
- Medium Italian Combo$22.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, basil, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, fresh green onions & mozzarella cheese with white garlic sauce
- Medium Garlic Ranch Chicken$22.99
Grilled chicken, chopped garlic, red onions, diced tomatoes & fresh oregano with garlic white sauce
- Medium Chicken Club$22.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, diced tomatoes & fresh green onions with garlic white sauce
- Medium Classic Vegetarian$22.99
Mushrooms, black olives, green bell peppers, diced tomatoes, red onions & mozzarella cheese with our homemade pizza sauce
- Medium Californian$22.99
Grilled chicken, black olives & marinated artichoke hearts with pesto sauce
- Medium Mediterranean Gourmet$22.99
Fresh spinach, sliced Greek peppers, black olives, red onions, diced tomatoes, feta cheese & fresh oregano with our homemade pizza sauce
- Medium Armenian Combo$22.99
Pepperoni, mushrooms, red onions, bacon, sausage, jalapeños, mozzarella cheese & crushed red pepper with white garlic sauce
- Medium Margherita$22.99
Extra home made marinara sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes and dried basil
- Medium Hawaiian$22.99
Ham, pineapple & mozzarella cheese with our homemade pizza sauce
14" Large
- Large Formaggio Combo$28.99
Pepperoni, salami, green bell peppers, mushrooms, black olives, red onions & Italian sausage with our homemade pizza sauce
- Large All-Meat$28.99
Linguica, salami, Italian sausage & pepperoni with homemade pizza sauce
- Large Bianca$28.99
Grilled chicken, mushrooms, black olives, diced tomatoes, fresh green onions & mozzarella cheese with white garlic sauce
- Large BBQ Chicken$28.99
Grilled chicken, pineapple, bacon & mozzarella cheese with BBQ sauce
- Large Italian Combo$28.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, basil, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, fresh green onions & mozzarella cheese with white garlic sauce
- Large Garlic Ranch Chicken$28.99
Grilled chicken, chopped garlic, red onions, diced tomatoes & fresh oregano with garlic white sauce
- Large Chicken Club$28.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, diced tomatoes & fresh green onions with garlic white sauce
- Large Classic Vegetarian$28.99
Mushrooms, black olives, green bell peppers, diced tomatoes, red onions & mozzarella cheese with our homemade pizza sauce
- Large Californian$28.99
Grilled chicken, black olives & marinated artichoke hearts with pesto sauce
- Large Mediterranean Gourmet$28.99
Fresh spinach, sliced Greek peppers, black olives, red onions, diced tomatoes, feta cheese & fresh oregano with our homemade pizza sauce
- Large Armenian Combo$28.99
Pepperoni, mushrooms, red onions, bacon, sausage, jalapeños, mozzarella cheese & crushed red pepper with white garlic sauce
- Large Margherita$28.99
Extra home made marinara sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes and dried basil
- Large Hawaiian$28.99
Ham, pineapple & mozzarella cheese with our homemade pizza sauce
20" Party
- Party Formaggio Combo$46.99
Pepperoni, salami, green bell peppers, mushrooms, black olives, red onions & Italian sausage with our homemade pizza sauce
- Party All-Meat$46.99
Linguica, salami, Italian sausage & pepperoni with homemade pizza sauce
- Party Bianca$46.99
Grilled chicken, mushrooms, black olives, diced tomatoes, fresh green onions & mozzarella cheese with white garlic sauce
- Party BBQ Chicken$46.99
Grilled chicken, pineapple, bacon & mozzarella cheese with BBQ sauce
- Party Italian Combo$46.99
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, basil, black olives. Mushrooms, tomatoes, fresh green onions & mozzarella cheese with white garlic sauce
- Party Garlic Ranch Chicken$46.99
Grilled chicken, chopped garlic, red onions, diced tomatoes & fresh oregano with garlic white sauce
- Party Chicken Club$46.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, diced tomatoes & fresh green onions with garlic white sauce
- Party Classic Vegetarian$46.99
Mushrooms, black olives, green bell peppers, diced tomatoes, red onions & mozzarella cheese with our homemade pizza sauce
- Party Californian$46.99
Grilled chicken, black olives & marinated artichoke hearts with pesto sauce
- Party Mediterranean Gourmet$46.99
Fresh spinach, sliced Greek peppers, black olives, red onions, diced tomatoes, feta cheese & fresh oregano with our homemade pizza sauce
- Party Armenian Combo$46.99
Pepperoni, mushrooms, red onions, bacon, sausage, jalapeños, mozzarella cheese & crushed red pepper with white garlic sauce
- Party Margherita$46.99
Extra home made marinara sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes and dried basil
- Party Hawaiian$46.99
Ham, pineapple & mozzarella cheese with our homemade pizza sauce
Half & Half
Starters & More
Starters
- 12" Cheesy Breadsticks$10.99
Served with homemade pizza sauce or ranch dressing
- Gluten Free Cheesy Breadsticks$12.99
Served with homemade pizza sauce or ranch dressing
- 8 Pieces Jalapeño Poppers$10.99
- 8 Pieces Mozzarella Sticks$10.99
- Classic French Fries$5.99
- Tater Tots$5.99
- Stromboli$13.99
An oven-baked pizza roll stuffed with homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham & salami
- Calzone$13.99
An oven-baked pizza folded and stuffed with homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese & your choice of 2 toppings
Wings
Toasted Sandwiches
- Pizza Sandwich$11.99
An open-face pizza sandwich on a fresh roll with homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese & your choice of 2 toppings
- Toasted Italian Sandwich$11.99
An open-race pizza sandwich on a fresh roll with ham, salami, pepperoni, sliced tomatoes, red onions, mozzarella cheese & mixed greens
- Toasted Chicken Pesto Sandwich$11.99
An open-face pizza sandwich on a fresh roll with pesto sauce, chicken, sliced tomatoes, red onion, mozzarella cheese & mixed greens